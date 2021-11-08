 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

White Sox’ Lance Lynn among Cy Young finalists

No Cubs players were finalists for the BBWAA awards.

By USA TODAY SPORTS
The White Sox’ Lance Lynn is a Cy Young Award finalist.
The White Sox’ Lance Lynn is a Cy Young Award finalist.
Eric Christian Smith/AP

Next week is awards week for Major League Baseball, with all the major trophies handed out over a four-day span.

And the White Sox will be the only local team awaiting results. Lance Lynn is one of the three finalists for the AL Cy Young Award.

The finalists for Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year in both leagues were also announced on Monday night.

The MVP races carry the most prestige — and this year, they have the most interesting candidates. In the American League, two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels and MLB home run co-leader Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays have resumes that could have made them overwhelming winners in any other year.

Balloting for the BBWAA awards was completed before the start of the postseason.

AL Cy Young finalists

Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

Lance Lynn, White Sox

Robbie Ray, Toronto Blue Jays

NL Cy Young finalists

Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers

Max Scherzer, Los Angeles Dodgers

Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

AL MVP finalists

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Marcus Semien, Toronto Blue Jays

NL MVP finalists

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Juan Soto, Washington Nationals

Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

AL Rookie of the Year finalists

Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco, Tampa Bay Rays

Luis Garcia, Houston Astros

NL Rookie of the Year finalists

Dylan Carlson, St. Louis Cardinals

Jonathan India, Cincinnati Reds

Trevor Rogers, Miami Marlins

AL Manager of the Year finalists

Dusty Baker, Houston Astros

Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay Rays

Scott Servais, Seattle Mariners

NL Manager of the Year finalists

Craig Counsell, Milwaukee Brewers

Gabe Kapler, San Francisco Giants

Mike Shildt, St. Louis Cardinals

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In MLB

The Latest

Pritzker signs ban on using moral objections to avoid ‘life-saving’ COVID-19 requirements — but GOP rivals blast more ‘tyrannical rule’

The governor contends some have been improperly skirting COVID-19 requirements by using a 1998 law designed to protect health care providers who refuse to perform medical procedures — such as abortions — that they’re opposed to. But GOP rivals denounced the Democratic governor as a "despot" signing "scary legislation."

By Rachel Hinton

Federal infrastructure money should help bail out Chicago’s lead water line replacement program

Now that the bill is about to become law, city and state leaders must make sure Chicago get its fair share to really tackle this important task.

By CST Editorial Board

Gold Glove winner Dallas Keuchel motivated to be better in 2022

"I want to get back to who I am. I’d really like it to be February or March so I can come out and show everyone," Keuchel said.

By Daryl Van Schouwen

Culver’s opens in Pullman; continues community’s ‘renaissance’

Culver’s has become Pullman’s first stand-alone restaurant in more than 30 years. Its grand opening on Monday saw nearly 50 people gathered in celebration.

By Cheyanne M. Daniels

Bulls guard Zach LaVine watching numbers dip as injured thumb heals

The field goal percentage overall was still holding fairly steady, but LaVine admittedly is trying to adjust to life with a brace and tape on the thumb. What isn’t in the plans is LaVine missing games.

By Joe Cowley

Feds want to seize aircraft that landed at Gary airport amid drug investigation

Law enforcement set up surveillance at the Gary/Chicago International Airport in anticipation of the plane’s arrival there Wednesday. The aircraft is described in court records as a 1987 Bombardier CL-600-2B16 Challenger 601-3A.

By Jon Seidel