 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Dear Abby: I’m dating a better man now but miss my abusive ex

Alcoholic tries to resist returning to old, toxic relationship as the new one starts to cool.

By Abigail Van Buren

DEAR ABBY: For the last three years, I was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship. I finally found the courage to leave. Throughout the time I was with my ex, I self-medicated with alcohol because I felt ugly and unloved. One day, while I was out and intoxicated, I created an online profile on a dating app. Three days later, I went on a date that went absolutely great. We spent the entire weekend together and have seen each other for the last three months since then.

My problem is I still have feelings for my abusive ex. The man I am currently seeing is loving and caring. He already talks about marriage and giving me a life I deserve. At the beginning, I was very into him, but maybe now I’m realizing he was a rebound because, as time passes, I do not share the same feelings he does. I am worried I will lose this man and perhaps a great life over someone who caused me so much pain and grief. Please help. — STUCK IN MY PAST

DEAR STUCK: Although you may be tempted in that direction, the one thing you do NOT need is to return to your prior toxic relationship. Before you commit to another relationship, you must resolve your alcohol problem. The next item on your agenda should be getting reacquainted with the worthwhile person that YOU are.

Although your new boyfriend seems loving and caring, neither of you knows the other well enough after only three months to make a well-reasoned lifetime commitment. It shows insight that you are thinking this may be a rebound relationship rather than the real thing. Listen to your intuition. It is telling you something important, so slow down!

DEAR ABBY: Must an engagement ring be “new”? My mother died at the age of 60 and left her engagement ring to me. My father then married a younger woman. They had one daughter, who subsequently has had children of her own. I never married, and have reached an age where it’s not likely I will, and I still have the ring. I could have the stone reset for myself, but I never cared much for jewelry, and I wouldn’t feel right selling it.

I’m considering giving it to the daughter (my half-sister) so one of her descendants could use it for its intended purpose. Would a potential fiancee consider it an insult to be receiving a “used” engagement ring, or be honored to be welcomed into the family with an heirloom? (We should consider that the original wearer is technically not a blood relation, so it’s possibly not their “family” heirloom.) — PASSING IT ON IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR PASSING IT: I can’t speak for all young women, but many would recognize the honor of being offered a keepsake/heirloom such as your mother’s ring. If they didn’t like the style, they, too, could decide whether to have the stone reset into something more to their liking. I think your idea of offering it to your half-sister is generous and beautiful. YOU are a gem.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

What teens need to know about sex, drugs, AIDS and getting along with peers and parents is in “What Every Teen Should Know.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Teen Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby

The Latest

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge hits Chicago on Tuesday to promote President Biden housing agenda

Fudge will visit affordable housing apartments serving Chicago’s Black and Latino communities on the Far South Side and Pilsen.

By Lynn Sweet

$5M PepsiCo program to create job pathways for 3K young people on South, West Sides

Partnering with six Chicago organizations, PepsiCo on Monday launches its $5 million "PREP by PepsiCo | Stronger Together" initiative, seeking to create career pathways for 3,000 young people on the South and West Sides over the next five years.

By Maudlyne Ihejirika

In ‘Cleanin’ Up the Town’ doc, ‘Ghostbusters’ makers say: We came, we saw, we kicked off a phenomenon

Comprehensive film packed with facts about the ’80s comedy blockbuster.

By Richard Roeper

Illinois family pleads with vaccine skeptics after fully vaxxed grandmother dies at 66: ‘Our worst fears came true’

Candace Ayers, 66, is one of more than nearly 600 fully vaccinated people in Illinois to die of COVID this year, including 278 in September.

By Manny Ramos

3 men wounded in Gresham shooting

They were attacked in the 8800 block of South Parnell Avenue, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Armed carjackings occur about same time, about a mile apart on North Side

The carjackings occurred in Lake View and Roscoe Village in the 19th District.

By Sun-Times Wire