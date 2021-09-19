Riot Fest 2021: Day 4 photo highlights

Riot Fest presented its last music of the 2021 festival on a warm day in Douglass Park.

Slipknot, Machine Gun Kelly, the Flaming Lips and Devo were the scheduled headliners on a day that also was to include sets by Simple Plan, Anthrax, New Found Glory and many other acts.

It was a comeback for the event that was canceled in 2020 during the think of COVID-19 restrictions. This year there are plenty of COVID-19 safety protocols in place including hand sanitizing and handwashing stations throughout the park, and an onsite COVID vaccination station (courtesy of St. Anthony Hospital; Pfizer and J&J vaccines only).

In addition, all attendees had to show proof of a full vax or negative COVID test results (the latter within 48 hours of entry date) accompanied by a valid, government-issued photo ID to gain entry each day.

A carnival provided a break from the music.

Here are some of the sights and sounds at Day 2 of Riot Fest: