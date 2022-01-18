Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
RED NORTH-WEST
Lane 57, Farragut 53
RED SOUTH-CENTRAL
Morgan Park 77, Corliss 25
Bogan at Kenwood, 5:00
Curie at Hyde Park, 6:30
Phillips at Brooks, 5:00
Simeon at Longwood, 6:30
WHITE CENTRAL
Dunbar 55, Tilden 42
Chicago Richards at Solorio, 5:00
Hubbard at King, 6:15
Lindblom at Kennedy, 6:15
UP-Englewood at Catalyst-Maria, 5:00
WHITE SOUTH
Amandla at Carver, 5:00
Dyett at Vocational, 5:00
Fenger at Ag. Science, 5:00
Harlan at UP-Bronzeville, 5:00
South Shore at Perspectives-LA, 6:30
BLUE CENTRAL
Gage Park 86, Back of the Yards 34
Englewood STEM at DuSable, 5:00
Garcia at Hancock, 5:00
Horizon-SW at Kelly, 5:00
Instituto at Soto, 5:00
BLUE SOUTH
Bowen 47, Chicago Military 38
Julian 63, Goode 18
Washington 68, Hirsch 39
EPIC at Woodlawn, 5:00
BLUE WEST
Little Village at Kelvyn Park, 5:00
CHICAGO CATHOLIC CROSSOVER
Loyola 63, St. Francis de Sales 30
FOX VALLEY
Cary-Grove at Prairie Ridge, 7:00
Crystal Lake South at Burlington Central, 7:00
Hampshire at Jacobs, 7:00
Huntley at Crystal Lake Central, ppd.
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT
Lisle at Streator, 6:45
Peotone at Coal City, 6:45
Reed-Custer at Herscher, 7:00
Wilmington at Manteno, 7:00
INDEPENDENT
North Shore at Morgan Park Academy, 6:00
U-High at Lake Forest Academy, ppd.
LAKE SHORE
Beacon at Roycemore, 5:30
LITTLE TEN
Hiawatha at LaMoille, 6:30
Indian Creek at Hinckley-Big Rock, 7:00
Leland at Earlville, 7:00
Newark at DePue, 7:00
METRO PREP
Chesterton at Universal, 6:30
Hinsdale Adventist at Islamic Foundation, 5:00
Horizon-McKinley at CPSA, 6:30
NOBLE GOLD
Comer at Butler, 7:00
Johnson at Speer, 7:00
Rowe-Clark at Bulls Prep, 7:00
NORTHEASTERN
Harvest Christian at Alden-Hebron, 7:30
Schaumburg Christian at Christian Life, 7:30
RIVER VALLEY
Momence at Grace Christian, 5:30
SOUTH SUBURBAN BLUE
Lemont at TF North, 7:00
TF South at Oak Forest, 6:30
Tinley Park at Bremen, 6:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN RED
Argo at Oak Lawn, 6:30
Eisenhower at Shepard, 6:30
Richards at Reavis, 6:00
SOUTHLAND
Crete-Monee at Bloom, 6:30
Thornton at Kankakee, 6:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN BLUE
Lincoln-Way East at Bolingbrook, 6:30
Lockport at Sandburg, 6:00
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN RED
Andrew at Lincoln-Way West, 6:30
Stagg at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN CROSSOVER
Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:15
TRI-COUNTY
Lowpoint-Washburn at Ottawa Marquette, 7:00
Seneca at Henry-Senachwine, 7:00
UPSTATE EIGHT
East Aurora at Fenton, 6:30
Glenbard East at Elgin, 7:00
Larkin at Bartlett, 7:00
Streamwood at South Elgin, 7:00
West Chicago at Glenbard South, 7:00
WEST SUBURBAN GOLD
Downers Grove South at Proviso East, 6:00
Morton at Hinsdale South, 7:30
Willowbrook at Addison Trail, 7:30
WEST SUBURBAN SILVER
Oak Park-River Forest at Downers Grove North, 7:30
Proviso West at Glenbard West, 7:30
NONCONFERENCE
Aurora Christian at Elmwood Park, 7:00
Chicago Christian at Joliet Catholic, 7:00
Dwight at Beecher, 7:00
Glenbrook South at Hersey, 7:30
IC Catholic at Westmont, 7:30
Iroquois West at Gardner-South Wilmington, 6:45
Leo at Hillcrest, 6:30
Leyden at Wheeling, 7:30
Marist at Brother Rice, 7:00
Marmion at St. Charles East, 7:00
Neuqua Valley at Plainfield North, 6:30
Princeton at Sandwich, 7:00
Rochelle Zell at Christian Heritage, 6:30
Rockford Lutheran at Johnsburg, 7:00
St. Anne at Watseka, 7:30
St. Francis at Ridgewood, 7:00
Timothy Christian at Aurora Central, 7:30
Wheaton Academy at Bishop McNamara, 7:30