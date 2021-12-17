 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

‘Cinderella,’ ‘Pretty Woman,’ ‘Nutcracker’ performances canceled due to COVID outbreaks in casts

The Chicago cancellations come on the heels of numerous temporary show shutdowns on Broadway due to COVID outbreaks.

By Miriam Di Nunzio
Edward (Adam Pascal) and Vivian (Olivia Valli) meet in “Pretty Woman: The Musical.”
Edward (Adam Pascal) and Vivian (Olivia Valli) meet in “Pretty Woman: The Musical.” The show’s remaining Chicago performances have been canceled due to COVID cases among the cast.
Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

COVID-19 is once again shutting down a few Chicago theaters. Temporarily.

Due to COVID breakthrough cases among the cast of “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” Broadway in Chicago on Friday announced that all remaining performances of the musical at the CIBC Theatre are canceled. The affected performances were scheduled through Sunday.

Ticketholders will receive a full refund by Jan. 17, 2022. For more information, e-mail customerservice@broadwayinchicago.com.

Performances of “Disney’s Frozen” at the Palace Theatre and “The Play That Goes Wrong” at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place as of this writing are not affected.

The Paramount Theatre in Aurora on Friday announced the cancellation of performances through Sunday of its current production of “Cinderella” due to COVID cases among the cast and crew. In a statement, a spokesperson said that additional performances have been added to the show’s run to accommodate patrons’ rescheduling. Ticketholders are asked to contact the theater box office at (630) 896-6666. Refunds are available upon request.

The Paramount Theatre requires proof of full vaccination and mandatory masks for all audience members at all performances. Broadway in Chicago, which operates the CIBC Theatre similarly requires proof of vax and mandatory masks, in addition to various other COVID safety protocols, which can be found on its website.

The Joffrey Ballet also canceled Dec 17-18 performances of “The Nutcracker” at the Lyric Opera House due to one confirmed case of COVID in the dance troupe. The affected performances are 7 p.m. Friday; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. As of this writing, the Sunday performances are still scheduled to take place. Refunds and/or exhanges are available by calling at (312) 386-8905 or emailing patronservices@joffrey.org.

In New York, COVID cases among the casts and/or crews of several Broadway shows have likewise forced the cancellation of various performances this weekend. Some of the shows affected include “Hamilton,” “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Moulin Rouge.”

“The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes” production at Radio City Music Hall announced late Friday that the show was canceling the remainder of its 2021 season performances due to COVID cases among the company.

Next Up In Theater

The Latest

Pritzker signs repeal of Parental Notice of Abortion Act

The legislation also creates an advisory group for youth health and safety issues that will identify laws and policies that affect parenting and pregnant people under age 18.

By Rachel Hinton

Two more Bears on reserve/COVID-19 list brings total to 13

One day after putting six players on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list, the Bears added two more Friday: quarterback Andy Dalton and cornerback Duke Shelley.

By Patrick Finley

Tashaun Gipson: ‘No quit in this locker room’

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson said on a podcast that some players "are starting to go in the tank" as the Bears stumble out of contention. But Gipson, who knows end-of-season dissension when he sees it, disputed that. "Nobody’s packed it up," he said.

By Mark Potash

Anything can happen for Bears with Jakeem Grant, and that’s worth watching

Grant is the most high-risk, high-reward player in the offense, and that’s compelling television. He also might assert himself in the Tarik Cohen role over the final four games.

By Jason Lieser

Los Bears tienen 12 jugadores en la lista de reserva/COVID-19, y otros 8 enfermos

La disminución del equipo se produce al mismo tiempo que los Bears trabajan sin sus tres coordinadores.

By Jason Lieser

Chicano Batman pasa por Chicago en su gira para promover nuevo álbum

Después de lanzar varios álbumes que le hacían tributo a la música soul y funk de los 70, la banda se reinventa.

By Joshua M. Miller — For the Sun-Times