Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball notebook

It’s a very short notebook tonight. I was busy trying to nail down the Farragut-Clemente forfeit news after I covered Mount Carmel vs. De La Salle so there wasn’t much time to assemble highlights.

The Caravan looked good tonight. They are a really unselfish team with some smart players and a fantastic lead guard in DeAndre Craig.

Gary DeCesare has an awful lot to work with at De La Salle. All the pieces are in place for the Meteors to win this year, eventually. They are traveling all over the country, spending Christmas in Las Vegas and taking a trip to the prestigious Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts among other stops.

We also put out a new episode of No Shot Clock today, so give that a listen if this short notebook doesn’t quite quench your thirst.

Tuesday’s top games

Lake Forest 58, Stevenson 43: Nice win for the Scouts. Tommy Aberle led the way with 18, Sam Gibson scored 12 and Asa Thomas had 10. Jaden Evans led the Patriots with 16.

Mundelein 51, Waukegan 40: I’ve been hearing a lot about Mustangs freshman Derek Bishop and he had a big game tonight, finishing with 29 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Riverside-Brookfield 82, Ridgewood 35: JP Hanley (17 points) and Joevonn McCottry (15) led the Bulldogs in a dominant win.

Timothy Christian 62, Westmont 44: Another massive game for Ben VanderWal. The senior had 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Oak Forest 73, Argo 46: The Bengals haven’t faced any top competition this season but they are off to a 7-0 start. Robbie Avila scored 27 and Fred Robinson added 22 points.

St. Ignatius 67, Fenwick 38: Richard Barron scored 15, Kyle McIntyre had 12 and AJ Redd and Kolby Gilles each scored 10. This was a much-needed win for the Wolfpack.

Perspectives 88, Holy Trinity 36: Seniors Jabari Sanders (19 points) and JaQuwan Payton (14 points) led the way while sophomore Tim Handy added 15 points and eight rebounds.

Minooka 45, Plainfield North 39: Ricky Hill (19 points) has Minooka rolling this season.

Glenbard West 77, St. Charles East 52: Braden Huff led the way with 17 points and Cade Pierce added 14.

Beecher 62, Clifton Central 31: The Bobcats are still unbeaten.

Plainfield East 51, Joliet West 48 OT: This had to feel good for Plainfield East. Joliet West started the season relatively strong but have now lost two in a row heading into Pontiac Holiday Tournament seeding time.