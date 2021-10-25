 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Leyden Township woman charged with killing newborn child

Alvory C. Chavez Ramos appeared in court Monday and was ordered held on $95,000 bond.

By Sun-Times Wire
A woman has been charged with killing her newborn child last fall in Leyden Township.
A woman has been charged with killing her newborn child last fall in Leyden Township.
Adobe Stock Photo

A 23-year-old woman has been charged with killing her newborn child last Fall in suburban Leyden Township.

Alvory C. Chavez Ramos allegedly suffocated her newborn child and buried him in the back yard of her home sometime between Oct. 31 and Nov. 30, 2021, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

Chavez Ramos gave birth in the bathtub of her family home in unincorporated Leyden Township, and allegedly covered the child's mouth and nose — when he began to cry to prevent relatives in the home from discovering the baby, the sheriff's office said.

When the baby stopped moving, Chavez Ramos allegedly placed him in a plastic bag and buried him in the back yard, the sheriff’s office said.

The child’s remains were discovered in May 2021 and an autopsy determined the cause of death was asphyxia, the sheriff’s office said. DNA test’s confirmed Chavez Ramos was the child’s mother and she was arrested Saturday.

She told police she tried to conceal her pregnancy from family because “she did not want them to be angry with her,” the sheriff’s office said.

Chavez Ramos appeared in court Monday and was ordered held on $95,000 bond.

Next Up In News

The Latest

DeMar DeRozan bails out Bulls from late-game meltdown

Thanks to DeRozan’s 11 fourth-quarter points, the Bulls stayed unbeaten at 4-0, making sure a 20-point, third-quarter lead didn’t completely melt away. DeRozan finished with 26 points against his former team.

By Joe Cowley

Missing ISU graduate student Jelani Day drowned: coroner

The LaSalle County coroner said "there was no evidence of antemortem injury, such as manual strangulation, an assault or altercation, sharp, blunt or gunshot injury, infection, tumor, natural disease, congenital abnormality, or significant drug intoxication."

By Contributor

Judge lifts gag order on police union president, refuses to extend it to other union officials

Judge Cecilia Horan said the conditions under which she issued the order — in which the city faced a severe shortage of manpower — have not played out.

By Mitch Dudek

Man charged with murder in West Town fatal shooting

Tommie Brown, 30, faces one count of first-degree murder for the shooting death of James Madrid, 34, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

New proposed Illinois Hispanic district is far from majority Hispanic

State Democrats drafting the new congressional map are poised to sacrifice either Marie Newman or Sean Casten, both Democrats, to make room for another Hispanic district.

By Lynn Sweet

Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan makes another emotional return ‘home’

The former USC standout was drafted by Toronto and raised by the organization. And even though he has played there since being traded, it’s still an emotional return.

By Joe Cowley