Bears’ Sam Mustipher: Outside heat on coach ‘falls back on us as players’

Bears center Sam Mustipher has heard the ire directed at head coach Matt Nagy, who used first-round pick Justin Fields to gain 1.1 yards per play as an offense in Sunday’s 26-6 loss.

“For our head coach to take the heat, I believe that falls back on us as players,” Mustipher said Tuesday. “The plays that are called, the schemes that are run, we have to execute, and we didn’t do that. It’s easy to sit here and play the blame game, point fingers and say, we didn’t get it done. And he’s the representative of our team, of our franchise. So it falls on him, it falls on all of us.

“We’ve all got to execute. We’ve all got to do a better job, and that starts from the top down.”

Receiver Allen Robinson likened Halas Hall to being in the eye of the storm — it’s calm.

“You can’t put your energy towards freaking out,” he said.”I try to put all the energy back into the things that I can control and into myself.”

Mustipher said all players know the pulse of the city following wins and losses.

“Any player who says they don’t hear anything — they’re lying,” he said.

Tooth .. and a chip

After allowing nine sacks to the Browns, Mustipher likened the offensive line’s film session to going to the dentist: unpleasant but necessary.

“We had a lot of cavities on Sunday,” he said. “That’s something you gotta improve on, gotta fix. Gotta floss everyday. So it’s back to the details, back to the execution.”

The line was left on its own Sunday. The Bears helped the five blockers in pass protection nine of 30 times. Mustipher said chip-blocks from running backs and tight ends can be helpful but said “we’ve got to do it” blocking 5-on-5.

“You train to block the best of the best, 1-on-1, in a critical situation,” he said.

Ramsey tries out

Peyton Ramsey, who starred for Northwestern last season, was one of three quarterbacks to try out for the Bears, alongside Central Connecticut State’s Jacob Dolegala and Virginia Tech’s Ryan Willis. Three receivers also tried out: Wayne State’s Darece Roberson, Eastern Michigan’s Mathew Sexton and Mississippi State’s Isaiah Zuber.

Jason Lieser contributed.