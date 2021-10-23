2021 IHSA Class 5A state football playoff pairings

Times and dates will be released on Monday. The championship will be played on Saturday, Nov. 27 at NIU’s Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.

Class 5A

#16 Bulls Prep (5-4) at #1 Glenbard South (8-1)

#9 Sycamore (6-3) at #8 Evergreen Park (6-3)

#13 St. Patrick (5-4) at #4 Sterling (7-2)

#12 Payton (6-3) at #5 Rochelle (7-2)

#15 Kaneland (5-4) at #2 Fenwick (7-2)

#10 Rockford Boylan (6-3) at #7 Brooks (6-3)

#14 Nazareth (5-4) at #3 Goode (7-2)

#11 Marmion (6-3) at #6 Comer (7-2)

#16 Carbondale (5-4) at #1 Kankakee (9-0)

#9 Morgan Park (6-3) at #8 Peoria (7-2)

#13 Dunlap (5-4) at #4 Mascoutah (8-1)

#12 Metamora (5-4) at #5 Marion (8-1)

#15 LaSalle-Peru (5-4) at #2 Morris (9-0)

#10 Highland (5-4) at #7 Morton, IL (7-2)

#14 Jacksonville (5-4) at #3 Mahomet-Seymour (9-0)

#11 Hillcrest (5-4) at #6 Triad (7-2)