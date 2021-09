A 15-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday from Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

Madison Harris was last seen leaving her home Sep. 6 in the 1600 block of North Drake Avenue, Chicago police said.

Harris was last seen wearing a dark blue long sleeve shirt, black pants and pink UGG slide shoes, police said. She was carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554.