2 men killed each other in shooting, stabbing near business in West Humboldt Park: police

A 38-year-old shot a 44-year-old who then stabbed him in the back, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
One man was fatally shot and another stabbed to death Sept. 15, 2021 in West Humboldt Park.
Two men killed each other in a shooting and stabbing Wednesday afternoon near a business in West Humboldt Park, police say.

Just before 2 p.m., a 38-year-old man shot a 44-year-old man near a business in the 1100 block of North Pulaski Road, Chicago police said.

The older man then stabbed the younger man in the back, police said. The younger man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The older man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died, police said.

Neither man has been identified.

