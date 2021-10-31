 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

2 killed, teen among 4 injured in Avalon Park traffic crash

A gray Dodge Charger was going north on Stoney Island Avenue when it struck the driver side of a brown Nissan SUV that was attempting to cross from East to West on 82nd Street, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A Chicago Police Department SUV.
Two people were killed and four others injured Saturday night in a crash on the Far South Side.
Sun-Times file

Two people were killed and a teen was among four others injured Saturday night in a traffic crash in Avalon Park on the Far South Side.

A gray Dodge Charger was going north on Stoney Island Avenue when it struck the driver side of a brown Nissan SUV that was attempting to cross from East to West on 82nd Street, Chicago police said.

Two passengers in the Nissan, a 76-year-old man and a woman in her 30s, were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, Chicago police said. Their names haven’t been released yet.

A boy in his late teens was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with minor injuries, police said. He was in fair condition, police said.

The 28-year-old man driving the Charger was taken to the University of Chicago with trauma to his body, and was listed in serious condition, police said.

The driver of the Nissan, a 49-year-old woman, suffered body trauma and was taken to a local hospital, where she was in serious condition, officials said.

A 68-year-old woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was in fair condition, police said.

There are no citations pending.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Man found fatally shot in Ukrainian Village

About 12:55 a.m., a man believed to be 30 years old was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the torso in the 900 block of North Damen Avenue, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Horoscope for Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Steppenwolf Theatre’s new Arts and Education Center is a ‘love letter to Chicago’

The $54-million Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Arts and Education Center will feature a wine bar, a teen loft area and a 400-seat in-the-round theater.

By Clare Spaulding

Braves rally past Astros to move victory away from World Series title

Dansby Swanson and pinch hitter Jorge Soler hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning to spark a 3-2 victory that gave them a 3-1 lead in the Series.

By PAUL NEWBERRY | Associated Press

Kyren Williams’ 91-yard TD run highlights Irish victory against UNC

The Irish won despite being outgained by the Tar Heels in total yardage, 554-523.

By Sun-Times wires

Northwestern’s quarterback quandary continues in loss to Minnesota

The Wildcats started the season with Hunter Johnson, then turned to Ryan Hilinski. In the Wildcats’ 41-14 loss Saturday, they replaced Hilinski with Andrew Marty.

By Sun-Times wires