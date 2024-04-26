The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 26, 2024
New Bears QB Caleb Williams sets draft night sales record for Fanatics

Caleb Williams is No.1 in more ways than, well, one.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Caleb Williams poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected first overall by the Chicago Bears.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Thursday, the newly minted Bears quarterback broke the Fanatics record for most athlete merchandise sold on any draft night in any sport. That includes former Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark, who was drafted by the WNBA’s Indiana Fever earlier this month.

Williams will wear jersey No. 18, the same he wore at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C.

“I won a championship in it,” Williams said Thursday night.

Tight end Robert Tonyan wore No. 18 for the Bears last year.

Keenan Allen, the six-time Pro Bowl receiver for whom the Bears traded last month, is expected to keep the No. 13 he wore with the Chargers. Receiver Tyler Scott wore the number last year.

Fanatics is selling his Bears jersey in navy, white and orange for preorder, in addition to T-shirt jerseys and USC gear.

Former Washington receiver Rome Odunze, whom the Bears drafted No. 9 overall on Thursday night, will wear No. 15.

