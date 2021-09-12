 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Pitchfork Music Festival 2021: Day 3 photo highlights

Sunday’s performers at the West Loop fest include Erykah Badu, Flying Lotus and Cat Power.

By Sun-Times staff
Caroline Polachek performs at the Green Stage at Pitchfork music festival at Union Park, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
The hot weather continued Sunday but the crowd was noticeably more sparse on the final day of the Pitchfork Music Festival 2021 in Union Park.

A lineup including Caroline Polachek, Thundercat, Yves Tumor, Danny Brown, Andy Shauf, Flying Lotus and Cat Power led up to the headlining set by the unpredictable neo-soul singer-songwriter Erykah Badu.

Hot on the heels of Lollapalooza last month, the music festival has strict COVID-19 safety protocols in place, requiring proof of full vaccination or a negative test within 24 hours for each day of the fest in order to gain entry.

In addition to the music, a popup art fair featuring the work of local artists makes for perfect summertime shopping and browsing.

Here are some images from Pitchfork’s final hours on Sunday:

Caroline Polachek performs at the Green Stage at Pitchfork music festival at Union Park, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Festivalgoers cheer as Caroline Polachek performs at the Green Stage at Pitchfork music festival at Union Park, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
Thundercat performs at the Red Stage at Pitchfork music festival at Union Park, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
Thundercat performs at the Red Stage at Pitchfork music festival at Union Park, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
Festivalgoers lounge and walk around the field near the Green Stage at Pitchfork music festival at Union Park, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
