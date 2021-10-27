 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man charged with fatal Logan Square shooting

Jesus Garcia, 22, was charged with one count of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Michael Bankston III, 25, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A person has been charged with fatally shooting a man Sept. 17, 2021, in Logan Square.
Adobe Stock Photo

A man has been charged with fatally shooting another man last month in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

Jesus Garcia, 22, faces one count of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Michael Bankston III, 25, Chicago police said.

Garcia allegedly shot Bankston the morning of Sept. 17 in the 2600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, police said.

Bankston was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, police said.

Garcia is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

