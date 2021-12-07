Man dies after being pulled from Chicago River in the Loop

A man died after he was pulled from the Chicago River Tuesday afternoon in the Loop.

The man was sitting on the side of the river in the 300 block of North Canal Street and jumped in wearing a backpack around noon, Chicago police said.

Divers then dropped into the river from a helicopter near Lake Street and found the man 20 minutes later, fire department officials said.

The man, in his late 40s, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:49 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy was scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.

The temperature in Chicago was around 20 degrees Tuesday morning.