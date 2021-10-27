Man charged with fatal Logan Square shooting

A man has been charged with fatally shooting another man last month in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

Jesus Garcia, 22, faces one count of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Michael Bankston III, 25, Chicago police said.

Garcia allegedly shot Bankston the morning of Sept. 17 in the 2600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, police said.

Bankston was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, police said.

Garcia is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.