A man died after he fell to the street from the Western Avenue CTA train station Tuesday evening in the Logan Square neighborhood.

The man climbed over a railing and fell while standing on the outside edge of the stairs at the station, 1900 N. Western Ave., Chicago Transit Authority spokesman Brian Steele said.

Chicago police said the man, in his mid-30s, feel about 30 feet to the street around 8:30 p.m.

He was brought to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said.