Team Rose Classic live updates

North Lawndale 60, Lincoln-Way East 57: The Phoenix held off Lincoln-Way East courtesy of some late-game heroics from juniors Damarion Wyatt and Aidon Parker.

Wyatt’s driving layup with 13 seconds to play put North Lawndale ahead 58-57. Parker grabbed a key rebound off a missed free throw on the next possession, was fouled and made two free throws to seal the win.

Junior Ronald Chambers led the Phoenix (5-4) with 22 points and Parker finished with 11.

Tylon Tolliver led the Griffins (1-7) with 19 points and George Bellevue added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Oak Forest 80, Lane 60: There is a universal appreciation for Robbie Avila’s game that is uncommon. Opposing coaches, referees and fans marvel at the way Oak Forest’s 6-8 senior plays basketball.

His mind always appears to be a few steps ahead of everyone else on the court. And he has the skills to pull off his vision.

“It’s amazing how he runs our team,” Bengals coach Matt Manzke said. “He brings the whole program to another level. There’s been multiple times this year where he’s suggested that we need to do something different on the court. And we do it and it’s the right thing to do.”

Avila, an Indiana State recruit, had 30 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and four steals in Oak Forest’s win against Lane on Saturday.

Riverside-Brookfield 78, Romeoville 50: The Bulldogs opened the third quarter with a 14-4 run and dominated the second half.

John Paul Hanley scored 26 and Joevonn McCottry added 18. Meyoh Swansey led Romeoville with 14 points.

The Bulldogs are now 8-1 and the only loss was a close game to Curie. The Spartans fall to 5-3.

The rest of today’s schedule:

Evanston vs. Bloom, 3:30

Hyde Park vs. Yorkville Christian, 5

Glenbard West vs. Hillcrest, 6:30

Sunday’s schedule:

Mount Carmel vs. Westinghouse, 11 a.m.

Farragut vs. De La Salle, 12:30

Brother Rice vs. Joliet West, 2

Orr vs. Tinley Park, 3:30

Curie vs. Leo, 5

Notre Dame vs. Clark, 6:30