Thursday’s high school basketball scores

Thursday, December 16, 2021
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH
Evanston at New Trier, PPD
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
University High at Francis Parker, 6:00
METRO PREP
Universal at Lycee Francais, 5:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL
Bogan at Simeon, PPD
Brooks at Hyde Park, 6:30
Corliss at Longwood, 5:00
Morgan Park at Curie, 5:00
Phillips at Kenwood, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL
Catalyst-Maria at Richards (Chgo), 5:00
Hubbard at Kennedy, 6:15
Lindblom at Urban Prep-Englewood, 5:00
Solorio at Dunbar, PPD
Tilden at King, 6:15
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH
ACE Amandla at Dyett, 5:00
Agricultural Science at Vocational, 1-15 PPD
Carver at Urban Prep-Bronzeville, 5:00
Harlan at South Shore, 5:00
Perspectives-Lead at Fenger, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST
Crane at Jones, 6:30
Payton at Collins, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL
Back of the Yards at Instituto Health, 5:00
DuSable at ACERO-Soto, 5:00
Englewood STEM at Excel-Englewood, 5:00
Gage Park at Hancock, 5:00
Horizon-Southwest at ACERO-Garcia, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH
Air Force at Chicago Military, 5:00
Goode at Excel-South Shore, 5:00
Hirsch at EPIC, 5:00
Julian at UC-Woodlawn, PPD
Washington at Bowen, 5:00
UPSTATE EIGHT
Fenton at Bartlett, 7:00
NON CONFERENCE
Alden-Hebron at Hiawatha, 7:00
Beacon at Elgin Academy, 7:00
Belvidere at Harvard, 7:00
Cary-Grove at Lakes, 7:00
Golder at ITW-Speer, 7:30
Horizon-McKinley at Rickover, 6:30
Horizon-Southwest at Rickover, 6:30
Lake Zurich at New Trier, 7:30
Legal Prep at Antioch, 7:00
Northtown at Sullivan, 5:00
Rauner at Islamic Foundation, 5:30
Reavis at Providence, 7:00
Rochelle Zell at North Shore, 7:30
WATSEKA
at Milford
Iroquois West vs. Tri-Point, 4:30
Milford vs. Westville, 5:45
Hoopeston vs. Iroquois West, 7:00
LaSalette vs. Milford, 8:15
at Watseka
Cissna Park vs. McNamara, 4:30
Peotone vs. Illinois Lutheran, 5:45
McNamara vs. Donovan, 7:00
Watseka vs. Peotone, 8:15