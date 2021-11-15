 clock menu more-arrow no yes
High school basketball schedule for Nov. 22-28

The full schedule for the opening week of the season.

By Jack Gleason
Clemente’s Terrell Taylor (33) goes to the basket past Kenwood.
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Send updates and corrections to hsbballjg@gmail.com or to twitter @hsbballjg.

Monday, Nov. 22, 2021

NON CONFERENCE

Alden-Hebron at IMSA, 7:00

Bowen at Richards (Chgo), 5:00

Collins at Chicago Academy, 5:00

Don Bosco (IN) at Lake Forest Acad-Org, 7:00

Elgin Academy at Schaumburg Christian, 7:00

Hansberry at Harlan, 7:00

Holy Trinity at UC-Woodlawn, 5:00

Islamic Foundation at Intrinsic, 6:30

King at Proviso West, 5:00

Noble Street at Prtizker, 7:00

Perspectives-MSA at EPIC, 5:00

Steinmetz at Uplift, 5:00

Trinity (Kankakee) at Illinois Lutheran, 7:00

Waldorf at Intrinsic-Downtown, 7:00

ASHTON-FRANKLIN CENTER

Amboy vs. Polo, 6:00

Durand vs. Leland, 6:00

Hiawatha vs. LaMoille, 7:30

Midland vs. Ashton-Franklin Center, 7:30

BATAVIA

Raby vs. Marmion, 6:00

Providence-St. Mel vs. Batavia, 7:30

BLOOM / MARIAN CATHOLIC

at Bloom

Hillcrest vs. Thornton Fr. South, 4:30

Bloom vs. Lincoln-Way Central, 7:00

at Marian Catholic

Hyde Park vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 5:30

Marian Catholic vs. Rich, 7:00

BUFFALO GROVE

Crane vs. Buffalo Grove, 6:00

Morgan Park vs. Mount Carmel, 7:30

CLEMENTE

Lincoln Park vs. Phoenix, 5:00

Mather vs. Solorio, 6:30

Foreman vs. Rowe-Clark, 8:00

COAL CITY / MANTENO

at Coal City

Morris vs. Gardner-So. Wilmington, 5:30

Coal City vs. Serena, 7:00

at Manteno

IC Catholic vs. Peotone, 5:30

Beecher vs. Manteno, 7:00

CRYSTAL LAKE CENTRAL

Barrington vs. Belvidere North, 5:30

Crystal Lake Central vs. Hononegah, 7:00

DE PAUL / LANE

at DePaul

DePaul vs. Lake View, 4:30

Niles North vs. Legal Prep, 6:00

at Lane

Lane vs. Jones, 5:00

Notre Dame vs. Englewood STEM, 7:00

DWIGHT / WOODLAND

at Dwight

Momence vs. Grant Park, 5:30

Earlville vs. Dwight, 7:00

at Woodland

Flanagan-Cornell vs. Ridgeview, 5:45

St. Bede vs. Woodland, 7:15

EISENHOWER / SHEPARD

at Eisenhower

Eisenhower vs. Chicago Christian, 5:00

Richards vs. Southland, 6:30

at Shepard

Shepard vs. Andrew, 5:00

Marist vs. Perspectives-Lead, 6:30

ELLISON

Hubbard vs. Ellison, 7:00

ELMWOOD PARK

Aurora Central vs. Addison Trail, 5:30

Elmwood Park vs. Christ the King, 7:00

FENTON

Montini vs. Rolling Meadows, 6:00

Fenton vs. Waukegan, 7:30

GENESEO

East Moline vs. Rockridge, 5:30

Kewanee vs. Geneseo, 7:00

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

Hoopeston vs. Tri-Point, 5:00

Iroquois West vs. Fisher, 6:30

Gibson City-MS vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 8:00

GLENBARD WEST

Glenbard North vs. Glenbard East, 6:00

Glenbard South vs. Glenbard West, 7:30

GLENBROOK NORTH / ST. PATRICK

at Glenbrook North

Prosser vs. Glenbrook North, 5:15

Conant vs. Wheaton North, 7:00

at St. Patrick

De La Salle vs. Niles West, 6:00

Payton vs. St. Patrick, 7:30

GOODE

Morgan Park Academy vs. Kelly, 4:30

ACERO-Cruz vs. Muchin, 6:15

Goode vs. ASPIRA-Bus&Fin, 8:00

GRANT / MUNDELEIN

at Grant

Carmel vs. Grant, 5:30

Schurz vs. North Lawndale, 7:00

at Mundelein

Deerfield vs. Lakes, 5:30

Mundelein vs. Warren, 7:00

JOHNSBURG / RICHMOND-BURTON

at Johnsburg

Grayslake North vs. Huntley, 5:30

Johnsburg vs. Geneva, 7:00

at Richmond-Burton

McHenry vs. Wauconda, 5:30

Crystal Lake South vs. Richmond-Burton, 7:00

LOYOLA / NEW TRIER

at Loyola

Loyola vs. Butler, 5:00

St. Ignatius vs. Bulls, 6:30

at New Trier

New Trier vs. Lake Zurich, 5:00

Round Lake vs. Lake Forest, 6:30

LYONS

Maine South vs. Lincoln-Way East, 6:00

Lyons vs. Fenger, 7:30

NAPERVILLE NORTH / OSWEGO

at Naperville North

Downers Grove South vs. Oswego East, 5:30

Naperville North vs. Hinsdale Central, 7:00

at Oswego

Neuqua Valley vs. West Aurora, 5:30

Oswego vs. DeKalb, 7:00

NORTHRIDGE

Amundsen vs. Vernon Hills, 6:00

Wheeling vs. Senn, 7:30

OAK LAWN / REAVIS

at Oak Lawn

Sandburg vs. Lincoln-Way West, 5:00

Oak Lawn vs. Bremen, 6:30

at Reavis

St. Laurence vs. Agricultural Science, 4:30

Reavis vs. Kennedy, 6:00

OREGON

Pecatonica vs. Morrison, 5:45

Newman vs. Hinckley-Big Rock, 5:45

Oregon vs. Milledgeville, 7:15

Christian Life vs. Aquin, 7:15

OTTAWA

Dixon vs. Oak Forest, 5:00

Illinois Valley Central vs. Ottawa, 6:30

Pontiac vs. Streator, 8:00

PALATINE

Elk Grove vs. Glenbrook South, 6:00

Jacobs vs. York, 7:30

RIDGEWOOD

Maine East vs. Naperville Central, 5:30

Leyden vs. Taft, 7:00

Highland Park vs. Schaumburg, 5:30

Hinsdale South vs. Ridgewood, 7:00

RIVERSIDE-BROOKFIELD

Brother Rice vs. Morton, 5:30

Zion-Benton vs. Curie, 7:00

ROCKFORD

at Jefferson

Larkin vs. Guilford, 6:00

Jefferson vs. DRW, 7:30

ROWVA-WILLIAMSFIELD

Henry-Senachwine vs. West Central, 6:30

ST. ANTHONY

​Rantoul vs. Teutopolis, 6:00

​St. Anthony vs. Robinson​, 7:30

ST. CHARLES EAST

Willowbrook vs. Westinghouse, 5:45

St. Charles East vs. East Aurora, 7:15

ST. VIATOR

Prospect vs. Libertyville, 5:30

Streamwood vs. St. Viator, 7:00

SENECA

Mendota vs. Reed-Custer, 5:00

Hall vs. Herscher, 6:30

St. Anne vs. Somonauk, 8:00

STAGG

Argo vs. Plainfield South, 4:30

Lindblom vs. Stagg, 6:00

WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN

St. Edward vs. Elgin, 4:30

Walther Christian vs. Westminster Christian, 6:00

Horizon-Southwest vs. Cristo Rey-St. Martin, 7:30

WHEATON ACADEMY

Bartlett vs. Metea Valley, 5:45

Wheaton Academy vs. Francis Parker, 7:30

WJOL / ST. FRANCIS UNIVERSITY

Romeoville vs. Plainfield Central, 5:00

Lockport vs. Minooka, 6:45

Joliet Central vs. Providence, 8:30

at Joliet Jr. College

Lemont vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 6:30

WOODSTOCK / WOODSTOCK NORTH

at Woodstock

Westlake Christian vs. Prairie Ridge, 5:30

Hoffman Estates vs. Woodstock, 7:00

at Woodstock North

Kaneland vs. Marian Central, 5:30

Harvard vs. Woodstock North, 7:00

Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021

METRO PREP

Lycee Francais at Horizon-McKinley, 6:30

NON CONFERENCE

Antioch at Rochelle Zell, 7:00

Austin at Dunbar, 5:00

Brooks at Proviso West, 5:00

Clifton Central at Cissna Park, 7:30

Collins vs. North Grand, 5:00

DePue at Marquette, 7:00

EPIC at Northside, 5:00

Harlan at Longwood, 5:00

Illinois Lutheran at Heritage Christian (IN), 6:00

Intrinsic at ITW-Speer, 6:45

Ogden at Phillips, 5:00

Our Lady Sacred Heart at Alden-Hebron, 6:15

Rockford Christian at Beloit (WI), 7:00

Simeon at King, 4:30

Urban Prep-West at Urban Prep-Bronzeville, 6:30

ASHTON-FRANKLIN CENTER

Amboy vs. LaMoille, 6:00

Leland vs. Midland, 6:00

Hiawatha vs. Polo, 7:30

Durand vs. Ashton-Franklin Center, 7:30

BATAVIA

Waubonsie Valley vs. Raby, 6:00

Providence-St. Mel vs. Marmion, 7:30

BLOOM / MARIAN CATHOLIC

at Bloom

Lincoln-Way Central vs. Hillcrest, 4:30

Thornton Fr. South vs. Bloom, 7:00

at Marian Catholic

Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Rich, 5:30

Hyde Park vs. Marian Catholic, 7:00

BOYLAN

Freeport vs. Rockford Lutheran, 5:00

Richwoods vs. St. Charles North, 6:30

Boylan vs. Marshall, 8:00

BUFFALO GROVE

Mount Carmel vs. Crane, 6:00

Crete-Monee vs. Morgan Park, 7:30

CLEMENTE

Rowe-Clark vs. Catalyst-Maria, 5:00

Clemente vs. Foreman, 6:30

Lincoln Park vs. Mather, 8:00

COAL CITY / MANTENO

at Coal City

Serena vs. Morris, 5:30

Coal City vs. Gardner-So. Wilmington, 7:00

at Manteno

Beecher vs. Peotone, 5:30

IC Catholic vs. Manteno, 7:00

DE PAUL / LANE

at DePaul

DePaul vs. Legal Prep, 4:30

Lake View vs. Niles North, 6:00

at Lane

Lane vs. Englewood STEM, 5:00

Jones vs. Notre Dame, 7:00

DECATUR

Thornton vs. Eisenhower (Decatur), 6:00

Manual vs. Springfield Southeast, 7:30

DWIGHT / WOODLAND

at Dwight

Earlville vs. Momence, 5:30

Grant Park vs. Dwight, 7:00

at Woodland

Flanagan-Cornell vs. St. Bede, 5:45

Woodland vs. Ridgeview, 7:15

EISENHOWER / SHEPARD

at Eisenhower

Eisenhower vs. Richards, 5:00

Chicago Christian vs. Southland, 6:30

at Shepard

Shepard vs. Marist, 5:00

Perspectives-Lead vs. Andrew, 6:30

ELLISON

Little Village vs. Ellison, 5:45

ELMWOOD PARK

Elmwood Park vs. Aurora Central, 5:30

Addison Trail vs. Christ the King, 7:00

FENTON

Waukegan vs. Rolling Meadows, 4:30

Wheaton-Warr. South vs. Maine West, 6:00

Fremd vs. Timothy Christian, 7:30

GALESBURG

Limestone at Moline, 7:00

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

Prairie Central vs. Hoopeston, 5:00

Tri-Point vs. Lexington, 6:30

Fisher vs. Gibson City-MS, 8:00

GLENBARD WEST

Glenbard East vs. Glenbard South, 6:00

Glenbard North vs. Glenbard West, 7:30

GLENBROOK NORTH / ST. PATRICK

at Glenbrook North

Prosser vs. Wheaton North, 5:15

Conant vs. Glenbrook North, 7:00

at St. Patrick

De La Salle vs. Payton, 6:00

Niles West vs. St. Patrick, 7:30

GOODE

ASPIRA-Bus&Fin vs. Morgan Park Academy, 4:30

Goode vs. ACERO-Cruz, 6:15

Muchin vs. Kelly, 8:00

GRANT / MUNDELEIN

at Grant

Schurz vs. Grant, 5:30

North Lawndale vs. Carmel, 7:00

at Mundelein

Warren vs. Deerfield, 5:30

Lakes vs. Mundelein, 7:00

JOHNSBURG / RICHMOND-BURTON

at Johnsburg

Geneva vs. Grayslake North, 5:30

Johnsburg vs. Huntley, 7:00

at Richmond-Burton

Crystal Lake South vs. Wauconda, 5:30

Richmond-Burton vs. McHenry, 7:00

LISLE

Westmont vs. West Chicago, 5:30

Lisle vs. Evergreen Park, 7:00

LOYOLA / NEW TRIER

at Loyola

Loyola vs. Lake Zurich, 5:00

Bulls vs. Lake Forest, 6:30

at New Trier

New Trier vs. Butler, 5:00

St. Ignatius vs. Round Lake, 6:30

LYONS

Lincoln-Way East vs. Fenger, 6:00

Lyons vs. Maine South, 7:30

NAPERVILLE NORTH / OSWEGO

at Naperville North

Hinsdale Central vs. Oswego East, 5:30

Naperville North vs. Downers Grove South, 7:00

at Oswego

West Aurora vs. DeKalb, 5:30

Oswego vs. Neuqua Valley, 7:00

NORTHRIDGE

Senn vs. Amundsen, 6:00

Wheeling vs. Northridge, 7:30

OAK LAWN / REAVIS

at Oak Lawn

Sandburg vs. Bremen, 5:00

Lincoln-Way West vs. Oak Lawn, 6:30

at Reavis

St. Laurence vs. Kennedy, 4:30

Reavis vs. Agricultural Science, 6:00

OTTAWA

Oak Forest vs. Illinois Valley Central, 5:00

Marengo vs. LaSalle-Peru, 6:30

Ottawa vs. Dixon, 8:00

PALATINE

Glenbrook South vs. Jacobs, 4:30

Stevenson vs. Cary-Grove, 6:00

Palatine vs. Hersey, 7:30

RIDGEWOOD

Leyden vs. Naperville Central, 7:00

Maine East vs. Taft, 5:30

Hinsdale South vs. Schaumburg, 5:30

Highland Park vs. Ridgewood, 7:00

RIVERSIDE-BROOKFIELD

Oak Park-River Forest vs. University High, 5:30

Riverside-Brookfield vs. Thornwood, 7:00

ROCKFORD

at Rockford East

Bogan vs. Harlem, 6:00

Larkin vs. Auburn, 7:30

ROWVA-WILLIAMSFIELD

Henry-Senachwine vs. Monmouth United, 6:30

ST. ANTHONY

​​Mattoon vs. Rantoul, 5:00

​Effingham vs. Breese Central, 6:30

​Teutopolis vs. Highland, 8:00

ST. CHARLES EAST

South Elgin vs. Proviso East, 5:00

Westinghouse vs. East Aurora, 6:30

Plainfield East vs. Benet, 8:00

ST. VIATOR

Streamwood vs. Prospect, 5:30

Libertyville vs. Evanston, 7:00

SENECA

Herscher vs. St. Anne, 5:00

Hall vs. Somonauk, 6:30

Newark vs. Seneca, 8:00

STAGG

Nazareth vs. Argo, 4:30

Plainfield South vs. Lindblom, 6:00

WASHINGTON (IL)

Yorkville Christian vs. Washington (IL), 7:30

St. Rita vs. Urbana, 9:00

WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN

Genoa-Kingston vs. St. Edward, 4:30

Indian Creek vs. Elgin, 6:00

Cristo Rey-St. Martin vs. Walther Christian, 7:30

WHEATON ACADEMY

Plainfield North vs. Downers Grove North, 5:45

Lake Park vs. St. Francis, 7:30

WOODSTOCK / WOODSTOCK NORTH

at Woodstock

Consolation Semi-Final, 5:30

Semi-Final, 7:00

at Woodstock North

Consolation Semi-Final, 5:30

Semi-Final, 7:00

Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

NON CONFERENCE

Collins vs. Comer, 5:00

Intrinsic-Downtown at McNamara, 5:00

Julian at Holy Trinity, 6:30

Orr at Fenwick, 7:00

Vocational at Wells, 5:00

BATAVIA

Waubonsie Valley vs. Providence-St. Mel, 6:00

Marmion vs. Batavia, 7:30

BLOOM / MARIAN CATHOLIC

at Bloom

Lincoln-Way Central vs. Thornton Fr. South, 4:00

Bloom vs. Hillcrest, 6:40

at Marian Catholic

Marian Catholic vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 4:30

Rich vs. Hyde Park, 6:30

BOYLAN

St. Charles North vs. Rockford Lutheran, 4:00

Marshall vs. Freeport, 5:30

Richwoods vs. Boylan, 7:00

BUFFALO GROVE

Mount Carmel vs. Buffalo Grove, 1:00

Crete-Monee vs. Crane, 2:30

CLEMENTE

Phoenix vs. Solorio, 5:00

Clemente vs. Rowe-Clark, 6:30

Foreman vs. Catalyst-Maria, 8:00

CRYSTAL LAKE CENTRAL

Hampshire vs. Barrington, 11:30

Hononegah vs. Grayslake Central, 1:00

Belvidere North vs. Crystal Lake Central, 2:30

DE PAUL / LANE

at DePaul

Legal Prep vs. Lake View, 4:30

DePaul vs. Niles North, 6:00

at Lane

Jones vs. Englewood STEM, 5:00

Lane vs. Notre Dame, 7:00

DECATUR

Bolingbrook vs. Peoria Central, 6:00

MacArthur vs. Champaign Central, 7:30

DWIGHT / WOODLAND

at Dwight

Earlville vs. Grant Park, 5:30

Momence vs. Dwight, 7:00

at Woodland

Ridgeview vs. St. Bede, 5:45

Flanagan-Cornell vs. Woodland, 7:15

EISENHOWER / SHEPARD

at Eisenhower

Southland vs. Eisenhower, 5:00

Richards vs. Chicago Christian, 6:30

at Shepard

Perspectives-Lead vs. Shepard, 5:00

Marist vs. Andrew, 6:30

ELLISON

South Shore vs. Ellison, 7:00

ELMWOOD PARK

Aurora Central vs. Christ the King, 1:00

Elmwood Park vs. Addison Trail, 2:30

FENTON

Timothy Christian vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 4:30

Maine West vs. Fremd, 6:00

Fenton vs. Montin, 7:30

GALESBURG

Dunlap at Galesburg, 6:00

GENESEO

East Moline vs. Princeton, 5:30

Rock Falls vs. Geneseo, 7:00

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

Armstrong-Potomac vs. Iroquois West, 5:00

Lexington vs. Prairie Central, 6:30

GLENBARD WEST

Glenbard South vs. Glenbard North, 5:00

Glenbard East vs. Glenbard West, 6:30

GLENBROOK NORTH / ST. PATRICK

at Glenbrook North

Conant vs. Prosser, 5:15

Wheaton North vs. Glenbrook North, 7:00

at St. Patrick

Niles West vs. Payton, 6:00

De La Salle vs. St. Patrick, 7:30

GOODE

Fifth Place, 10:00

Third Place, 12:00

Championship, 2:00

GRANT / MUNDELEIN

at Grant

Carmel vs. Schurz, 5:30

Grant vs. North Lawndale, 7:00

at Mundelein

Warren vs. Lakes, 5:00

Mundelein vs. Deerfield, 6:30

JOHNSBURG / RICHMOND-BURTON

at Johnsburg

Geneva vs. Huntley, 5:30

Johnsburg vs. Grayslake North, 7:00

at Richmond-Burton

Crystal Lake South vs. McHenry, 5:30

Richmond-Burton vs. Wauconda, 7:00

LISLE

Evergreen Park vs. Westmont, 5:30

West Chicago vs. Lisle, 7:00

LOYOLA / NEW TRIER

at New Trier

Bulls vs. Round Lake, 11:30

Lake Forest vs. St. Ignatius, 1:00

Butler vs. Lake Zurich, 3:00

New Trier vs. Loyola, 5:00

LYONS

Fenger vs. Maine South, 6:00

Lyons vs. Lincoln-Way East, 7:30

NAPERVILLE NORTH / OSWEGO

at Oswego

DeKalb vs. Neuqua Valley, 2:00

Hinsdale Central vs. Downers Grove South, 3:30

Oswego East vs. Naperville, North, 5:15

Oswego vs. West Aurora, 7:00

NORTHRIDGE

Vernon Hills vs. Senn, 4:00

Amundsen vs. Northridge, 5:30

OAK LAWN / REAVIS

at Oak Lawn

Bremen vs. Lincoln-Way West, 5:00

Oak Lawn vs. Sandburg, 6:30

at Reavis

Kennedy vs. Agricultural Science, 4:30

Reavis vs. St. Laurence, 6:00

OREGON

Pecatonica vs. Rockford Christian, 5:45

Newman vs. South Beloit, 5:45

Oregon vs. West Carroll, 7:15

Christian vs. North Boone, 7:15

PALATINE

York vs. Elk Grove, 3:30

Hersey vs. Stevenson, 5:00

Palatine vs. Cary-Grove, 6:30

RIDGEWOOD

Naperville Central vs. Taft, 5:30

Leyden vs. Maine East, 7:00

Hinsdale South vs. Highland Park, 5:30

Schaumburg vs. Ridgewood, 7:00

RIVERSIDE-BROOKFIELD

Zion-Benton vs. Brother Rice, 2:30

Curie vs. Morton, 4:00

Oak Park-River Forest vs. Thornwood, 5:30

Riverside-Brookfield vs. University High, 7:00

ST. ANTHONY

​Highland vs. Mattoon, 5:00

​​Robinson vs. Effingham, 6:30

​St. Anthony vs. Breese Central, 8:00

ST. CHARLES EAST

Proviso East vs. Plainfield East, 5:00

Benet vs. South Elgin, 6:30

St. Charles East vs. Willowbrook, 8:00

ST. VIATOR

Streamwood vs. Evanston, 5:30

Prospect vs. St. Viator, 7:00

SENECA

Newark vs. Reed-Custer, 5:30

Mendota vs. Seneca, 7:00

STAGG

Lindblom vs. Nazareth, 1:00

Plainfield South vs. Stagg, 2:30

SYCAMORE

Sycamore vs. Belvidere, 7:30

Dundee-Crown vs. Sterling, 6:00

Yorkville vs. Rochelle, 4:30

Sandwich vs. Burlington Central, 3:00

WASHINGTON (IL)

Yorkville Christian vs. Denmark-Omar (SC), 9:00a

Joliet West vs. Vashon (MO), 12:00

Lincoln Park vs. St. Rita, 1:30

Joliet West vs. Tinley Park, 9:30

WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN

Indian Creek vs. Genoa-Kingston, 4:30

Horizon-Southwest vs. Westminster Christian, 6:0

WHEATON ACADEMY

St. Francis vs. Plainfield North, 2:15

Francis Parker vs. Bartlett, 4:00

Lake Park vs. Downers Grove North, 5:45

Metea Valley vs. Wheaton Academy, 7:30

WJOL / ST. FRANCIS UNIVERSITY

Minooka vs. Joliet Central, 3:00

Plainfield Central vs. Lemont, 4:45

Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Romeoville, 6:30

Providence vs. Lockport, 8:15

WOODSTOCK / WOODSTOCK NORTH

Seventh Place, 5:30

Fifth Place, 5:30

Third Place, 7:00

Championship, 7:00

Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021

QUINCY

Miller Career (MO) vs. St. Mary’s (MO), 5:30

Lake Forest Acad-Org vs. Quincy, 7:00

WASHINGTON (IL)

Tinley Park vs. Vashon (MO), 4:00

Urbana vs. Lincoln Park, 8:30

Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

NON CONFERENCE

Collins vs. Proviso West, 5:00

ASHTON-FRANKLIN CENTER

Amboy vs. Hiawatha, 6:00

Durand vs. Midland, 6:00

LaMoille vs. Polo, 7:30

Leland vs. Ashton-Franklin Center, 7:30

BATAVIA

Marmion vs. Waubonsie Valley, 6:00

Raby vs. Batavia, 7:30

BLOOM / MARIAN CATHOLIC

at Bloom

Seventh Place, 12:00

Fifth Place, 12:00

Third Place, 1:45

Championship, 3:30

BOYLAN

Freeport vs. St. Charles North, 4:00

Marshall vs. Richwoods, 5:30

Rockford Lutheran vs. Boylan, 7:00

BUFFALO GROVE

Crete-Monee vs. Buffalo Grove, 4:30

Crane vs. Morgan Park, 6:00

CALVARY (NORMAL)

Calvary Christian vs. Deland-Weldon, 9:30

Donovan vs. Greenview, 11:00

CLEMENTE

Phoenix vs. Mather, 1:00

Lincoln Park vs. Solorio, 2:30

Clemente vs. Catalyst-Maria, 4:00

COAL CITY / MANTENO

at Coal City

Gardner-So. Wilmington vs. Serena, 5:30

Coal City vs. Morris, 7:00

at Manteno

Beecher vs. IC Catholic, 5:30

Peotone vs. Manteno, 7:00

CRYSTAL LAKE CENTRAL

Barrington vs. Hononegah, 11:30

Belvidere North vs. Hampshire, 1:00

Grayslake Central vs. Crystal Lake Central, 2:30

DE PAUL / LANE

at DePaul

Pool Playoff 5th Place, 4:30

Pool Playoff, 1st Place, 6:00

at Lane

Pool Playoff, 7th Place, 5:00

Pool Playoff, 3rd Place, 7:00

DECATUR

Consolation Semi-Final, 1:00

Consolation Semi-Final, 2:30

Semi-Final, 6:00

Semi-Final, 7:30

EISENHOWER / SHEPARD

at Shepard

Seventh Place, 10:00

Fifth Place, 11:45

Third Place, 1:30

Championship, 3:15

FENTON

Maine West vs. Timothy Christian, 2:30

Montini vs. Waukegan, 4:00

Wheaton-Warr. South vs. Fremd, 5:30

Fenton vs. Rolling Meadows,7:00

GALESBURG

Wells vs. Dunlap, 12:00

Madison vs. Moline, 1:30

Limestone vs. Wells, 5:30

Galesburg vs. Madison, 7:00

GENESEO

East Moline vs. Kewanee, 10:30

Princeton vs. Rockridge, 1:30

East Moline vs. Rock Falls, 4:30

Geneseo vs. Princeton, 7:30

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

Hoopeston vs. Lexington, 1:00

Fisher vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 2:30

Tri-Point vs. Prairie Central, 4:00

Gibson City-MS vs. Iroquois West, 5:30

GLENBROOK NORTH / ST. PATRICK

at Glenbrook North

Seventh Place, 11:00

Fifth Place, 12:30

Third Place, 2:00

Championship, 3:30

JOHNSBURG / RICHMOND-BURTON

at Johnsburg

Seventh Place, 11:00

Fifth Place, 12:30

Third Place, 1:00

Championship, 2:30

LISLE

West Chicago vs. Evergreen Park, 5:30

Lisle vs. Westmont, 7:00

NAPERVILLE NORTH / OSWEGO

at Oswego

Seventh Place, 2:00

Fifth Place, 3:30

Third Place, 5:15

Championship, 7:00

NORTHRIDGE

Vernon Hills vs. Wheeling, 4:00

Senn vs. Northridge, 5:30

OAK LAWN / REAVIS

at Oak Lawn

Pool Playoff, 4:30

Pool Playoff, 6:00

at Reavis

Pool Playoff, 3:00

Pool Playoff, 4:30

OREGON

Aquin vs. North Boone, 5:45

Milledgeville vs. West Carroll, 5:45

South Beloit vs. Hinckley-Big Rock, 7:15

Rockford Christian vs. Morrison, 7:15

OTTAWA

Streator vs. Marengo, 11:30

LaSalle-Peru vs. Pontiac, 1:00

Dixon vs. Illinois Valley Central, 2:30

Marengo vs. Pontiac, 4:00

LaSalle-Peru vs. Streator, 5:30

Oak Forest vs. Ottawa, 7:00

PALATINE

Elk Grove vs. Jacobs, 1:00

Cary-Grove vs. Hersey, 2:30

Palatine vs. Stevenson, 4:15

Glenbrook South vs. York, 5:45

PEKIN

Plano vs. Notre Dame (Peoria), 11:00

QUINCY

Lake Forest Acad-Org vs. St. Mary’s (MO), 5:30

Miller Career (MO) vs. Quincy, 7:00

RIVERSIDE-BROOKFIELD

Morton vs. Zion-Beton, 12:00

Brother Rice vs. Curie, 1:30

Thornwood vs. University High, 3:00

Riverside-Brookfield vs. Oak Park-River Forest, 4:3

ROCK ISLAND

Brooks vs. Canton, 5:30

Collinsville vs. Rock Island, 7:00

ROCKFORD

at Jefferson

Larkin vs. Bogan, 2:00

Jefferson vs. North Chicago, 3:30

Bogan vs. Winnebago, 5:00

at Rockford East

Auburn vs. Perspectives-MSA, 10:00

North Chicago vs. Rockford East, 11:45

Perspectives-MSA vs. Harlem, 1:30

East St. Louis vs. Auburn, 3:15

Guilford vs. Clark, 5:00

Harlem vs. Larkin, 6:45

Rockford East vs. East St. Louis, 8:30

ROWVA-WILLIAMSFIELD

Henry-Senachwine vs. Riverdale, 2:00

ST. ANTHONY

Robinson vs. Breese Central, 3:00

​Teutopolis vs. Mattoon, 4:30

​Rantoul vs. Highland, 6:00

​​St. Anthony vs. Effingham, 7:30

ST. CHARLES EAST

East Aurora vs. Willowbrook, 2:30

Plainfield East vs. South Elgin, 4:00

Benet vs. Proviso East, 5:30

St. Charles East vs. Westinghouse, 7:00

ST. VIATOR

St. Viator vs. Libertyville, 3:30

Evanston vs. Prospect, 5:00

SENECA

Hall vs. St. Anne, 3:00

Mendota vs. Newark, 4:30

Somonauk vs. Herscher, 6:00

Reed-Custer vs. Seneca, 7:30

STAGG

Lindblom vs. Argo, 1:00

Nazareth vs. Stagg, 2:30

SYCAMORE

Consolation Semi-Final, 4:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 3:00

Semi-Final, 7:30

Semi-Final, 6:00

WASHINGTON (IL)

Pool Crossover Playoffs

WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN

Indian Creek vs. St. Edward, 2:30

Genoa-Kingston vs. Elgin, 4:00

Horizon-Southwest vs. Walther Lutheran, 5:30

Cristo Rey-St. Martin vs. Westminster Christian, 7:

WHEATON ACADEMY

Francis Parker vs. Metea Valley, 2:15

Plainfield North vs. Lake Park, 4:00

Downers Grove North vs. St. Francis, 5:45

Wheaton Academy vs. Bartlett, 7:30

WJOL / ST. FRANCIS UNIVERSITY

Minooka vs. Providence, 12:00

Plainfield Central vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 1:45

Lockport vs. Joliet Central, 3:30

Romeoville vs. Lemont, 5:15

Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021

NON CONFERENCE

Austin vs. Manley, 5:00

Dyett at McNamara, 2:30

Grace Christian at Wilmington, 3:30

Hope Academy at Hansberry, 12:00

Steinmetz at ITW-Speer, 12:00

Watseka at Clifton Central, 7:00

COLLIERSVILLE (TN)

Simeon vs. Houston County (TN), 2:00

ASHTON-FRANKLIN CENTER

Seventh Place, 6:00

Fifth Place, 7:30

Third Place, 6:00

Championship, 7:30

BATAVIA

Raby vs. Providence-St. Mel, 6:00

Waubonsie Valley vs. Batavia, 7:30

BOYLAN

Richwoods vs. Freeport, 3:00

Marshall vs. Rockford Lutheran, 4:30

St. Charles North vs. Boylan, 6:00

BUFFALO GROVE

Mount Carmel vs. Crete-Monee, 4:30

Morgan Park vs. Buffalo Grove, 6:00

CALVARY (NORMAL)

Donovan vs. TBA

CLEMENTE

Seventh Place, 1:00

Fifth Place, 2:30

Third Place, 4:00

Championship, 5:30

COAL CITY / MANTENO

at Coal City

Seventh Place, 6:00

Fifth Place, 7:30

Third Place, 6:00

Championship, 7:30

CRYSTAL LAKE CENTRAL

Belvidere North vs. Grayslake Central, 11:30

Hampshire vs. Hononegah, 1:00

Crystal Lake Central vs. Barrington, 2:30

DECATUR

Seventh Place, 1:00

Fifth Place, 2:30

Third Place, 6:00

Championship, 7:30

DWIGHT / WOODLAND

at Woodland

Seventh Place, 2:00

Fifth Place, 3:30

Third Place, 5:00

Championship, 6:30

FENTON

Seventh Place, 2:30

Fifth Place, 4:00

Third Place, 5:30

Championship, 7:00

GALESBURG

Wells vs. Moline, 9:30

Dunlap vs. Madison, 11:00

Limestone vs. Galesburg, 12:30

Moline vs. Dunlap, 3:00

Madison vs. Limestone, 4:30

Galesburg vs. Wells, 7:30

GENESEO

Kewanee vs. Rock Falls, 10:30

Kewanee vs. Rockridge, 1:30

Rock Falls vs. Princeton, 4:30

Rockridge vs. Geneseo, 7:30

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

Seventh Place, 1:00

Fifth Place, 2:30

Third Place, 4:00

Championship, 5:30

GRANT / MUNDELEIN

at Grant

Seventh Place, 11:00

Fifth Place, 12:30

Third Place, 2:00

Championship, 3:30

LOYOLA / NEW TRIER

at Loyola

Seventh Place, 10:30

Fifth Place, 12:00

Third Place, 1:30

Championship, 3:00

NORTHRIDGE

Amundsen vs. Wheeling, 4:00

Vernon Hills vs. Northridge, 5:30

OREGON

9th Place Semi-Final, 11:00

9th Place Semi-Final, 11:00

5th Place Semi-Final, 12:30

5th Place Semi-Final, 12:30

Semi-Final, 2:00

Semi-Final, 2:00

11th Place, 4:00

9th Place, 4:00

7th Place, 5:30

5th Place, 5:30

Third Place, 7:00

Championship, 7:00

OTTAWA

Seventh Place, 1:00

Fifth Place, 2:30

Third Place, 4:00

Championship, 5:30

PALATINE

Seventh Place, 12:00

Fifth Place, 1:30

Third Place, 3:15

Championship, 4:45

PEKIN

Plano vs. Pekin, 11:00

Plano vs. Morton, 4:00

QUINCY

Lake Forest Acad-Org vs. Miller Career (MO), 5:30

St. Mary’s (MO) vs. Quincy, 7:00

RIDGEWOOD

Seventh Place, 10:00

Fifth Place, 11:30

Third Place, 1:00

Championship, 2:30

RIVERSIDE-BROOKFIELD

Seventh Place, 12:00

Fifth Place, 1:30

Third Place, 3:00

Championship, 4:30

ROCK ISLAND

Canton vs. Rock Island, 10:30

Brooks vs. Collinsville, 12:30

Canton vs. Collinsville, 5:30

Brooks vs. Rock Island, 7:00

ROCKFORD

at Jefferson

Auburn vs. North Chicago, 10:00

Harlem vs. East St. Louis, 11:30

Clark vs. Jefferson, 1:30

East St. Louis vs. Guilford, 3:30

Jefferson vs. Perspectives-MSA, 5:00

at Rockford East

Guilford vs. DRW, 12:00

Perspectives-MSA vs. Rockford East, 1:30

North Chicago vs. Harlem, 3:00

DRW vs. Bogan, 4:30

Rockford East vs. Larkin, 6:00

ROWVA-WILLIAMSFIELD

Henry-Senachwine vs. ROWVA-Williamsfield, 1:00

Henry-Senachwine vs. Galva, 4:00

ST. CHARLES EAST

Seventh Place, 2:30

Fifth Place, 4:00

Third Place, 5:30

Championship, 7:00

ST. VIATOR

Streamwood vs. Libertyville, 1:30

Evanston vs. St. Viator, 3:00

SENECA

Seventh Place, 12:00

Fifth Place, 1:30

Third Place, 6:00

Championship, 7:30

STAGG

Plainfield South vs. Nazareth, 1:00

Argo vs. Stagg, 2:30

SYCAMORE

Seventh Place, 3:00

Fifth Place, 4:30

Third Place, 6:00

Championship, 7:30

WASHINGTON (IL)

Pool Crossover Playoffs

WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN

Seventh Place, 2:30

Fifth Place, 4:00

Third Place, 5:30

Championship, 7:00

WHEATON ACADEMY

Seventh Place, 2:15

Fifth Place, 4:00

Third Place, 5:45

Championship, 7:30

WJOL / ST. FRANCIS UNIVERSITY

Seventh Place, 10:00

Fifth Place, 11:45

Third Place, 1:30

Championship, 3:15

Sunday, November 28, 2021

ORR

Fenger vs. Legal Prep, 9:00

Christ the King vs. Phillips, 10:30

Orr vs. Julian, 12:00

Lincoln Park vs. Dyett, 1:30

Curie vs. Westinghouse, 3:00

Longwood vs. Clark, 4:30

North Lawndale vs. Bogan, 6:00

Kenwood vs. Farragut, 7:30

