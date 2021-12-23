 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bronzeville church distributes 1,100 winter coats ahead of Christmas

Apostolic Faith Church, 3823 S. Indiana Ave., has done a coat drive for 30 years.

By Manny Ramos
Apostolic Faith Church, 3823 S. Indiana Ave., handed out 1,100 free winter coats on Thursday.
Apostolic Faith Church, 3823 S. Indiana Ave., handed out 1,100 free winter coats on Thursday.
Brian Rich/Sun-Times

The line started inside Bronzeville’s Apostolic Faith Church and stretched around the corner onto East Pershing Road, where people waited patiently for a free, brand-new winter coat.

Steven Baldwin is director of ministry for the church, 3823 S. Indiana Ave., which has done a coat drive for 30 years. But this year, he said, the work has been even more important.

“We noticed that during Chicago’s cold season that people are going without warm hats and coats so our ministry at this time is not only going to provide food but to also provide these necessary items that people need to survive,” Baldwin said. “We recognize people are really going through it right now with COVID and having hard times economically so what’s more of a way to demonstrate the ministry of Jesus than to help provide the material things that is need to survive.”

The line to get a new winter coat stretched along Pershing Road outside Apostolic Faith Church in Bronzeville on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. It’s the 30th year of the giveaway; the coats — along with winter hats and gloves — are paid for by church members.
The line to get a new winter coat stretched along Pershing Road outside Apostolic Faith Church in Bronzeville on Thursday. It’s the 30th year of the giveaway; the coats — along with winter hats and gloves — are paid for by church members.
Brian Rich/Sun-Times

The giveaway on Thursday morning saw the distribution of more than 1,100 new coats, mostly donated by the church’s congregation.

Once inside, recipients could wander and shop among racks of coats, looking for something that was right for them. They would then put the coat into an oversized, Christmas-themed bag — and tuck in a pair of gloves and a winter hat, too.

Rev. Robert Tillery, associate minister at Apostolic Faith Church, said Thursday was primarily for adults in need. Food and clothing drives this time of year are usually centered around children, Tillery said, but he added that it’s also important for adults in need to receive help during the holiday.

The church is doing a childrens’ event too, though — toys will be distributed at the church starting at 10 a.m. Friday. Kids will be walking away with bags filled with “quality and not cheap toys,” Tillery promised.

“The responsibility we see as a church is to make certain that kids are experiencing what the meaning of this season is and they are impacted by a church that cares for them,” Tillery said. “It is important that kids see joy on Christmas morning. A lot of kids in our community are not able to receive gifts and we want to do our best to make sure that’s no longer the case.”

People shop among the free coats being offered inside Apostolic Faith Church in Bronzeville on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. It’s the 30th year of the giveaway; the coats — along with winter hats and gloves — are paid for by church members.
People shop among the free coats being offered inside Apostolic Faith Church in Bronzeville on Thursday. It’s the 30th year of the giveaway; the coats — along with winter hats and gloves — are paid for by church members.
Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Next Up In News

The Latest

Bucs QB Tom Brady shows his new color

Brady is developing a new color called Brady Blue. His apparel brand, BRADY, developed the new hue in a partnership with Pantone.

By USA TODAY SPORTS

Bears predictions: Week 16 at Seahawks

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Sunday’s game in Seattle:

By Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser, and 3 more

Big East, SEC change basketball schedule policies as COVID-19 cases rise

If a team can’t play, both leagues say the game will be rescheduled or declared a no contest. The policies announced Thursday are a revision of previous procedures, which called for a game to be forfeited and a loss given to any team unable to play.

By Associated Press

CPS compra miles de computadores portátiles en anticipación de más brotes

Sin embargo, el distrito sigue diciendo que es poco probable que se regrese al aprendizaje remoto en todo el sistema.

By Nader Issa

Empleados de Amazon hacen paro laboral en el área de Chicago

Algunas entregas de pedidos de Navidad de último minuto podrían retrasarse.

By David Roeder

Rutgers will receive Gator Bowl bid

Texas A&M pulled out of the Jacksonville, Florida, game scheduled for Dec. 31 because of a lack of available players.

By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press