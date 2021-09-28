 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Boy, 8, shot to death while playing in front of Markham home. ‘He shot my baby in the head. Why would you do that? Why?’

Demetrius Stevenson was shot by a masked gunman across the street who was aiming at someone else, police said.

By David Struett Updated
Demetrius Stevenson
Demetrius Stevenson
Provided

The block of tall trees and modest homes was quiet Monday evening as 8-year-old Demetrius Stevenson played in the front yard — as he often did since his family moved to Markham less than a year ago.

Across the street, two people hid behind a fence planning an ambush, according to police and neighbors. They had come from Chicago to settle a gang dispute with a man standing in the boy’s yard.

One of them, in a white hoodie, peeked around the fence and backed away, according to surveillance video. The other man, in a black hoodie, stepped up and fired six .45-caliber shots.

He missed his target and hit Demetrius in the head, killing him.

The sound of gunfire brought Demetrius’s mother running downstairs. “When I looked down, I saw my baby’s head hanging in that door and I screamed,” said LaTonya Stevenson, 43.

She grabbed a sweatshirt and placed it over her child’s wound. “And then I ran away because I couldn’t take it no more,” she said, crying.

Her older son grabbed Demetrius and placed him in a car to get him to a hospital, but he had already stopped breathing. “When they made it around the block, my baby died,” Stevenson said.

“He shot my baby in the head — my 8-year-old baby,” she said. “Why would you do that? Why?”

A neighbor in the 15700 block of Homan said he saw someone in a black mask shooting from the fence along his home. Then, from across the street, he saw Stevenson at the doorway screaming.

“That’s too bad, a small child like that,” the neighbor said.

Several neighbors said they saw the older son place the wounded boy in a car and drive off, only to return minutes later and lay him in the middle of the street.

By then, paramedics had arrived but Demetrius was pronounced dead at the scene.

The neighbors spoke the day after the shooting. Bullet holes could be seen in the front of the home near the door, where there was a pool of dried blood. Gauze and a medical bandage wrapper lay in the front lawn.

Demetrius’ mother said the attackers had followed a friend of her older son to the home and were aiming at that man. She said Markham officials were wrong to say her older son was the target.

“The news and Markham city police are lying about my son,” she said. “He was not the target. They’re trying to say my baby is in a gang. My baby ain’t in no gang.”

The older son was taken into custody after the shooting on a separate warrant, according to city administrator Derrick Champion. Officials reported no one in custody for the attack.

Demetrius was in the third grade and was looking forward to the new school year, Champion noted “The school year just started and now classmates have to mourn,” he said.

Markham has recorded three other homicides this year, according to data from the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Last year, the town reported eight homicides.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

White Sox bench clearer ‘showed everybody how unified we are,’ Jose Abreu says

White Sox a tight-knit bunch heading into postseason

By Daryl Van Schouwen

Obamas break ground on presidential center, calling it way ‘to give back to Chicago and to the South Side’

The city’s first couple, who no longer live full time in the city, took a walk down memory lane, going over why they chose Jackson Park for the center. But the former president promised the center won’t just be "an exercise in nostalgia or looking backwards." It will be a "living, thriving home for concerts and cultural events" and a hub for those who "want to strengthen democratic ideals."

By Rachel Hinton

Former NU professor accused of murder sobs when watching video of boyfriend’s stabbed body

At one point, a deep cut could be seen on Trenton Cornell-Duranleau’s neck — a wound Chicago police previously said nearly decapitated the young man.

By Matthew Hendrickson

Person found fatally stabbed in vehicle in Archer Heights: police

A male, whose age was unknown, was found fatally stabbed about 12:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of South Karlov Avenue, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Cubs shut down RF Jason Heyward and RHP Keegan Thompson for the season

Heyward has been out with a concussion since Sept. 12. Thompson was placed on the 10-day injured list before Tuesday’s game.

By Russell Dorsey

Biden cancels Chicago trip: White House

President Joe Biden will remain at the White House on Wednesday to "continue working on advancing" two crucial pieces of legislation.

By Lynn Sweet