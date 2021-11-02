Kristen Stewart engaged to longtime girlfriend Dylan Meyer; wedding will be ‘pretty chill’

Kristen Stewart is engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer. The 31-year-old actor announced the news The Howard Stern Show Tuesday.

“We’re marrying, it’s happening,” Stewart said.

She also revealed that Meyer did the proposing.

“I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it,” Stewart said.

The two started dating in 2019 after they met at a mutual friends’ party and bonded over having grown up in Los Angeles. Meyer a week ago on Instagram posted a photo of them laying on the floor in each other’s arms with the caption “Awful proud of this hard-working princess.”

According to a report in USA Today, Stewart said the wedding will be low-key. “I want to stay home. I want to be in L.A. so everyone can come and … I want it to be pretty chill. I don’t want anyone walking anyone down any aisles like we’re just gonna stand, do vows,” she said, and of course ”party after.”

Stewart is currently promoting the Princess Diana film “Spencer,” which comes out in theaters on Friday.