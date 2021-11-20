 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

More exposed vegetation on the Illinois River, more ducks, too: Weekly INHS aerial waterfowl survey

Joshua Osborn found more exposed vegetation and better than average duck numbers along the Illinois River Valley on the weekly aerial waterfowl survey for the Illinois Natural History Survey.

By Dale Bowman
Refitted file photo from the Illinois Natural History Survey’s aerial waterfowl inventories. Credit: Illinois Natural History Survey
Refitted file photo from the Illinois Natural History Survey’s aerial waterfowl inventories.
Illinois Natural History Survey

Joshua Osborn observed in his blog off flying the aerial waterfowl survey for the Illinois Natural History Survey on Monday:

seeing more vegetation exposed, especially on the Upper IL.

Probably not a coincidence that he also observed this in the Illinois River Valley:

I estimated ~460,000 here this week, 35% above the 10-yr average for this river. I observed an increase in mallards and pintails, and we more than doubled our count of green-winged teal from last week.

The overview of the latest aerial waterfowl survey by Osborn, a waterfowl ecologist for the INHS-Forbes Biological Station, is below:

Click here for details on the aerial waterfowl inventories and the long history of them. Click here for the home site for the Forbes Biological Station; click here for the Facebook page of the station.

November 15th, 2021 – Aerial Waterfowl Inventory Blog We flew the waterfowl survey on Monday, November 15, 2021. Habitat conditions along the Illinois River continue to improve as the river level drops. We are seeing more vegetation exposed, especially on the Upper IL. How much seed remains is anyone’s guess, but at least water is down to expose the vegetation structure and what food remains on or in the substrate. We had an influx of birds late last week or over the weekend in the IRV. I estimated ~460,000 here this week, 35% above the 10-yr average for this river. I observed an increase in mallards and pintails, and we more than doubled our count of green-winged teal from last week. I also received above average hunting reports from most of the reach of the river over the weekend. I estimated ~391,000 ducks in the central MS River this week, 26% below the 10-yr average. More evidence of a later migration this year: 1) We lost some dabblers along the MS this week when we should really be picking them up at this point and 2) a lack of diving ducks. We saw our first big raft of divers on Pool 19 near Montrose, but the scaup and canvasbacks still haven’t made their way down yet. When approaching the halfway point of duck season, like we are in central Illinois, I find it useful to reset a little and think about what remains ahead of us. If you’re like me, you’ve already lost a couple of decoys, broken gear (and a dog), and are tired and sore from pushing yourself in the daily pursuit. Like every year, you’ve probably already had busy hunts and slow hunts in the past few weeks. You may have had breakfast in the blind with old friends, stood in knee-deep water shadowing a tree with new ones, or knelt in the muddy marsh alone with your thoughts. If you haven’t done one or all of those things; we’re only halfway there, you still have time. So, what do we have to look forward to in the coming weeks? In recent years our peak along the IL River has been the last week in November and along the MS River it has been the first week of December. It will be interesting to see it this trend holds this year. As a good hunting friend from my college days liked to say. “Buckle up. We just getting started good.” For this aerial survey numbers and for more information about the surveys visit www.bellrose.org. See ya next week!

Below are the breakdowns for the Illinois and Mississippi rivers.

IL111521.pdf

MS111521.pdMS111521.pdff

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

Cubs looking to get creative with innings and pitcher development

The Cubs are going try to find different ways to get 27 outs over 162 games.

By Russell Dorsey

IHSA state football playoff scores

All the scores from the semifinals.

By Michael O'Brien

Red Stars back in NWSL Championship for second time in franchise history

The Red Stars were 2-0-1 against the Spirit during the regular season, but both teams finished strong. The Red Stars were 4-1-1 in their last six games, and the Spirit were 5-0-1.

By Annie Costabile

Will it be sweet home Chicago for Diamond DeShields next season?

DeShields is keenly aware of the potential she has yet to fully reach; for her, it’s not a matter of if she’ll return to her 2019 form but when.

By Annie Costabile

Dwyane Wade gets personal in new self-titled photographic memoir

Dwyane Wade’s nearly 300-page memoir is filled with over 200 never-before-seen photos from his personal and professional life.

By Annie Costabile

QB Tyler Buchner, WR Lorenzo Styles making impact as freshmen at Notre Dame

The long hours they pull on the practice field and in the football building flow naturally into one long-running conversation that continues nightly at their shared apartment.

By Mike Berardino