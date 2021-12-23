 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Joffrey Ballet cancels all remaining performances of ‘The Nutcracker’ due to COVID

In a post on its website, the Joffrey revealed it had identified another breakthrough case of COVID-19 within the company ranks.  

By Miriam Di Nunzio
The Joffrey Ballet production of “The Nutcracker”
The Joffrey Ballet production of “The Nutcracker.”
Cheryl Mann

The Joffrey Ballet on Thursday announced it is canceling all remaining performances of “The Nutcracker” due to COVID.

In a post on its website, the company revealed it had identified another breakthrough case of COVID-19 within the company ranks.

“Though the case was isolated, we feel it is in the best and safest interests of our company artists, children’s cast members, musicians, students, production crew, and audience members to cancel the remaining performances of “The Nutcracker,” which were scheduled through December 26,” the company’s statement read, in part.

The canceled performances include:

  • 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 23
  • 2 p.m. Dec. 24
  • 1 and 6 p.m. Dec. 26

Affected ticketholders to these performances can opt for a refund, a credit to their Joffrey account or a tax-deductible donation to The Joffrey Ballet Annual Fund. Check here for more information.

The move is the latest by Chicago-area theater productions forced to cancel performances to due COVID outbreaks among the casts and crews. Earlier this week the Goodman Theatre announced it was suspending performances of “A Christmas Carol” through Dec. 24 due to COVID.

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Merck pill becomes 2nd easy-to-use drug against COVID-19 for US

The FDA’s authorization of Merck’s molnupiravir comes one day after the agency cleared a competing drug from Pfizer.

By Associated Press

Joan Didion, provocative author and essayist, dies at 87

Writer of "The White Album," "Slouching Towards Bethlehem" and "Play It As It Lays" died from complications from Parkinson’s disease.

By Colleen Long | Associated Press

2022 NFL Pro Bowl snubs: Who should have gotten the nod?

Let the annual arguments begin.

By USA TODAY SPORTS

Cook County to require vaccinations at restaurants, bars, gyms beginning Jan. 3

There’s an exemption for people picking up takeout food.

By Mitch Dudek

Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan offer first glimpse of Lilibet Diana on official holiday card

Photographer Alexi Lubomirski took the photo at the family’s residence in Santa Barbara, California, last summer.

By USA TODAY

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’: Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand star in lean, pristine Shakespeare

Director Joel Coen’s adaptation heightens the mood with stark angles and long shadows.

By Richard Roeper