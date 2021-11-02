 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Kristen Stewart engaged to longtime girlfriend Dylan Meyer; wedding will be ‘pretty chill’

The two started dating in 2019 after they met at a mutual friends’ party and bonded over having grown up in Los Angeles.

By Associated Press
Kristen Stewart, the star of “Spencer,” is interviewed at the October premiere of the film at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.
Kristen Stewart, the star of “Spencer,” is interviewed at the October premiere of the film at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Kristen Stewart is engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer. The 31-year-old actor announced the news The Howard Stern Show Tuesday.

“We’re marrying, it’s happening,” Stewart said.

She also revealed that Meyer did the proposing.

“I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it,” Stewart said.

The two started dating in 2019 after they met at a mutual friends’ party and bonded over having grown up in Los Angeles. Meyer a week ago on Instagram posted a photo of them laying on the floor in each other’s arms with the caption “Awful proud of this hard-working princess.”

According to a report in USA Today, Stewart said the wedding will be low-key. “I want to stay home. I want to be in L.A. so everyone can come and … I want it to be pretty chill. I don’t want anyone walking anyone down any aisles like we’re just gonna stand, do vows,” she said, and of course ”party after.”

Stewart is currently promoting the Princess Diana film “Spencer,” which comes out in theaters on Friday.

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Kyle Rittenhouse instigated Kenosha bloodshed: prosecutor

But Rittenhouse’s attorney told the jury that his client acted in self-defense.

By Associated Press

Park District to release report on lifeguard scandal

Park Board President Avis LaVelle did not disclose any contents of the report, only that it would be made available later Tuesday. A press conference also is planned.

By Fran Spielman and Lauren FitzPatrick

Facebook’s face-recognition system to shut down

More than a third of Facebook’s daily active users have opted in to have their faces recognized by the social network’s system.

By Associated Press

Puffballs: Big to really big ones make for a memorable walk in the woods to take photos, earn MOTW

Ken Gortowski earned Mushroom of the Week honors for many big to really big puffballs found while walking the woods and taking photos.

By Dale Bowman

Mister Rogers statue unveiled at Florida alma mater

The sculpture, located at Rollins College, will be part of the school’s Mister Rogers Walking Tour.

By Associated Press

Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan brings a needed calm to the roster

DeRozan has been showcasing a lot of talent on the court, but his best trait just might be the calm and poise he brings to his teammates on a nightly basis - winning or losing.

By Joe Cowley