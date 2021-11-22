 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez among new names on Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

Steroids-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens make their 10th and final appearance on the BBWAA ballot along with Curt Schilling, who fell 16 votes shy of the necessary 75% in last year’s balloting.

By Associated Press
David Ortiz is among the new names on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot.
David Ortiz is among the new names on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot.
Michael Dwyer/AP

NEW YORK — David Ortiz, Ryan Howard, Tim Lincecum and Alex Rodriguez are among 13 first-time candidates on the Hall of Fame ballot of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, joining 17 holdovers.

Steroids-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens make their 10th and final appearance on the BBWAA ballot along with Curt Schilling, who fell 16 votes shy of the necessary 75% in last year’s balloting. Schilling appeared on 71.1% of ballots, Bonds 61.8% and Clemens 61.6%.

Justin Morneau, Jimmy Rollins and Jake Peavy also are new to the ballot along with Carl Crawford, Prince Fielder, Joe Nathan, Jonathan Papelbon, A.J. Pierzynski and Mark Teixeira, the Hall and BBWAA said Monday.

Holdovers include Bobby Abreu, Mark Buehrle, Todd Helton, Tim Hudson, Torii Hunter, Andruw Jones, Jeff Kent, Andy Pettitte, Manny Ramirez, Gary Sheffield, Sammy Sosa, Omar Vizquel and Billy Wagner.

Sosa also will be on the ballot for the final time after receiving 17% last year.

BBWAA members with 10 or more consecutive years of membership are eligible to vote. Ballots must be postmarked by Dec. 31 and results will be announced Jan. 25.

Any players elected will be inducted into the Hall at Cooperstown on July 24 along with anyone elected by the Golden Days Era and Early Baseball Era committees, which are scheduled to meet on Dec. 5.

No was elected by the BBWAA in last year’s vote, and Schilling asked after the vote that the Hall remove him from the ballot.

“It’s all right, the game doesn’t owe me anything,” he said during a live video stream on his Twitter account.

Clemens has denied using performance-enhancing drugs and Bonds has denied knowingly using them. Bonds also has been accused of domestic violence and Clemens of maintaining a decadelong relationship with a singer who was 15 when they met.

Rodriguez was suspended for the 2014 season for violating MLB’s drug policy and collective bargaining agreement, and Ortiz’s name was alleged to have appeared on a list of players who tested positive during 2003 survey testing.

Next Up In MLB

The Latest

Driver in Wisconsin parade crash was in a domestic disturbance: police

A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha, located about 20 miles west of Milwaukee, as well as videos taken by parade attendees showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway.

By Associated Press

OSHA de Illinois presiona a CPS a limpiar sus escuelas

Un portavoz de CPS dijo que el sistema escolar solicitó y obtuvo una extensión hasta finales de noviembre para responder a OSHA y dice que las condiciones "han mejorado".

By Lauren FitzPatrick and Nader Issa

5 muertos y 40 heridos en desfile navideño de Wisconsin

La lista de participantes en el desfile incluyó grupos de porra, baile y música asociadas con las escuelas del distrito.

By Scott Bauer | Associated Press, Michael Balsamo | Associated Press, and 1 more

Film study: Kindle Vildor torched, Bears defense breaks down on final drive

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley picked on Vildor, as other teams have in recent weeks.

By Patrick Finley

Robert Bly, poet and ‘Iron John’ author, dies at 95

Though an award winner for his poetry, the writer found his greatest fame for a work of prose, his 1990 meditation on modern masculinity.

By Associated Press

Hedge fund Alden Global Capital in hunt for big newspaper chain Lee Enterprises

Alden already owns 6% of Lee’s stock and is proposing to buy the rest for $24 a share.

By Associated Press