Archdiocese announces merger of suburban parishes

The Archdiocese of Chicago announced Monday that St. Frances of Rome parish in Cicero and St. Mary of Celle parish in Berwyn will unite as one parish with two worship sites.

The combined parish will be known as St. Mary Frances of the Five Wounds Parish and have one pastor and one pastoral team, according to an archdiocese announcement.

Both churches will continue to host a regular schedule of Masses, with the schedule to be determined by the pastor in consultation with parish leadership.

“The archdiocese’s Priest Placement Board will continue its discernment of a candidate to recommend as pastor of the unified parish. More information will be shared when it is available,” according to the announcement.

There are no changes to St. Frances of Rome School.

The announcement is part of the Renew My Church initiative, which has combined a number of parishes to address declines in membership since it was launched in 2016.