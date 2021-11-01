3 Chicago police officers among 4 injured in West Side crash

Four people were injured, including three Chicago police officers, in a crash Monday night on the West Side.

Just after 9 p.m., the three officers were traveling in the 300 block of North Laramie Avenue when a Blue Chrysler 200 ran a stop sign and crashed into the officer’s unmarked SUV, according to Chicago police.

One officer suffered a broken leg and two other officers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A 19-year-old man traveling in the Chrysler was taken to Stroger Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The 20-year-old man driving the Chrysler was not injured and citations were pending against him, police