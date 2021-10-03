 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Dear Abby: Always rejected on dating sites, short man considers lying about his height

Women never want to match with him once they learn he’s 4-foot-11.

By Abigail Van Buren

DEAR ABBY: I am a man in my late 40s who has been looking for love all my life. One factor that has made it difficult is my height. I’m 4 feet 11 inches tall. What makes finding someone nearly impossible is that the online dating site profiles always ask for my height.

Unfortunately, being extremely short in stature isn’t a characteristic women are looking for, so even though I can spend upward of an hour filling out all that profile information, the system invariably returns a no-match for me. Do you think I should lie about my height, and when I meet the person, hopefully she can give me a chance? Or am I destined to spend my life alone? — SHORTY IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR SHORTY: Lying would be neither helpful nor appropriate, because the person you meet would then be inclined to wonder what else you were lying about. My dear late mother once told me, “Smart women measure their men from the eyebrows up, not the hairline down,” and it’s true. Some of the most brilliant and charming men I know are short, and it doesn’t make them less attractive. You may have better luck if you are introduced to women by people who know you — relatives, friends, friends of friends, etc. You can also do a search online to see which sites have better results for shorter people. Some dating sites and apps even cater to shorter people.

DEAR ABBY: I am the grandmother of eight wonderful grandchildren, whom I love dearly. There is, however, one aspect that I loathe: sleepovers. It doesn’t bother my husband that I’m stuck with endless loads of extra laundry: towels, wash cloths, sheets, blankets, comforters, etc. He works; I am disabled. When I tell him I can’t manage all the extra laundry, he asks, “Want to trade places?” Am I wrong in thinking he doesn’t care about me when he encourages these dreaded sleepovers? — OVERWORKED IN THE WEST

DEAR OVERWORKED: Your husband appears to prioritize his entertainment over the effect it has on your body and your stress level. Draw the line. This isn’t about “trading places.” Tell him you need a hand! If he wants the kiddies over, he will have to shoulder more of the laundry duty because you can no longer manage all of it. The older grandchildren should also help with it before they leave. Stick to your guns, because stress has been known to make fragile people sick.

DEAR ABBY: I recently attended my first rodeo, and during the singing of the national anthem, I realized I was getting the “stink eye” from a pair of teenaged boys. I hadn’t removed my straw sunhat because I was taught that a woman’s hat is considered part of her outfit and need not be taken off on such occasions. I’m the wife and daughter of veterans, and this is their understanding as well. Have the rules changed? — “HATTY” IN THE MIDWEST

DEAR “HATTY”: According to EmilyPost.com, fashionable hats can be left on when the national anthem is played and when the flag of the United States is paraded by. However, if the person is wearing a baseball-style cap, members of both genders should respectfully remove it.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Abby shares more than 100 of her favorite recipes in two booklets: “Abby’s Favorite Recipes” and “More Favorite Recipes by Dear Abby.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $16 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Cookbooklet Set, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby

The Latest

Teen shot driving in West Garfield Park

The 16-year-old was a traffic light about 4:10 a.m. in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle stopped next to him and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the left calf, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Woman killed in hit-and-run after two vehicles engage in gunfight on North Side: police

Just after 3 a.m., a Toyota Camry struck a Nissan Rogue while traveling westbound on Irving Park Road from Damen Avenue following a gunfight with a black sedan, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

3 shot on Near North Side

About 3:35 a.m., two men, 23 and 46, and a 29-year-old woman were in the 1200 block of North Dearborn Street when gunfire erupted, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Person shoots at CTA bus in Gresham, no one injured

A male fired multiple shots at a CTA bus after arguing with a group of people while riding westbound about 8 p.m. in the 700 block of West 79th Street, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Man dies days after being shot in Gresham

The 56-year-old was sitting in a parked car about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 8900 block of South Lowe Avenue when he was struck by gunfire, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

2 shot, 1 fatally in Riverdale

A man and woman, 24 and 21, were in a traveling vehicle Thursday about 9:20 p.m. in the 13700 block of South Leyden Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire