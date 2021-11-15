High school basketball schedule for Nov. 22-28

Send updates and corrections to hsbballjg@gmail.com or to twitter @hsbballjg.
Monday, Nov. 22, 2021
NON CONFERENCE
Alden-Hebron at IMSA, 7:00
Bowen at Richards (Chgo), 5:00
Collins at Chicago Academy, 5:00
Don Bosco (IN) at Lake Forest Acad-Org, 7:00
Elgin Academy at Schaumburg Christian, 7:00
Hansberry at Harlan, 7:00
Holy Trinity at UC-Woodlawn, 5:00
Islamic Foundation at Intrinsic, 6:30
King at Proviso West, 5:00
Noble Street at Prtizker, 7:00
Perspectives-MSA at EPIC, 5:00
Steinmetz at Uplift, 5:00
Trinity (Kankakee) at Illinois Lutheran, 7:00
Waldorf at Intrinsic-Downtown, 7:00
ASHTON-FRANKLIN CENTER
Amboy vs. Polo, 6:00
Durand vs. Leland, 6:00
Hiawatha vs. LaMoille, 7:30
Midland vs. Ashton-Franklin Center, 7:30
BATAVIA
Raby vs. Marmion, 6:00
Providence-St. Mel vs. Batavia, 7:30
BLOOM / MARIAN CATHOLIC
at Bloom
Hillcrest vs. Thornton Fr. South, 4:30
Bloom vs. Lincoln-Way Central, 7:00
at Marian Catholic
Hyde Park vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 5:30
Marian Catholic vs. Rich, 7:00
BUFFALO GROVE
Crane vs. Buffalo Grove, 6:00
Morgan Park vs. Mount Carmel, 7:30
CLEMENTE
Lincoln Park vs. Phoenix, 5:00
Mather vs. Solorio, 6:30
Foreman vs. Rowe-Clark, 8:00
COAL CITY / MANTENO
at Coal City
Morris vs. Gardner-So. Wilmington, 5:30
Coal City vs. Serena, 7:00
at Manteno
IC Catholic vs. Peotone, 5:30
Beecher vs. Manteno, 7:00
CRYSTAL LAKE CENTRAL
Barrington vs. Belvidere North, 5:30
Crystal Lake Central vs. Hononegah, 7:00
DE PAUL / LANE
at DePaul
DePaul vs. Lake View, 4:30
Niles North vs. Legal Prep, 6:00
at Lane
Lane vs. Jones, 5:00
Notre Dame vs. Englewood STEM, 7:00
DWIGHT / WOODLAND
at Dwight
Momence vs. Grant Park, 5:30
Earlville vs. Dwight, 7:00
at Woodland
Flanagan-Cornell vs. Ridgeview, 5:45
St. Bede vs. Woodland, 7:15
EISENHOWER / SHEPARD
at Eisenhower
Eisenhower vs. Chicago Christian, 5:00
Richards vs. Southland, 6:30
at Shepard
Shepard vs. Andrew, 5:00
Marist vs. Perspectives-Lead, 6:30
ELLISON
Hubbard vs. Ellison, 7:00
ELMWOOD PARK
Aurora Central vs. Addison Trail, 5:30
Elmwood Park vs. Christ the King, 7:00
FENTON
Montini vs. Rolling Meadows, 6:00
Fenton vs. Waukegan, 7:30
GENESEO
East Moline vs. Rockridge, 5:30
Kewanee vs. Geneseo, 7:00
GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY
Hoopeston vs. Tri-Point, 5:00
Iroquois West vs. Fisher, 6:30
Gibson City-MS vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 8:00
GLENBARD WEST
Glenbard North vs. Glenbard East, 6:00
Glenbard South vs. Glenbard West, 7:30
GLENBROOK NORTH / ST. PATRICK
at Glenbrook North
Prosser vs. Glenbrook North, 5:15
Conant vs. Wheaton North, 7:00
at St. Patrick
De La Salle vs. Niles West, 6:00
Payton vs. St. Patrick, 7:30
GOODE
Morgan Park Academy vs. Kelly, 4:30
ACERO-Cruz vs. Muchin, 6:15
Goode vs. ASPIRA-Bus&Fin, 8:00
GRANT / MUNDELEIN
at Grant
Carmel vs. Grant, 5:30
Schurz vs. North Lawndale, 7:00
at Mundelein
Deerfield vs. Lakes, 5:30
Mundelein vs. Warren, 7:00
JOHNSBURG / RICHMOND-BURTON
at Johnsburg
Grayslake North vs. Huntley, 5:30
Johnsburg vs. Geneva, 7:00
at Richmond-Burton
McHenry vs. Wauconda, 5:30
Crystal Lake South vs. Richmond-Burton, 7:00
LOYOLA / NEW TRIER
at Loyola
Loyola vs. Butler, 5:00
St. Ignatius vs. Bulls, 6:30
at New Trier
New Trier vs. Lake Zurich, 5:00
Round Lake vs. Lake Forest, 6:30
LYONS
Maine South vs. Lincoln-Way East, 6:00
Lyons vs. Fenger, 7:30
NAPERVILLE NORTH / OSWEGO
at Naperville North
Downers Grove South vs. Oswego East, 5:30
Naperville North vs. Hinsdale Central, 7:00
at Oswego
Neuqua Valley vs. West Aurora, 5:30
Oswego vs. DeKalb, 7:00
NORTHRIDGE
Amundsen vs. Vernon Hills, 6:00
Wheeling vs. Senn, 7:30
OAK LAWN / REAVIS
at Oak Lawn
Sandburg vs. Lincoln-Way West, 5:00
Oak Lawn vs. Bremen, 6:30
at Reavis
St. Laurence vs. Agricultural Science, 4:30
Reavis vs. Kennedy, 6:00
OREGON
Pecatonica vs. Morrison, 5:45
Newman vs. Hinckley-Big Rock, 5:45
Oregon vs. Milledgeville, 7:15
Christian Life vs. Aquin, 7:15
OTTAWA
Dixon vs. Oak Forest, 5:00
Illinois Valley Central vs. Ottawa, 6:30
Pontiac vs. Streator, 8:00
PALATINE
Elk Grove vs. Glenbrook South, 6:00
Jacobs vs. York, 7:30
RIDGEWOOD
Maine East vs. Naperville Central, 5:30
Leyden vs. Taft, 7:00
Highland Park vs. Schaumburg, 5:30
Hinsdale South vs. Ridgewood, 7:00
RIVERSIDE-BROOKFIELD
Brother Rice vs. Morton, 5:30
Zion-Benton vs. Curie, 7:00
ROCKFORD
at Jefferson
Larkin vs. Guilford, 6:00
Jefferson vs. DRW, 7:30
ROWVA-WILLIAMSFIELD
Henry-Senachwine vs. West Central, 6:30
ST. ANTHONY
Rantoul vs. Teutopolis, 6:00
St. Anthony vs. Robinson, 7:30
ST. CHARLES EAST
Willowbrook vs. Westinghouse, 5:45
St. Charles East vs. East Aurora, 7:15
ST. VIATOR
Prospect vs. Libertyville, 5:30
Streamwood vs. St. Viator, 7:00
SENECA
Mendota vs. Reed-Custer, 5:00
Hall vs. Herscher, 6:30
St. Anne vs. Somonauk, 8:00
STAGG
Argo vs. Plainfield South, 4:30
Lindblom vs. Stagg, 6:00
WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN
St. Edward vs. Elgin, 4:30
Walther Christian vs. Westminster Christian, 6:00
Horizon-Southwest vs. Cristo Rey-St. Martin, 7:30
WHEATON ACADEMY
Bartlett vs. Metea Valley, 5:45
Wheaton Academy vs. Francis Parker, 7:30
WJOL / ST. FRANCIS UNIVERSITY
Romeoville vs. Plainfield Central, 5:00
Lockport vs. Minooka, 6:45
Joliet Central vs. Providence, 8:30
at Joliet Jr. College
Lemont vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 6:30
WOODSTOCK / WOODSTOCK NORTH
at Woodstock
Westlake Christian vs. Prairie Ridge, 5:30
Hoffman Estates vs. Woodstock, 7:00
at Woodstock North
Kaneland vs. Marian Central, 5:30
Harvard vs. Woodstock North, 7:00
Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021
METRO PREP
Lycee Francais at Horizon-McKinley, 6:30
NON CONFERENCE
Antioch at Rochelle Zell, 7:00
Austin at Dunbar, 5:00
Brooks at Proviso West, 5:00
Clifton Central at Cissna Park, 7:30
Collins vs. North Grand, 5:00
DePue at Marquette, 7:00
EPIC at Northside, 5:00
Harlan at Longwood, 5:00
Illinois Lutheran at Heritage Christian (IN), 6:00
Intrinsic at ITW-Speer, 6:45
Ogden at Phillips, 5:00
Our Lady Sacred Heart at Alden-Hebron, 6:15
Rockford Christian at Beloit (WI), 7:00
Simeon at King, 4:30
Urban Prep-West at Urban Prep-Bronzeville, 6:30
ASHTON-FRANKLIN CENTER
Amboy vs. LaMoille, 6:00
Leland vs. Midland, 6:00
Hiawatha vs. Polo, 7:30
Durand vs. Ashton-Franklin Center, 7:30
BATAVIA
Waubonsie Valley vs. Raby, 6:00
Providence-St. Mel vs. Marmion, 7:30
BLOOM / MARIAN CATHOLIC
at Bloom
Lincoln-Way Central vs. Hillcrest, 4:30
Thornton Fr. South vs. Bloom, 7:00
at Marian Catholic
Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Rich, 5:30
Hyde Park vs. Marian Catholic, 7:00
BOYLAN
Freeport vs. Rockford Lutheran, 5:00
Richwoods vs. St. Charles North, 6:30
Boylan vs. Marshall, 8:00
BUFFALO GROVE
Mount Carmel vs. Crane, 6:00
Crete-Monee vs. Morgan Park, 7:30
CLEMENTE
Rowe-Clark vs. Catalyst-Maria, 5:00
Clemente vs. Foreman, 6:30
Lincoln Park vs. Mather, 8:00
COAL CITY / MANTENO
at Coal City
Serena vs. Morris, 5:30
Coal City vs. Gardner-So. Wilmington, 7:00
at Manteno
Beecher vs. Peotone, 5:30
IC Catholic vs. Manteno, 7:00
DE PAUL / LANE
at DePaul
DePaul vs. Legal Prep, 4:30
Lake View vs. Niles North, 6:00
at Lane
Lane vs. Englewood STEM, 5:00
Jones vs. Notre Dame, 7:00
DECATUR
Thornton vs. Eisenhower (Decatur), 6:00
Manual vs. Springfield Southeast, 7:30
DWIGHT / WOODLAND
at Dwight
Earlville vs. Momence, 5:30
Grant Park vs. Dwight, 7:00
at Woodland
Flanagan-Cornell vs. St. Bede, 5:45
Woodland vs. Ridgeview, 7:15
EISENHOWER / SHEPARD
at Eisenhower
Eisenhower vs. Richards, 5:00
Chicago Christian vs. Southland, 6:30
at Shepard
Shepard vs. Marist, 5:00
Perspectives-Lead vs. Andrew, 6:30
ELLISON
Little Village vs. Ellison, 5:45
ELMWOOD PARK
Elmwood Park vs. Aurora Central, 5:30
Addison Trail vs. Christ the King, 7:00
FENTON
Waukegan vs. Rolling Meadows, 4:30
Wheaton-Warr. South vs. Maine West, 6:00
Fremd vs. Timothy Christian, 7:30
GALESBURG
Limestone at Moline, 7:00
GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY
Prairie Central vs. Hoopeston, 5:00
Tri-Point vs. Lexington, 6:30
Fisher vs. Gibson City-MS, 8:00
GLENBARD WEST
Glenbard East vs. Glenbard South, 6:00
Glenbard North vs. Glenbard West, 7:30
GLENBROOK NORTH / ST. PATRICK
at Glenbrook North
Prosser vs. Wheaton North, 5:15
Conant vs. Glenbrook North, 7:00
at St. Patrick
De La Salle vs. Payton, 6:00
Niles West vs. St. Patrick, 7:30
GOODE
ASPIRA-Bus&Fin vs. Morgan Park Academy, 4:30
Goode vs. ACERO-Cruz, 6:15
Muchin vs. Kelly, 8:00
GRANT / MUNDELEIN
at Grant
Schurz vs. Grant, 5:30
North Lawndale vs. Carmel, 7:00
at Mundelein
Warren vs. Deerfield, 5:30
Lakes vs. Mundelein, 7:00
JOHNSBURG / RICHMOND-BURTON
at Johnsburg
Geneva vs. Grayslake North, 5:30
Johnsburg vs. Huntley, 7:00
at Richmond-Burton
Crystal Lake South vs. Wauconda, 5:30
Richmond-Burton vs. McHenry, 7:00
LISLE
Westmont vs. West Chicago, 5:30
Lisle vs. Evergreen Park, 7:00
LOYOLA / NEW TRIER
at Loyola
Loyola vs. Lake Zurich, 5:00
Bulls vs. Lake Forest, 6:30
at New Trier
New Trier vs. Butler, 5:00
St. Ignatius vs. Round Lake, 6:30
LYONS
Lincoln-Way East vs. Fenger, 6:00
Lyons vs. Maine South, 7:30
NAPERVILLE NORTH / OSWEGO
at Naperville North
Hinsdale Central vs. Oswego East, 5:30
Naperville North vs. Downers Grove South, 7:00
at Oswego
West Aurora vs. DeKalb, 5:30
Oswego vs. Neuqua Valley, 7:00
NORTHRIDGE
Senn vs. Amundsen, 6:00
Wheeling vs. Northridge, 7:30
OAK LAWN / REAVIS
at Oak Lawn
Sandburg vs. Bremen, 5:00
Lincoln-Way West vs. Oak Lawn, 6:30
at Reavis
St. Laurence vs. Kennedy, 4:30
Reavis vs. Agricultural Science, 6:00
OTTAWA
Oak Forest vs. Illinois Valley Central, 5:00
Marengo vs. LaSalle-Peru, 6:30
Ottawa vs. Dixon, 8:00
PALATINE
Glenbrook South vs. Jacobs, 4:30
Stevenson vs. Cary-Grove, 6:00
Palatine vs. Hersey, 7:30
RIDGEWOOD
Leyden vs. Naperville Central, 7:00
Maine East vs. Taft, 5:30
Hinsdale South vs. Schaumburg, 5:30
Highland Park vs. Ridgewood, 7:00
RIVERSIDE-BROOKFIELD
Oak Park-River Forest vs. University High, 5:30
Riverside-Brookfield vs. Thornwood, 7:00
ROCKFORD
at Rockford East
Bogan vs. Harlem, 6:00
Larkin vs. Auburn, 7:30
ROWVA-WILLIAMSFIELD
Henry-Senachwine vs. Monmouth United, 6:30
ST. ANTHONY
Mattoon vs. Rantoul, 5:00
Effingham vs. Breese Central, 6:30
Teutopolis vs. Highland, 8:00
ST. CHARLES EAST
South Elgin vs. Proviso East, 5:00
Westinghouse vs. East Aurora, 6:30
Plainfield East vs. Benet, 8:00
ST. VIATOR
Streamwood vs. Prospect, 5:30
Libertyville vs. Evanston, 7:00
SENECA
Herscher vs. St. Anne, 5:00
Hall vs. Somonauk, 6:30
Newark vs. Seneca, 8:00
STAGG
Nazareth vs. Argo, 4:30
Plainfield South vs. Lindblom, 6:00
WASHINGTON (IL)
Yorkville Christian vs. Washington (IL), 7:30
St. Rita vs. Urbana, 9:00
WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN
Genoa-Kingston vs. St. Edward, 4:30
Indian Creek vs. Elgin, 6:00
Cristo Rey-St. Martin vs. Walther Christian, 7:30
WHEATON ACADEMY
Plainfield North vs. Downers Grove North, 5:45
Lake Park vs. St. Francis, 7:30
WOODSTOCK / WOODSTOCK NORTH
at Woodstock
Consolation Semi-Final, 5:30
Semi-Final, 7:00
at Woodstock North
Consolation Semi-Final, 5:30
Semi-Final, 7:00
Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021
NON CONFERENCE
Collins vs. Comer, 5:00
Intrinsic-Downtown at McNamara, 5:00
Julian at Holy Trinity, 6:30
Orr at Fenwick, 7:00
Vocational at Wells, 5:00
BATAVIA
Waubonsie Valley vs. Providence-St. Mel, 6:00
Marmion vs. Batavia, 7:30
BLOOM / MARIAN CATHOLIC
at Bloom
Lincoln-Way Central vs. Thornton Fr. South, 4:00
Bloom vs. Hillcrest, 6:40
at Marian Catholic
Marian Catholic vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 4:30
Rich vs. Hyde Park, 6:30
BOYLAN
St. Charles North vs. Rockford Lutheran, 4:00
Marshall vs. Freeport, 5:30
Richwoods vs. Boylan, 7:00
BUFFALO GROVE
Mount Carmel vs. Buffalo Grove, 1:00
Crete-Monee vs. Crane, 2:30
CLEMENTE
Phoenix vs. Solorio, 5:00
Clemente vs. Rowe-Clark, 6:30
Foreman vs. Catalyst-Maria, 8:00
CRYSTAL LAKE CENTRAL
Hampshire vs. Barrington, 11:30
Hononegah vs. Grayslake Central, 1:00
Belvidere North vs. Crystal Lake Central, 2:30
DE PAUL / LANE
at DePaul
Legal Prep vs. Lake View, 4:30
DePaul vs. Niles North, 6:00
at Lane
Jones vs. Englewood STEM, 5:00
Lane vs. Notre Dame, 7:00
DECATUR
Bolingbrook vs. Peoria Central, 6:00
MacArthur vs. Champaign Central, 7:30
DWIGHT / WOODLAND
at Dwight
Earlville vs. Grant Park, 5:30
Momence vs. Dwight, 7:00
at Woodland
Ridgeview vs. St. Bede, 5:45
Flanagan-Cornell vs. Woodland, 7:15
EISENHOWER / SHEPARD
at Eisenhower
Southland vs. Eisenhower, 5:00
Richards vs. Chicago Christian, 6:30
at Shepard
Perspectives-Lead vs. Shepard, 5:00
Marist vs. Andrew, 6:30
ELLISON
South Shore vs. Ellison, 7:00
ELMWOOD PARK
Aurora Central vs. Christ the King, 1:00
Elmwood Park vs. Addison Trail, 2:30
FENTON
Timothy Christian vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 4:30
Maine West vs. Fremd, 6:00
Fenton vs. Montin, 7:30
GALESBURG
Dunlap at Galesburg, 6:00
GENESEO
East Moline vs. Princeton, 5:30
Rock Falls vs. Geneseo, 7:00
GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY
Armstrong-Potomac vs. Iroquois West, 5:00
Lexington vs. Prairie Central, 6:30
GLENBARD WEST
Glenbard South vs. Glenbard North, 5:00
Glenbard East vs. Glenbard West, 6:30
GLENBROOK NORTH / ST. PATRICK
at Glenbrook North
Conant vs. Prosser, 5:15
Wheaton North vs. Glenbrook North, 7:00
at St. Patrick
Niles West vs. Payton, 6:00
De La Salle vs. St. Patrick, 7:30
GOODE
Fifth Place, 10:00
Third Place, 12:00
Championship, 2:00
GRANT / MUNDELEIN
at Grant
Carmel vs. Schurz, 5:30
Grant vs. North Lawndale, 7:00
at Mundelein
Warren vs. Lakes, 5:00
Mundelein vs. Deerfield, 6:30
JOHNSBURG / RICHMOND-BURTON
at Johnsburg
Geneva vs. Huntley, 5:30
Johnsburg vs. Grayslake North, 7:00
at Richmond-Burton
Crystal Lake South vs. McHenry, 5:30
Richmond-Burton vs. Wauconda, 7:00
LISLE
Evergreen Park vs. Westmont, 5:30
West Chicago vs. Lisle, 7:00
LOYOLA / NEW TRIER
at New Trier
Bulls vs. Round Lake, 11:30
Lake Forest vs. St. Ignatius, 1:00
Butler vs. Lake Zurich, 3:00
New Trier vs. Loyola, 5:00
LYONS
Fenger vs. Maine South, 6:00
Lyons vs. Lincoln-Way East, 7:30
NAPERVILLE NORTH / OSWEGO
at Oswego
DeKalb vs. Neuqua Valley, 2:00
Hinsdale Central vs. Downers Grove South, 3:30
Oswego East vs. Naperville, North, 5:15
Oswego vs. West Aurora, 7:00
NORTHRIDGE
Vernon Hills vs. Senn, 4:00
Amundsen vs. Northridge, 5:30
OAK LAWN / REAVIS
at Oak Lawn
Bremen vs. Lincoln-Way West, 5:00
Oak Lawn vs. Sandburg, 6:30
at Reavis
Kennedy vs. Agricultural Science, 4:30
Reavis vs. St. Laurence, 6:00
OREGON
Pecatonica vs. Rockford Christian, 5:45
Newman vs. South Beloit, 5:45
Oregon vs. West Carroll, 7:15
Christian vs. North Boone, 7:15
PALATINE
York vs. Elk Grove, 3:30
Hersey vs. Stevenson, 5:00
Palatine vs. Cary-Grove, 6:30
RIDGEWOOD
Naperville Central vs. Taft, 5:30
Leyden vs. Maine East, 7:00
Hinsdale South vs. Highland Park, 5:30
Schaumburg vs. Ridgewood, 7:00
RIVERSIDE-BROOKFIELD
Zion-Benton vs. Brother Rice, 2:30
Curie vs. Morton, 4:00
Oak Park-River Forest vs. Thornwood, 5:30
Riverside-Brookfield vs. University High, 7:00
ST. ANTHONY
Highland vs. Mattoon, 5:00
Robinson vs. Effingham, 6:30
St. Anthony vs. Breese Central, 8:00
ST. CHARLES EAST
Proviso East vs. Plainfield East, 5:00
Benet vs. South Elgin, 6:30
St. Charles East vs. Willowbrook, 8:00
ST. VIATOR
Streamwood vs. Evanston, 5:30
Prospect vs. St. Viator, 7:00
SENECA
Newark vs. Reed-Custer, 5:30
Mendota vs. Seneca, 7:00
STAGG
Lindblom vs. Nazareth, 1:00
Plainfield South vs. Stagg, 2:30
SYCAMORE
Sycamore vs. Belvidere, 7:30
Dundee-Crown vs. Sterling, 6:00
Yorkville vs. Rochelle, 4:30
Sandwich vs. Burlington Central, 3:00
WASHINGTON (IL)
Yorkville Christian vs. Denmark-Omar (SC), 9:00a
Joliet West vs. Vashon (MO), 12:00
Lincoln Park vs. St. Rita, 1:30
Joliet West vs. Tinley Park, 9:30
WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN
Indian Creek vs. Genoa-Kingston, 4:30
Horizon-Southwest vs. Westminster Christian, 6:0
WHEATON ACADEMY
St. Francis vs. Plainfield North, 2:15
Francis Parker vs. Bartlett, 4:00
Lake Park vs. Downers Grove North, 5:45
Metea Valley vs. Wheaton Academy, 7:30
WJOL / ST. FRANCIS UNIVERSITY
Minooka vs. Joliet Central, 3:00
Plainfield Central vs. Lemont, 4:45
Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Romeoville, 6:30
Providence vs. Lockport, 8:15
WOODSTOCK / WOODSTOCK NORTH
Seventh Place, 5:30
Fifth Place, 5:30
Third Place, 7:00
Championship, 7:00
Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021
QUINCY
Miller Career (MO) vs. St. Mary’s (MO), 5:30
Lake Forest Acad-Org vs. Quincy, 7:00
WASHINGTON (IL)
Tinley Park vs. Vashon (MO), 4:00
Urbana vs. Lincoln Park, 8:30
Friday, Nov. 26, 2021
NON CONFERENCE
Collins vs. Proviso West, 5:00
ASHTON-FRANKLIN CENTER
Amboy vs. Hiawatha, 6:00
Durand vs. Midland, 6:00
LaMoille vs. Polo, 7:30
Leland vs. Ashton-Franklin Center, 7:30
BATAVIA
Marmion vs. Waubonsie Valley, 6:00
Raby vs. Batavia, 7:30
BLOOM / MARIAN CATHOLIC
at Bloom
Seventh Place, 12:00
Fifth Place, 12:00
Third Place, 1:45
Championship, 3:30
BOYLAN
Freeport vs. St. Charles North, 4:00
Marshall vs. Richwoods, 5:30
Rockford Lutheran vs. Boylan, 7:00
BUFFALO GROVE
Crete-Monee vs. Buffalo Grove, 4:30
Crane vs. Morgan Park, 6:00
CALVARY (NORMAL)
Calvary Christian vs. Deland-Weldon, 9:30
Donovan vs. Greenview, 11:00
CLEMENTE
Phoenix vs. Mather, 1:00
Lincoln Park vs. Solorio, 2:30
Clemente vs. Catalyst-Maria, 4:00
COAL CITY / MANTENO
at Coal City
Gardner-So. Wilmington vs. Serena, 5:30
Coal City vs. Morris, 7:00
at Manteno
Beecher vs. IC Catholic, 5:30
Peotone vs. Manteno, 7:00
CRYSTAL LAKE CENTRAL
Barrington vs. Hononegah, 11:30
Belvidere North vs. Hampshire, 1:00
Grayslake Central vs. Crystal Lake Central, 2:30
DE PAUL / LANE
at DePaul
Pool Playoff 5th Place, 4:30
Pool Playoff, 1st Place, 6:00
at Lane
Pool Playoff, 7th Place, 5:00
Pool Playoff, 3rd Place, 7:00
DECATUR
Consolation Semi-Final, 1:00
Consolation Semi-Final, 2:30
Semi-Final, 6:00
Semi-Final, 7:30
EISENHOWER / SHEPARD
at Shepard
Seventh Place, 10:00
Fifth Place, 11:45
Third Place, 1:30
Championship, 3:15
FENTON
Maine West vs. Timothy Christian, 2:30
Montini vs. Waukegan, 4:00
Wheaton-Warr. South vs. Fremd, 5:30
Fenton vs. Rolling Meadows,7:00
GALESBURG
Wells vs. Dunlap, 12:00
Madison vs. Moline, 1:30
Limestone vs. Wells, 5:30
Galesburg vs. Madison, 7:00
GENESEO
East Moline vs. Kewanee, 10:30
Princeton vs. Rockridge, 1:30
East Moline vs. Rock Falls, 4:30
Geneseo vs. Princeton, 7:30
GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY
Hoopeston vs. Lexington, 1:00
Fisher vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 2:30
Tri-Point vs. Prairie Central, 4:00
Gibson City-MS vs. Iroquois West, 5:30
GLENBROOK NORTH / ST. PATRICK
at Glenbrook North
Seventh Place, 11:00
Fifth Place, 12:30
Third Place, 2:00
Championship, 3:30
JOHNSBURG / RICHMOND-BURTON
at Johnsburg
Seventh Place, 11:00
Fifth Place, 12:30
Third Place, 1:00
Championship, 2:30
LISLE
West Chicago vs. Evergreen Park, 5:30
Lisle vs. Westmont, 7:00
NAPERVILLE NORTH / OSWEGO
at Oswego
Seventh Place, 2:00
Fifth Place, 3:30
Third Place, 5:15
Championship, 7:00
NORTHRIDGE
Vernon Hills vs. Wheeling, 4:00
Senn vs. Northridge, 5:30
OAK LAWN / REAVIS
at Oak Lawn
Pool Playoff, 4:30
Pool Playoff, 6:00
at Reavis
Pool Playoff, 3:00
Pool Playoff, 4:30
OREGON
Aquin vs. North Boone, 5:45
Milledgeville vs. West Carroll, 5:45
South Beloit vs. Hinckley-Big Rock, 7:15
Rockford Christian vs. Morrison, 7:15
OTTAWA
Streator vs. Marengo, 11:30
LaSalle-Peru vs. Pontiac, 1:00
Dixon vs. Illinois Valley Central, 2:30
Marengo vs. Pontiac, 4:00
LaSalle-Peru vs. Streator, 5:30
Oak Forest vs. Ottawa, 7:00
PALATINE
Elk Grove vs. Jacobs, 1:00
Cary-Grove vs. Hersey, 2:30
Palatine vs. Stevenson, 4:15
Glenbrook South vs. York, 5:45
PEKIN
Plano vs. Notre Dame (Peoria), 11:00
QUINCY
Lake Forest Acad-Org vs. St. Mary’s (MO), 5:30
Miller Career (MO) vs. Quincy, 7:00
RIVERSIDE-BROOKFIELD
Morton vs. Zion-Beton, 12:00
Brother Rice vs. Curie, 1:30
Thornwood vs. University High, 3:00
Riverside-Brookfield vs. Oak Park-River Forest, 4:3
ROCK ISLAND
Brooks vs. Canton, 5:30
Collinsville vs. Rock Island, 7:00
ROCKFORD
at Jefferson
Larkin vs. Bogan, 2:00
Jefferson vs. North Chicago, 3:30
Bogan vs. Winnebago, 5:00
at Rockford East
Auburn vs. Perspectives-MSA, 10:00
North Chicago vs. Rockford East, 11:45
Perspectives-MSA vs. Harlem, 1:30
East St. Louis vs. Auburn, 3:15
Guilford vs. Clark, 5:00
Harlem vs. Larkin, 6:45
Rockford East vs. East St. Louis, 8:30
ROWVA-WILLIAMSFIELD
Henry-Senachwine vs. Riverdale, 2:00
ST. ANTHONY
Robinson vs. Breese Central, 3:00
Teutopolis vs. Mattoon, 4:30
Rantoul vs. Highland, 6:00
St. Anthony vs. Effingham, 7:30
ST. CHARLES EAST
East Aurora vs. Willowbrook, 2:30
Plainfield East vs. South Elgin, 4:00
Benet vs. Proviso East, 5:30
St. Charles East vs. Westinghouse, 7:00
ST. VIATOR
St. Viator vs. Libertyville, 3:30
Evanston vs. Prospect, 5:00
SENECA
Hall vs. St. Anne, 3:00
Mendota vs. Newark, 4:30
Somonauk vs. Herscher, 6:00
Reed-Custer vs. Seneca, 7:30
STAGG
Lindblom vs. Argo, 1:00
Nazareth vs. Stagg, 2:30
SYCAMORE
Consolation Semi-Final, 4:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 3:00
Semi-Final, 7:30
Semi-Final, 6:00
WASHINGTON (IL)
Pool Crossover Playoffs
WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN
Indian Creek vs. St. Edward, 2:30
Genoa-Kingston vs. Elgin, 4:00
Horizon-Southwest vs. Walther Lutheran, 5:30
Cristo Rey-St. Martin vs. Westminster Christian, 7:
WHEATON ACADEMY
Francis Parker vs. Metea Valley, 2:15
Plainfield North vs. Lake Park, 4:00
Downers Grove North vs. St. Francis, 5:45
Wheaton Academy vs. Bartlett, 7:30
WJOL / ST. FRANCIS UNIVERSITY
Minooka vs. Providence, 12:00
Plainfield Central vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 1:45
Lockport vs. Joliet Central, 3:30
Romeoville vs. Lemont, 5:15
Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021
NON CONFERENCE
Austin vs. Manley, 5:00
Dyett at McNamara, 2:30
Grace Christian at Wilmington, 3:30
Hope Academy at Hansberry, 12:00
Steinmetz at ITW-Speer, 12:00
Watseka at Clifton Central, 7:00
COLLIERSVILLE (TN)
Simeon vs. Houston County (TN), 2:00
ASHTON-FRANKLIN CENTER
Seventh Place, 6:00
Fifth Place, 7:30
Third Place, 6:00
Championship, 7:30
BATAVIA
Raby vs. Providence-St. Mel, 6:00
Waubonsie Valley vs. Batavia, 7:30
BOYLAN
Richwoods vs. Freeport, 3:00
Marshall vs. Rockford Lutheran, 4:30
St. Charles North vs. Boylan, 6:00
BUFFALO GROVE
Mount Carmel vs. Crete-Monee, 4:30
Morgan Park vs. Buffalo Grove, 6:00
CALVARY (NORMAL)
Donovan vs. TBA
CLEMENTE
Seventh Place, 1:00
Fifth Place, 2:30
Third Place, 4:00
Championship, 5:30
COAL CITY / MANTENO
at Coal City
Seventh Place, 6:00
Fifth Place, 7:30
Third Place, 6:00
Championship, 7:30
CRYSTAL LAKE CENTRAL
Belvidere North vs. Grayslake Central, 11:30
Hampshire vs. Hononegah, 1:00
Crystal Lake Central vs. Barrington, 2:30
DECATUR
Seventh Place, 1:00
Fifth Place, 2:30
Third Place, 6:00
Championship, 7:30
DWIGHT / WOODLAND
at Woodland
Seventh Place, 2:00
Fifth Place, 3:30
Third Place, 5:00
Championship, 6:30
FENTON
Seventh Place, 2:30
Fifth Place, 4:00
Third Place, 5:30
Championship, 7:00
GALESBURG
Wells vs. Moline, 9:30
Dunlap vs. Madison, 11:00
Limestone vs. Galesburg, 12:30
Moline vs. Dunlap, 3:00
Madison vs. Limestone, 4:30
Galesburg vs. Wells, 7:30
GENESEO
Kewanee vs. Rock Falls, 10:30
Kewanee vs. Rockridge, 1:30
Rock Falls vs. Princeton, 4:30
Rockridge vs. Geneseo, 7:30
GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY
Seventh Place, 1:00
Fifth Place, 2:30
Third Place, 4:00
Championship, 5:30
GRANT / MUNDELEIN
at Grant
Seventh Place, 11:00
Fifth Place, 12:30
Third Place, 2:00
Championship, 3:30
LOYOLA / NEW TRIER
at Loyola
Seventh Place, 10:30
Fifth Place, 12:00
Third Place, 1:30
Championship, 3:00
NORTHRIDGE
Amundsen vs. Wheeling, 4:00
Vernon Hills vs. Northridge, 5:30
OREGON
9th Place Semi-Final, 11:00
9th Place Semi-Final, 11:00
5th Place Semi-Final, 12:30
5th Place Semi-Final, 12:30
Semi-Final, 2:00
Semi-Final, 2:00
11th Place, 4:00
9th Place, 4:00
7th Place, 5:30
5th Place, 5:30
Third Place, 7:00
Championship, 7:00
OTTAWA
Seventh Place, 1:00
Fifth Place, 2:30
Third Place, 4:00
Championship, 5:30
PALATINE
Seventh Place, 12:00
Fifth Place, 1:30
Third Place, 3:15
Championship, 4:45
PEKIN
Plano vs. Pekin, 11:00
Plano vs. Morton, 4:00
QUINCY
Lake Forest Acad-Org vs. Miller Career (MO), 5:30
St. Mary’s (MO) vs. Quincy, 7:00
RIDGEWOOD
Seventh Place, 10:00
Fifth Place, 11:30
Third Place, 1:00
Championship, 2:30
RIVERSIDE-BROOKFIELD
Seventh Place, 12:00
Fifth Place, 1:30
Third Place, 3:00
Championship, 4:30
ROCK ISLAND
Canton vs. Rock Island, 10:30
Brooks vs. Collinsville, 12:30
Canton vs. Collinsville, 5:30
Brooks vs. Rock Island, 7:00
ROCKFORD
at Jefferson
Auburn vs. North Chicago, 10:00
Harlem vs. East St. Louis, 11:30
Clark vs. Jefferson, 1:30
East St. Louis vs. Guilford, 3:30
Jefferson vs. Perspectives-MSA, 5:00
at Rockford East
Guilford vs. DRW, 12:00
Perspectives-MSA vs. Rockford East, 1:30
North Chicago vs. Harlem, 3:00
DRW vs. Bogan, 4:30
Rockford East vs. Larkin, 6:00
ROWVA-WILLIAMSFIELD
Henry-Senachwine vs. ROWVA-Williamsfield, 1:00
Henry-Senachwine vs. Galva, 4:00
ST. CHARLES EAST
Seventh Place, 2:30
Fifth Place, 4:00
Third Place, 5:30
Championship, 7:00
ST. VIATOR
Streamwood vs. Libertyville, 1:30
Evanston vs. St. Viator, 3:00
SENECA
Seventh Place, 12:00
Fifth Place, 1:30
Third Place, 6:00
Championship, 7:30
STAGG
Plainfield South vs. Nazareth, 1:00
Argo vs. Stagg, 2:30
SYCAMORE
Seventh Place, 3:00
Fifth Place, 4:30
Third Place, 6:00
Championship, 7:30
WASHINGTON (IL)
Pool Crossover Playoffs
WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN
Seventh Place, 2:30
Fifth Place, 4:00
Third Place, 5:30
Championship, 7:00
WHEATON ACADEMY
Seventh Place, 2:15
Fifth Place, 4:00
Third Place, 5:45
Championship, 7:30
WJOL / ST. FRANCIS UNIVERSITY
Seventh Place, 10:00
Fifth Place, 11:45
Third Place, 1:30
Championship, 3:15
Sunday, November 28, 2021
ORR
Fenger vs. Legal Prep, 9:00
Christ the King vs. Phillips, 10:30
Orr vs. Julian, 12:00
Lincoln Park vs. Dyett, 1:30
Curie vs. Westinghouse, 3:00
Longwood vs. Clark, 4:30
North Lawndale vs. Bogan, 6:00
Kenwood vs. Farragut, 7:30