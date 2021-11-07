 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 hurt in South Shore shooting

The group was standing outside in the 7100 block of South Exchange Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Three people were wounded in a shooting Nov. 7, 2021, in South Shore.
Sun-Times file photo

Three men were wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in South Shore.

About 5:15 p.m., the group was standing outside in the 7100 block of South Exchange Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 20-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the knees and a 30-year-old man was struck in the right leg, police said. Both went to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in good condition, police said.

The third man, 24, was shot multiple times about a block away in the 2400 block of East 72nd Street. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said,

There was no one in custody.

