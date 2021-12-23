Bronzeville church distributes 1,100 winter coats ahead of Christmas

The line started inside Bronzeville’s Apostolic Faith Church and stretched around the corner onto East Pershing Road, where people waited patiently for a free, brand-new winter coat.

Steven Baldwin is director of ministry for the church, 3823 S. Indiana Ave., which has done a coat drive for 30 years. But this year, he said, the work has been even more important.

“We noticed that during Chicago’s cold season that people are going without warm hats and coats so our ministry at this time is not only going to provide food but to also provide these necessary items that people need to survive,” Baldwin said. “We recognize people are really going through it right now with COVID and having hard times economically so what’s more of a way to demonstrate the ministry of Jesus than to help provide the material things that is need to survive.”

The giveaway on Thursday morning saw the distribution of more than 1,100 new coats, mostly donated by the church’s congregation.

Once inside, recipients could wander and shop among racks of coats, looking for something that was right for them. They would then put the coat into an oversized, Christmas-themed bag — and tuck in a pair of gloves and a winter hat, too.

Rev. Robert Tillery, associate minister at Apostolic Faith Church, said Thursday was primarily for adults in need. Food and clothing drives this time of year are usually centered around children, Tillery said, but he added that it’s also important for adults in need to receive help during the holiday.

The church is doing a childrens’ event too, though — toys will be distributed at the church starting at 10 a.m. Friday. Kids will be walking away with bags filled with “quality and not cheap toys,” Tillery promised.

“The responsibility we see as a church is to make certain that kids are experiencing what the meaning of this season is and they are impacted by a church that cares for them,” Tillery said. “It is important that kids see joy on Christmas morning. A lot of kids in our community are not able to receive gifts and we want to do our best to make sure that’s no longer the case.”