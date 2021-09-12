Pitchfork Music Festival 2021: Day 3 photo highlights

The hot weather continued Sunday but the crowd was noticeably more sparse on the final day of the Pitchfork Music Festival 2021 in Union Park.

A lineup including Caroline Polachek, Thundercat, Yves Tumor, Danny Brown, Andy Shauf, Flying Lotus and Cat Power led up to the headlining set by the unpredictable neo-soul singer-songwriter Erykah Badu.

Hot on the heels of Lollapalooza last month, the music festival has strict COVID-19 safety protocols in place, requiring proof of full vaccination or a negative test within 24 hours for each day of the fest in order to gain entry.

In addition to the music, a popup art fair featuring the work of local artists makes for perfect summertime shopping and browsing.

Here are some images from Pitchfork’s final hours on Sunday: