‘Cinderella,’ ‘Pretty Woman,’ ‘Nutcracker’ performances canceled due to COVID outbreaks in casts

COVID-19 is once again shutting down a few Chicago theaters. Temporarily.

Due to COVID breakthrough cases among the cast of “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” Broadway in Chicago on Friday announced that all remaining performances of the musical at the CIBC Theatre are canceled. The affected performances were scheduled through Sunday.

Ticketholders will receive a full refund by Jan. 17, 2022. For more information, e-mail customerservice@broadwayinchicago.com.

Performances of “Disney’s Frozen” at the Palace Theatre and “The Play That Goes Wrong” at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place as of this writing are not affected.

The Paramount Theatre in Aurora on Friday announced the cancellation of performances through Sunday of its current production of “Cinderella” due to COVID cases among the cast and crew. In a statement, a spokesperson said that additional performances have been added to the show’s run to accommodate patrons’ rescheduling. Ticketholders are asked to contact the theater box office at (630) 896-6666. Refunds are available upon request.

The Paramount Theatre requires proof of full vaccination and mandatory masks for all audience members at all performances. Broadway in Chicago, which operates the CIBC Theatre similarly requires proof of vax and mandatory masks, in addition to various other COVID safety protocols, which can be found on its website.

The Joffrey Ballet also canceled Dec 17-18 performances of “The Nutcracker” at the Lyric Opera House due to one confirmed case of COVID in the dance troupe. The affected performances are 7 p.m. Friday; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. As of this writing, the Sunday performances are still scheduled to take place. Refunds and/or exhanges are available by calling at (312) 386-8905 or emailing patronservices@joffrey.org.

In New York, COVID cases among the casts and/or crews of several Broadway shows have likewise forced the cancellation of various performances this weekend. Some of the shows affected include “Hamilton,” “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Moulin Rouge.”

“The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes” production at Radio City Music Hall announced late Friday that the show was canceling the remainder of its 2021 season performances due to COVID cases among the company.