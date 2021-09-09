Afternoon Edition: Sept. 9, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Afternoon Edition Chicago’s most important news of the day, delivered every weekday afternoon. Plus, a bonus issue on Saturdays that dives into the city’s storied history. Subscribe

This afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high near 76 degrees. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 57. Tomorrow will be sunny with a high near 81.

Top story

With such a treasure trove of history, it was a matter of time before museums swooped in.

And now a fourth of the Bronzeville estate of Associated Negro Press Founder Claude A. Barnett and his legendary actress/socialite wife Etta Moten Barnett is en route to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

That leaves plenty remaining for this estate sale to be conducted Sept. 18-19, at an undisclosed Bronzeville location. Offering a journey back in time — and a peek at lives once considered Black royalty — the sale is being handled by Estate Sale Goddess, a rare Black-owned firm operating in the lucrative estate liquidation industry.

There are the Swarovski, Waterford and Cartier crystal, the diamonds, gold and Tiffany; St. John, Prada, Yves St. Laurent and other designer haute couture of decades past.

But then there’s the never before seen ephemera and historic artifacts of a trailblazing couple, handed down through two subsequent generations.

“This is the most important collection that we have ever seen in our lives, and we don’t know if we will ever top this,” Lynne McDaniel said of the treasures that once filled the Barnett/Ish family’s three-story Victorian mansion on South King Drive.

Maudlyne Ihejirika has more on the Barnetts’ legacy and the upcoming estate sale.

More news you need

A bright one

The 36th Printers Row Lit Fest, which is scheduled to kick off Saturday, will include novelist Colson Whitehead’s first public appearance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whitehead, who has written 10 novels including the Pulitzer Prize-winning works “The Underground Railroad” and “The Nickel Boys,” is co-headlining this year’s event with award-winning journalist and novelist Dawn Turner. (Other panelists and speakers include Sun-Times editorial board member Lee Bey.)

“I’m excited,” said Whitehead. “I’m excited for the new book, and being in Chicago. I love Chicago for a lot of events, but I haven’t been in the last couple years, so I think it’s a great place to return to doing events.”

Whitehead’s latest creation, “Harlem Shuffle” (Penguin Random House, $28.95), comes out Sept. 14. It’s set in 1960s New York, where a furniture salesman named Ray Carney, who is descendant of a thief, is involved in a crime saga.

As for the lit fest, all programs are hosted in tents and indoor venues; masks are required and guests over the age of 12 will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result from the previous 48 hours, along with a valid photo ID.

The festival encourages guests to adhere to CDC-mandated social distancing or to wear masks whenever that is not possible.

Read more from Evan F. Moore’s conversation with Whitehead here.

From the press box

Your daily question ☕

How did Sept. 11, 2001 change your life?

Email us (please include your first name and where you live) and we might include your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday, we asked you: What’s some of the best advice you’ve ever received? Here’s what some of you said...

“Look out for #1 and don’t step in #2.” — Greg LaVeau

“Two actually: When you know better, do better. Release the idea that things could’ve been any other way.” — Peg Dusza

“The best advice I’ve ever received was from my late Grandfather: ‘Follow your dreams and you will find happiness.’” — Erika Hoffmann

“When I became a mom for the first time, my mother gave me advice I’m still using 24 years later: ‘Talk to your kid, listen to what she says, and don’t be afraid to admit you are not perfect.’” — Oneda Cushman

“‘Keep your friendships in good repair.’ My grandpa used to say it and he was right.” — Michael R Butz

“You can learn something from everyone, so long as you listen.” — George Curran

Thanks for reading the Chicago Afternoon Edition. Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Sign up here to get the Afternoon Edition in your inbox every day.