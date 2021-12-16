 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Thursday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien
De La Salle coach Gary DeCesare talks to Michael Davis (5) during the game against Mount Carmel.
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Thursday, December 16, 2021

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH

Evanston at New Trier, PPD

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

University High at Francis Parker, 6:00

METRO PREP

Universal at Lycee Francais, 5:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL

Bogan at Simeon, PPD

Brooks at Hyde Park, 6:30

Corliss at Longwood, 5:00

Morgan Park at Curie, 5:00

Phillips at Kenwood, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL

Catalyst-Maria at Richards (Chgo), 5:00

Hubbard at Kennedy, 6:15

Lindblom at Urban Prep-Englewood, 5:00

Solorio at Dunbar, PPD

Tilden at King, 6:15

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH

ACE Amandla at Dyett, 5:00

Agricultural Science at Vocational, 1-15 PPD

Carver at Urban Prep-Bronzeville, 5:00

Harlan at South Shore, 5:00

Perspectives-Lead at Fenger, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST

Crane at Jones, 6:30

Payton at Collins, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL

Back of the Yards at Instituto Health, 5:00

DuSable at ACERO-Soto, 5:00

Englewood STEM at Excel-Englewood, 5:00

Gage Park at Hancock, 5:00

Horizon-Southwest at ACERO-Garcia, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH

Air Force at Chicago Military, 5:00

Goode at Excel-South Shore, 5:00

Hirsch at EPIC, 5:00

Julian at UC-Woodlawn, PPD

Washington at Bowen, 5:00

UPSTATE EIGHT

Fenton at Bartlett, 7:00

NON CONFERENCE

Alden-Hebron at Hiawatha, 7:00

Beacon at Elgin Academy, 7:00

Belvidere at Harvard, 7:00

Cary-Grove at Lakes, 7:00

Golder at ITW-Speer, 7:30

Horizon-McKinley at Rickover, 6:30

Horizon-Southwest at Rickover, 6:30

Lake Zurich at New Trier, 7:30

Legal Prep at Antioch, 7:00

Northtown at Sullivan, 5:00

Rauner at Islamic Foundation, 5:30

Reavis at Providence, 7:00

Rochelle Zell at North Shore, 7:30

WATSEKA

at Milford

Iroquois West vs. Tri-Point, 4:30

Milford vs. Westville, 5:45

Hoopeston vs. Iroquois West, 7:00

LaSalette vs. Milford, 8:15

at Watseka

Cissna Park vs. McNamara, 4:30

Peotone vs. Illinois Lutheran, 5:45

McNamara vs. Donovan, 7:00

Watseka vs. Peotone, 8:15

