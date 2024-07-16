Menu Planner: It's a good day for grilled red curry mahi-mahi with pineapple salsa

Grilled red curry mahi-mahi with pineapple salsa

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 cups 1/4-inch pineapple pieces

1 green onion, thinly sliced

1/4 cup minced cilantro

2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

1 tablespoon red curry paste

4 (6- to 8-ounce) skin-on mahi-mahi fillets, 1 inch thick

Coarse salt and pepper to taste

Heat grill to medium. In a medium bowl, combine pineapple, onion, cilantro and 1 tablespoon oil; set aside. In a separate, small bowl, combine 1 tablespoon oil and curry paste. Pat mahi-mahi dry with paper towels, then brush flesh side with curry paste mixture. Grill fish 3 minutes on first side; turn and grill on second side 3 to 8 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 130 degrees. Transfer to platter and serve with salsa. (Adapted from “Foolproof Fish,” America’s Test Kitchen.)

Per serving: 253 calories, 32 grams protein, 8 grams fat (30% calories from fat), 0.8 gram saturated fat, 12 grams carbohydrate, 124 milligrams cholesterol, 220 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Cookies and cream angel food cake

Makes 12 slices

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 37 to 47 minutes; cooling time: about 2 hours

INGREDIENTS

1 (16-ounce) package white angel food cake mix

1 1/4 cups cold water

3 reduced-fat chocolate sandwich cookies, finely crushed

1 package fluffy white frosting mix

1/2 cup boiling water

6 reduced-fat chocolate sandwich cookies, cut in half

Move oven rack to lowest position, removing other racks. Heat oven to 350 degrees. In an extra-large mixing bowl, beat cake mix and cold water with electric mixer on low speed for 30 seconds. Beat on medium 1 minute. Carefully fold crushed cookies into batter. Pour into ungreased 10-inch angel food cake pan (tube pan). DO NOT use fluted tube cake pan or 9-inch angel food cake pan, or batter will overflow. Bake 37 to 47 minutes or until top is dark golden brown and cracks feel dry and not sticky. Do not underbake. Immediately turn pan upside down on a heatproof funnel until cake is completely cool, about 2 hours. Run knife around edge of cake; remove from pan. Place on serving plate. In a small bowl, beat frosting mix and boiling water with mixer on low 30 seconds, scraping bowl constantly. Beat on high 5 to 7 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally until stiff peaks form. Frost cake; garnish with sandwich cookie halves just before serving. (Adapted from “The Big Book of Cakes,” Betty Crocker Kitchens, HMH.)

Per serving: 240 calories, 3 grams protein, 1 gram fat (5% calories from fat), 0.3 gram saturated fat, 55 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 387 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 3.5

Vegetable medley

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

3 cups broccoli florets

1 tablespoon water

1 tablespoon butter

1 small onion, chopped

2 tablespoons flour

1 1/2 tablespoons curry powder

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 (14-ounce) can vegetable broth

1 each small green, red and yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced

3 carrots, thinly sliced

1/2 cup half-and-half

1/2 pound small fresh green beans, trimmed

Roasted peanuts for garnish

Combine broccoli and water; microwave on high (100% power) for 1 1/2 minutes. Drain and set aside. Melt butter in a saucepan on medium; add onion and cook 4 minutes or until softened. Stir in flour, curry powder, salt and cayenne pepper. Cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Gradually stir in broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring constantly, 8 minutes or until thickened. Stir in reserved broccoli, bell peppers, carrots, half-and-half and green beans; cook 3 minutes, stirring constantly or until vegetables are softened. Garnish with peanuts and serve immediately.

Per serving: 174 calories, 6 grams protein, 7 grams fat (33% calories from fat), 4 grams saturated fat, 26 grams carbohydrate, 18 milligrams cholesterol, 434 milligrams sodium, 7 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Grilled Asian steak and summer squash

Place 1 (1 1/2-pound) flank steak and 1/2 cup Asian barbecue sauce in a resealable plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Marinate in refrigerator 6 to 24 hours, turning occasionally. Heat grill. Remove steak and discard marinade. Brush 3 medium zucchini (halved and sliced lengthwise) with 1 teaspoon canola oil; season with coarse salt and pepper. Grill steak 17 to 21 minutes for medium-rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally. Remove from grill; let stand 5 minutes. Grill squash 15 minutes, turning occasionally. Heat another 1/4 cup sauce. Carve meat across grain; pour sauce over steak and serve with squash.

Accompany the steak with brown rice salad. Mix together 3 cups cooked brown rice, 1 1/2 cups quartered, seeded cucumber slices, 1/4 cup sliced kalamata olives, 1 large chopped tomato, 1 small chopped onion, 1/4 cup chopped parsley and 1/2 cup Italian dressing. Serve with crusty bread.

Beef salad

Toss together 6 cups cold chopped iceberg lettuce, 1 (15-ounce) can rinsed reduced-sodium black beans and 1 (11-ounce) can rinsed Mexican-style corn. Place thinly sliced cooked steak over top. Drizzle 1/4 cup ranch dressing and 1/3 cup salsa separately over beef. Sprinkle with 1 cup broken baked tortilla chips.

Chicken and sour cream enchiladas

The kids can help. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine 1 cup reduced-fat sour cream, 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese, 1 cup salsa and 1 (9- or 10-ounce) package precooked carved chicken. Divide and spoon down center of 6 (6- or 8-inch) whole-grain flour tortillas. Place, seam side down, in a shallow baking dish. Top with 1/2 cup mild salsa; cover and bake 30 minutes. Uncover and sprinkle with 1/4 cup additional cheese; bake 5 more minutes or until cheese melts. Top with chopped tomatoes and lettuce.

Turkey apricot salad sandwiches

Combine 1 1/2 cups chopped cooked turkey, 1/4 cup thinly sliced celery, 1/4 cup low-fat mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons unsalted cashews, 2 tablespoons chopped dried apricots, 2 tablespoons chopped green onions, 2 tablespoons plain low-fat yogurt and coarse salt and pepper to taste. Spread salad on 4 slices pumpernickel bread; top with a lettuce leaf and a second slice of bread. Cut sandwiches in half.

Serve with corn on the cob and sliced tomatoes.

