Whopper’s anniversary celebrated with 37-cents throwback deal Friday, Saturday

To redeem the “birthday bash” deal, you need to be a member of the new Burger King Royal Perks loyalty program.

By Kelly Tyko | USA TODAY
Burger King is celebrating the 64th birthday of the Whopper with a two-day throwback deal.

On Friday and Saturday, participating restaurants nationwide will offer the flame-grilled beef burger for the original price of 37 cents through the chain’s app or website.

But to redeem the “birthday bash” deal, you need to be a member of the new Burger King Royal Perks loyalty program. Account registration is required and there’s a limit of one per account.

“In 1957, Burger King changed the game with the introduction of the Whopper sandwich,” Zahra Nurani, head of marketing communications for Burger King North America, said in a statement.

You’ll need to add the coupon before placing the order, Burger King said. It can’t be combined with other offers.

There are 1,024 potential sandwich combinations, the chain said.

The deal comes on the heels of the fast-food chain saying Wednesday it would cut menu items to speed up service at drive-thru lines. Burger King did not respond to USA TODAY’s questions on what menu items will be cut.

McDonald’s had a throwback deal last month for the 50th anniversary of its McMuffin.

