Previewing and predicting the Class 8A state football playoffs

If the sight of 32 high school football teams neatly displayed on a clean bracket almost brought a tear to your eye, you probably aren’t alone.
It’s been two long, difficult years since high school football players, coaches and fans were able to look forward to a state tournament.
“Playoff pairing night is always special, but it feels even bigger this time around,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said. “256 teams and communities are going to get the opportunity to hear their name called and be recognized for the hard work they have put into qualifying for the postseason. It is a major accomplishment and I hope they take a moment to enjoy and celebrate it amidst all the recent challenges.”
Loyola, the top seed in Class 8A, has won 15 consecutive games. The Ramblers went 6-0 in the spring season and are currently 9-0. They will host Downers Grove South in the first round.
Class 8A bracket
#32 Downers Grove South (5-4) at #1 Loyola (9-0)
#17 Naperville Central (6-3) at #16 Naperville North (6-3)
#25 Minooka (5-4) at #8 York (8-1)
#24 Oswego East (6-3) at #9 Lincoln-Way East (7-2)
#29 Lyons (5-4) at #4 Lockport (8-1)
#20 Oswego (6-3) at #13 Glenbard West (7-2)
#28 Barrington (5-4) at #5 Warren (8-1)
#21 Glenbard North (6-3) at #12 Bolingbrook (7-2)
#31 Edwardsville (5-4) at #2 South Elgin (9-0)
#18 Marist (6-3) at #15 Glenbard East (7-2)
#26 Sandburg (5-4) at #7 Hinsdale Central (8-1)
#23 O’Fallon (6-3) at #10 Glenbrook South (7-2)
#30 Bartlett (5-4) at #3 Neuqua Valley (8-1)
#19 Palatine (6-3) at #14 Taft (7-2)
#27 New Trier (5-4) at #6 Maine South (8-1)
#22 Evanston (6-3) at #11 Plainfield North (7-2)
Class 8A Preview
Favorite: Loyola
Top Contender: Maine South
Darkhorse/Bracket Buster: Naperville North
Best first round game: Naperville Central at Naperville North
Toughest path to title game: Naperville Central
Class 8A Predictions
First round
Loyola defeats Downers Grove South
Naperville Central defeats Naperville North
York defeats Minooka
Lincoln-Way East defeats Oswego East
Lyons defeats Lockport
Oswego defeats Glenbard West
Warren defeats Barrington
Glenbard North defeats Bolingbrook
South Elgin defeats Edwardsville
Marist defeats Glenbard East
Hinsdale Central defeats Sandburg
Glenbrook South defeats O’Fallon
Neuqua Valley defeats Bartlett
Palatine defeats Taft
Maine South defeats New Trier
Evanston defeats Plainfield North
Second round
Loyola defeats Naperville Central
Lincoln-Way East defeats York
Lyons defeats Oswego
Warren defeats Glenbard North
Marist defeats South Elgin
Hinsdale Central defeats Glenbrook South
Neuqua Valley defeats Palatine
Maine South defeats Evanston
Quarterfinals
Loyola defeats Lincoln-Way East
Warren defeats Lyons
Hinsdale Central defeats Marist
Maine South defeats Neuqua Valley
Semifinals
Loyola defeats Warren
Maine South defeats Hinsdale Central
Championship
Loyola defeats Maine South