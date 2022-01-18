 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Former NBA player Rex Chapman joins CNN’s new streaming service

CNN announced Tuesday that the weekly program “will include intimate conversations with athletes, entertainers and everyday heroes as Chapman looks for the silver lining beyond today’s toughest headlines.”

By USA TODAY SPORTS
Former NBA player, podcaster and social media star Rex Chapman will host of a show on CNN’s new streaming service.&nbsp;
Former NBA player, podcaster and social media star Rex Chapman will host of a show on CNN’s new streaming service. 
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Former NBA player, podcaster and social media star Rex Chapman will have a new title to add to his list this spring as the host of a show on CNN’s new streaming service.

CNN announced Tuesday that the weekly program “will include intimate conversations with athletes, entertainers and everyday heroes as Chapman looks for the silver lining beyond today’s toughest headlines.”

Chapman, an All-SEC shooting guard at Kentucky, was the No. 8 overall pick in the 1988 NBA draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He went on to play 12 seasons with the Hornets, Washington Bullets, Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns, averaging 14.6 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

However in the social media age, he’s become an even bigger star — hosting his own podcast and amassing more than 1 million Twitter followers with his frequently humorous or heartwarming posts and retweets.

Chapman, 54, has also been open about his battle with opioid addiction that started during his playing career. And he’s a frequent critic of politicians, especially those from his native Kentucky.

Chapman’s new show will begin when CNN launches its CNN+ service this spring.

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

Man dies week after Logan Square shooting

Donovan Duffy was shot Jan. 9 in the 2700 block of North California Avenue, officials said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Afternoon Edition: Jan. 18, 2022

Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By Matt Moore

The growing crisis of antisemitism in America

The hostage crisis at a synagogue in Texas is a time to reflect. May we all come together to support one another, heal, and collectively commit ourselves to fighting antisemitism and all forms of hate.

By David Goldenberg and Trent Spoolstra

A tale of two infamous Chicago cops

It is no wonder citizens have no respect for the law because the people charged with enforcing it sure don’t

By Letters to the Editor

Netflix lands 52 NAACP award nominations; ‘Harder They Fall,’ ‘Insecure,’ H.E.R. earn multiple nods

Regina King will compete for entertainer of the year against Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Hudson and Tiffany Haddish.

By Jonathan Landrum Jr. | AP Entertainment Writer

Frontier Airlines to return to Midway Airport this spring

Frontier Airlines is expanding its footprint in Chicago as it becomes the latest airline to operate out of both city airports.

By Madeline Kenney