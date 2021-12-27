 clock menu more-arrow no yes
After brief return, Goodman Theatre cancels remaining performances of ‘Christmas Carol’ due to COVID

Performances had resumed Sunday after a brief cancelation last week due to COVID exposure within the company ranks.

By Miriam Di Nunzio
Larry Yando (pictured in the 2015 production) returns for his seventh season as Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol” at the Goodman Theatre,| PHOTO BY LIZ LAUREN
Larry Yando stars as Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol” at the Goodman Theatre.
Liz Lauren

After resuming performances on Sunday of its beloved holiday production of “A Christmas Carol” following a three-day hiatus due to COVID-19 exposure among the company ranks last week, the Goodman Theatre on Monday announced it was cancelling all remaining performances of the show.

On its website, the Goodman posted a statement that read: “After learning of a COVID-19 exposure in our production company, it was necessary to suspend performances to allow time for testing/isolation protocols. The safety of our audiences, artists and staff remains our top priority, and we appreciate your patience and understanding that we must proceed with an abundance of caution.”

The theater last week was forced to cancel performances Dec. 21-24 due to COVID, but announced the production would resume performances on Sunday, when both the matinee and evening performances went on as scheduled.

Ticketholders to the affected performances (through Dec. 31) will be notified via email and are being given the option to view the production at home via stream. Refunds are also available by calling (312) 443- 3800 or by email at BoxOffice@GoodmanTheatre.org.

