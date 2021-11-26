 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Glorious Cole Porter score, fabulous cast elevate troublesome plot of ‘Kiss Me Kate’

The cast delivers musical numbers to showstopping effect; it is difficult to imagine better all-hands-on-deck production numbers better than those that “Kiss Me Kate” pulls off.

By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
Lilli (Susan Moniz) and Fred (Larry Adams) find each other irresistible on-stage and behind the scenes of the show-within-a-show that is “Kiss Me Kate,” currently running at the Marriott Theatre.
Lilli (Susan Moniz) and Fred (Larry Adams) find each other irresistible on-stage and behind the scenes of the show-within-a-show that is “Kiss Me Kate,” currently running at the Marriott Theatre.
Liz Lauren

There are several very good reasons to see the Marriott Theatre’s staging of “Kiss Me Kate.” You’ll see a marvelous musical — if you can ignore the plot and wholly focus on Cole Porter’s music and the spectacular choreography Alex Sanchez creates for director Johanna McKenzie Miller’s staging.

But that plot (book by Sam and Bella Spewack) largely lifted from Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew,” is a problem.

The good news is that the cast delivers the musical numbers to showstopping effect; it is difficult to imagine all-hands-on-deck production numbers better than those that “Kiss Me Kate” pulls off.

When: Through Jan 16, 2022

Where: Marriott Lincolnshire Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire

Tickets: $50 - $60

Run-time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, with one 15-minute intermission

Info:  www.MarriottTheatre.com 

NOTE: For COVID-19 safety protocols, visit the theater’s website.

Set in 1948, the show-within-a-show centers on stage star Lilli Vanessi (Susan Moniz). Lilli is with a traveling troupe staging “The Taming of the Shrew,” playing Katharine, the titular shrew, opposite her ex-husband Fred Graham (Larry Adams), who is directing the show and co-starring as Petruchio, tamer of the alleged shrew.

The company also includes pragmatic bombshell Lois Lane (Alexandra Palkovic). Lois plays Kate’s insipid, much-wooed little sister Bianca in “Shrew.” Lois is also an actor “off-stage,” affecting a breathy-voiced Marilyn Monroe ditziness when there’s a man in the vicinity she wants to manipulate.

In Shakespeare’s play, Petruchio is a misogynist boor determined to bring Kate to heel. Fred is Petruchio’s modern-day counterpart, oozing ego and not above ad-libbing a spanking scene in “Shrew.”

As matters heat up, we are to conclude that both Lilli and Fred secretly still love each other, although it’s difficult to buy into this; he really is a jerk and she’s clearly got a double-digit IQ lead on him.

But if you’ve got to put up with a mess of hooey to get to numbers like the spectacular “Too Darn Hot” (led by a showstopping Jonathan Butler-Duplessis) and “Brush Up Your Shakespeare” (Lillian Castillo and Shea Coffman as gangsters making you wish vaudeville was still thriving), forsooth and for sure, it’s worth it.

Alexandra Palkovic and Daniel May are among the cast of Marriott Theatre’s production of “Kiss Me Kate.”
Alexandra Palkovic and Daniel May are among the cast of Marriott Theatre’s production of “Kiss Me Kate.”
Liz Lauren

McKenzie Miller has Adams finding the funny in Fred/Petruchio’s utter lack of self-awareness. When Petruchio swaggers like a peacock on steroids through “I’ve Come to Wive it Wealthily in Padua,” it’s with an over-the-top macho-man bluster that’s impossible not to laugh at.

The supporting cast is an embarrassment of riches. As Bianca’s suitor Lucentio/Lois’ boyfriend Bill Calhoun, Daniel May floats through their duets with swoony grace. Allison Blackwell launches the big opening number — “Another Op’nin, Another Show” — with the glamor and roar the number demands.

Set designer Scott Davis manages the tricky business of creating both on- and off-stage worlds in the round, no small feat. And Theresa Ham’s colorful costumes brightly capture the silhouettes of the era.

Kate’s final monologue in “Shrew” has always been — problematic, to use the current word for it. In it, she states that women are “bound to serve, love and obey” their husbands, because a husband is “thy lord, thy life, thy keeper, thy head, thy sovereign…” you get the idea. It’s delivered largely in song here (“I Am Ashamed that People Are So Simple”), with Moniz making it delightfully unclear as to whether Lilli actually means it.

In “Shrew,” Kate’s final words are all about succumbing to Petruchio. In “Kiss Me Kate,” Moniz makes Kate’s last moments about the love of the theater, not necessarily her ex-husband. It goes a long way toward solving one of the show’s thorniest problems. But in spite of the text as much as because of it, McKenzie Miller makes “Kiss Me Kate” entertaining.

Next Up In Theater

The Latest

3 stores burglarized within an hour on Northwest Side

Burglars hit stores in Humboldt Park, Wicker Park and Bucktown between 1:40 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. Friday.

By Sun-Times Wire

Why you should take migraine headaches seriously, and how to treat them

Though there’s no evidence to indicate migraines occur more frequently during the holidays, experts say, they can affect some of the most important activities and cherished moments.

By USA TODAY

Today’s Republican Party reminds me of Minute Maid orange juice concentrate

No longer are the party’s leaders interested in adding water to grow it, make it more drinkable, make it last longer and taste better. Rather, the idea is to keep concentrating it to its most potent form, even if that means it’s smaller, more sour and harder to stomach.

By S. E. Cupp

15-year-old boy among 10 wounded in Chicago Thursday

The teen was shot while sitting in a car in Back of the Yards.

By Sun-Times Wire

Police release video of 2 suspects wanted in shooting death of 14-year-old Kevin Tinker

Kevin Tinker was shot to death Sunday evening in the 200 block of West 110th Place. His mother, Delisa Tucker, was fatally shot on the same block two days later.

By Sun-Times Wire

Dear Abby: Will our baby mirror my mom’s negative, angry personality?

Pregnant woman is concerned about the change in behavior of her formerly happy and positive mother.

By Abigail Van Buren