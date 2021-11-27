 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

No. 6 Notre Dame routs Stanford, awaits playoff fate

Jack Coan threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score and the Irish finished off the regular season with a 45-14 victory.

By Josh Dubow | Associated Press
Notre Dame v Stanford
Tyler Buchner rushes for a touchdown against Stanford on Saturday night.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

STANFORD, Calif. — Jack Coan threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score and No. 6 Notre Dame finished off the regular season with a 45-14 victory over Stanford on Saturday to keep its playoff hopes alive.

The Fighting Irish (11-1) won their final seven games following a home loss to Cincinnati but will likely need some help next week to get into the College Football Playoff for the third time in the past four seasons.

Stanford (3-9) lost its seventh straight game to end the season following an upset of then-No. 3 Oregon for its longest losing streak and most losses in a season since a 1-11 campaign in 2006. The Cardinal were outscored 173-46 over the final four games.

This game wasn’t competitive from the start as the Irish forced a three-and-out on the first possession and answered with a 74-yard drive capped by Coan’s 16-yard TD pass to Braden Lenzy.

Coan added another TD pass to George Takacs and the Irish built a 24-0 halftime lead. He finished 26 for 35 for 345 yards with the 1-yard TD run in the third quarter.

Jonathan McGill intercepted Coan’s pass on the first drive of the second half to set up a 13-yard drive capped by Austin Jones’ 5-yard run. That ended Notre Dame’s streak of not allowing a TD at 219:17 of game action since North Carolina scored in the fourth quarter on Oct. 30.

THE TAKEAWAY

Notre Dame: The Irish are peaking at the end of the regular season even if the competition hasn’t been the stoutest. Notre Dame outscored its four opponents in November by a score of 162-23 but whether that’s enough to make the playoff may depend on what happens next weekend in the conference championship games.

Stanford: The Cardinal head into the offseason with serious questions about the direction of the program after their worst season in 15 years. Coach David Shaw had built Stanford into a powerhouse last decade but the Cardinal are 11-19 the past three seasons.

RECORD SETTER

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer had nine catches for 105 yards, giving him 64 catches on the season. That breaks the school single-season record for tight ends of 63 set by Tyler Eifert in 2011.

STALLED

The Cardinal have been unable to generate anything offensively the last month of the season as they have fallen in deep holes each game. In the final four first halves of the season, Stanford averaged 77.5 yards of offense and was outscored 90-3.

The Cardinal had one big play against the Irish with Isaiah Sanders hitting Benjamin Yurosek on a 44-yard TD pass on a trick play in the second quarter only to have it wiped off by an illegal block.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: The Irish will wait to find out their bowl fate.

Stanford: The Cardinal prepare for 2022.

Next Up In College Sports

The Latest

Boy, 14, killed and girl, 12, critically wounded after being hit by vehicle in Lawndale

The boy and girl ran into the street about 7:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Cermak Road when a 20-year-old man traveling in his vehicle failed to stock and struck them.

By Sun-Times Wire

Lockport beats Maine South to capture Class 8A crown

Running back Ty Schultz was the difference Saturday. The senior ran for more than 200 yards and scored two touchdowns.

By Michael O'Brien

Bulls come up short in measuring stick game against the Heat

The Bulls had their chances in the third, and even late in the fourth, but Miami showed the home team just how gritty play-off caliber teams can be. According to Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan, lesson learned.

By Joe Cowley

Person found shot to death in Avalon Park

The male, between 18 to 35 years old, was found under a viaduct about 7:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Anthony Avenue.

By Sun-Times Wire

Wheaton North dominates St. Rita to take Class 7A trophy

Quarterback Mark Forcucci and receiver Seth Kortenhoeven did most of the damage on offense for Wheaton North.

By Michael O'Brien

Could Bulls VP Arturas Karnisovas address the lack of size this season?

There have been some issues with the Bulls playing smaller this season, but for now coach Billy Donovan was focused on worrying about fixing roster issues in-house. Then again, he also knows he has a very aggressive front office that is always evaluating.

By Joe Cowley