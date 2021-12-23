Joffrey Ballet cancels all remaining performances of ‘The Nutcracker’ due to COVID

The Joffrey Ballet on Thursday announced it is canceling all remaining performances of “The Nutcracker” due to COVID.

In a post on its website, the company revealed it had identified another breakthrough case of COVID-19 within the company ranks.

“Though the case was isolated, we feel it is in the best and safest interests of our company artists, children’s cast members, musicians, students, production crew, and audience members to cancel the remaining performances of “The Nutcracker,” which were scheduled through December 26,” the company’s statement read, in part.

The canceled performances include:

2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 23

2 p.m. Dec. 24

1 and 6 p.m. Dec. 26

Affected ticketholders to these performances can opt for a refund, a credit to their Joffrey account or a tax-deductible donation to The Joffrey Ballet Annual Fund. Check here for more information.

The move is the latest by Chicago-area theater productions forced to cancel performances to due COVID outbreaks among the casts and crews. Earlier this week the Goodman Theatre announced it was suspending performances of “A Christmas Carol” through Dec. 24 due to COVID.