2 killed, teen among 4 injured in Avalon Park traffic crash

Two people were killed and a teen was among four others injured Saturday night in a traffic crash in Avalon Park on the Far South Side.

A gray Dodge Charger was going north on Stoney Island Avenue when it struck the driver side of a brown Nissan SUV that was attempting to cross from East to West on 82nd Street, Chicago police said.

Two passengers in the Nissan, a 76-year-old man and a woman in her 30s, were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, Chicago police said. Their names haven’t been released yet.

A boy in his late teens was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with minor injuries, police said. He was in fair condition, police said.

The 28-year-old man driving the Charger was taken to the University of Chicago with trauma to his body, and was listed in serious condition, police said.

The driver of the Nissan, a 49-year-old woman, suffered body trauma and was taken to a local hospital, where she was in serious condition, officials said.

A 68-year-old woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was in fair condition, police said.

There are no citations pending.