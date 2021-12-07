 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man dies after being pulled from Chicago River in the Loop

The man was sitting on the side of the river in the 300 block of North Canal Street and jumped in wearing a backpack, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire Updated
Drivers were searching for a person who reportedly feel in the river Dec. 7, 2021, in the Loop.
Drivers were searching for a person who reportedly feel in the river Dec. 7, 2021, in the Loop.
Chicago Fire Department

A man died after he was pulled from the Chicago River Tuesday afternoon in the Loop.

The man was sitting on the side of the river in the 300 block of North Canal Street and jumped in wearing a backpack around noon, Chicago police said.

Divers then dropped into the river from a helicopter near Lake Street and found the man 20 minutes later, fire department officials said.

The man, in his late 40s, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:49 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy was scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.

The temperature in Chicago was around 20 degrees Tuesday morning.

Next Up In News

The Latest

‘Mr. Saturday Night’: How an Aussie impresario caught disco fever and made a movie classic

HBO doc tracks the trailblazing career of Robert Stigwood, the Bee Gees manager who got ‘Saturday Night Fever’ on the screen.

By Richard Roeper

Police make arrest in killing of man, 71, across the street from grade school in Chinatown

"Pray for hope and healing for his family and the children who were rocked and shaken by today," Chris Javier, a church deacon, said during a candlelight vigil.

By Sophie Sherry

Mysteries of sandhill cranes around Chicago area: Flights not as simple as they seem, plus Stray Cast

It took sandhill cranes a while to make the fall flight through the Chicago area to Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area, though they did in a rush the last few weeks, but those flights are not simply one-and-done; plus the Stray Cast.

By Dale Bowman

Dear Abby: I’m crushed to learn my husband cheated on me, fathered child

While was sleeping with another woman, his future wife was pregnant with their first baby.

By Abigail Van Buren

Evanescence hopes new album can help heal during a time of heartbreak

"Connection and togetherness" are key, says singer Amy Lee, who recently suffered a loss in her family.

By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times

Nurses’ union backs Valencia for Illinois secretary of state: ‘She will always fight for us the same way we fight for our patients’

Tori Dameron, the president of the Illinois Nurses Association, said in a statement nurses "need the support of strong union allies in office now more than ever" as the pandemic continues to "strain" frontline workers and others in health care.

By Rachel Hinton