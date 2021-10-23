2021 IHSA Class 4A state football playoff pairings

Times and dates will be released on Monday. The championship will be played on Friday, Nov. 26 at NIU’s Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.

Class 4A

#16 Marengo (5-4) at #1 Joliet Catholic (9-0)

#9 Coal City (6-3) at #8 Wheaton Academy (7-2)

#13 Bogan (6-3) at #4 Genoa-Kingston (8-1)

#12 Peoria Notre Dame (6-3) at #5 St. Francis (7-2)

#15 Sullivan (6-3) at #2 Richmond-Burton (9-0)

#10 Hyde Park (6-3) at #7 Stillman Valley (7-2)

#14 Plano (6-3) at #3 Kewanee (8-1)

#11 Dixon (6-3) at #6 Phillips (7-2)

#16 Cahokia (5-4) at #1 Rochester (8-1)

#9 Paris (6-3) at #8 Mt. Zion (6-3)

#13 Richland County (5-4) at #4 Freeburg (7-2)

#12 Harrisburg (5-4) at #5 Carterville (7-2)

#15 Salem (5-4) at #2 Breese Central (8-1)

#10 Macomb (6-3) at #7 Murphysboro (6-3)

#14 Columbia (5-4) at #3 Sacred Heart-Griffin (8-1)

#11 Civic Memorial (6-3) at #6 Quincy Notre Dame (6-3)