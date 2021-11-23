Menu planner: Garden herb strip steaks provide a delicious meal in any season

Garden herb strip steaks

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 11 to 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

Seasoning:

2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme

1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano

2 teaspoons freshly grated lemon peel

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Steaks:

2 boneless beef strip steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 10 ounces each)

Coarse salt to taste

Combine seasoning ingredients in small bowl; reserve 2 teaspoons for garnish. Press remaining seasoning evenly onto beef steaks. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 11 to 15 minutes) for medium rare (145 degrees) to medium (160 degrees) doneness, turning occasionally. Carve steaks into slices. Sprinkle with reserved seasoning and salt, as desired.

Per serving: 202 calories, 29 grams protein, 8 grams fat (38% calories from fat), 3.4 grams saturated fat, no carbohydrate, 90 milligrams cholesterol, 61 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.

Cuban beans

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: less than 10 minutes

Cooking time: less than 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 teaspoons canola oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 (15-ounce) cans reduced-sodium black beans, rinsed

1 cup water

1 1/2 teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon smoked or regular paprika

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 pound frozen stir-fry peppers with onion

Heat oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium. Add garlic; cook 30 seconds. Stir in remaining ingredients. Bring to boil; cover and reduce heat. Cook 10 minutes until vegetables are tender and flavors have blended.

Per serving: 232 calories, 12 grams protein, 3 grams fat (9% calories from fat), 0.2 gram saturated fat, 45 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 217 milligrams sodium, 15 gram fiber.

Carb count: 3.

Chicken with potatoes, carrots and pearl onions

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 6 to 7 hours on low

INGREDIENTS

8 bone-in skinless chicken thighs (about 2 1/2 pounds), well-trimmed

2 teaspoons herbs de Provence

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 1/2 to 2 pounds halved, small red potatoes

1 cup frozen pearl onions

1 cup baby carrots

8 ounces sliced crimini mushrooms

3/4 cup unsalted chicken broth

Rub chicken with herbs de Provence, garlic powder and pepper. Place chicken in a 4-quart or larger slow cooker. Top with potatoes, onions, carrots and mushrooms. Pour broth over all. Cover and cook on low 6 to 7 hours or until chicken is 165 degrees and vegetables are tender.

Per serving: 331 calories, 31 grams protein, 11 grams fat (30% calories from fat), 3.0 grams saturated fat, 27 grams carbohydrate, 96 milligrams cholesterol, 130 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Roast lamb

Serve it with couscous and raisins (toss in some raisins when you’re boiling the water for the couscous) and baked artichokes: Heat oven to 375 degrees. Coat a pie plate with cooking spray. Drain, quarter and pat dry quartered artichokes from 2 (14-ounce) cans. Place in plate; sprinkle with 1 tablespoon lemon juice. In small bowl, combine 3 tablespoons chopped walnuts, 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese, 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning, 1 clove minced garlic and 1 teaspoon olive oil. Sprinkle mixture over artichokes. Bake 15 minutes or until golden.

Barbecue lamb pita pizza

Heat oven to 400 degrees. In a bowl, mix together 2 cups finely chopped cooked leftover lamb, 1 cup any barbecue sauce and 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper. Divide and spread mixture on 4 whole-grain pita breads (5 to 7 inches); top each pita with 1/2 slice pineapple and shredded provolone cheese. Bake until hot and cheese is melted. Cut each pita into wedges.

Mexican burritos

Heat 1 teaspoon canola oil in a medium skillet on medium heat. Add 1/2 cup finely chopped onion; cook 3 minutes or until tender. Stir in 2 cups cubed cooked chicken or turkey breast, 1 packet any less-sodium taco seasoning mix and 1/2 cup salsa. Bring to boil. Cook 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in 1/2 cup shredded 50% light cheddar cheese and 1 cup cooked leftover rice. Divide mixture among 8 (8-inch) whole-grain heated tortillas. Roll to close. Top with shredded lettuce and more salsa. Serve with reduced-sodium pinto beans and carrot sticks.