 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien
St. Rita’s Jordan Chandler (15) shoots against Oak Forest’s Robbie Avila (50).
St. Rita’s Jordan Chandler (15) shoots against Oak Forest’s Robbie Avila (50).
Quinn Harris/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

RED NORTH-WEST

Lane 57, Farragut 53

RED SOUTH-CENTRAL

Morgan Park 77, Corliss 25

Bogan at Kenwood, 5:00

Curie at Hyde Park, 6:30

Phillips at Brooks, 5:00

Simeon at Longwood, 6:30

WHITE CENTRAL

Dunbar 55, Tilden 42

Chicago Richards at Solorio, 5:00

Hubbard at King, 6:15

Lindblom at Kennedy, 6:15

UP-Englewood at Catalyst-Maria, 5:00

WHITE SOUTH

Amandla at Carver, 5:00

Dyett at Vocational, 5:00

Fenger at Ag. Science, 5:00

Harlan at UP-Bronzeville, 5:00

South Shore at Perspectives-LA, 6:30

BLUE CENTRAL

Gage Park 86, Back of the Yards 34

Englewood STEM at DuSable, 5:00

Garcia at Hancock, 5:00

Horizon-SW at Kelly, 5:00

Instituto at Soto, 5:00

BLUE SOUTH

Bowen 47, Chicago Military 38

Julian 63, Goode 18

Washington 68, Hirsch 39

EPIC at Woodlawn, 5:00

BLUE WEST

Little Village at Kelvyn Park, 5:00

CHICAGO CATHOLIC CROSSOVER

Loyola 63, St. Francis de Sales 30

FOX VALLEY

Cary-Grove at Prairie Ridge, 7:00

Crystal Lake South at Burlington Central, 7:00

Hampshire at Jacobs, 7:00

Huntley at Crystal Lake Central, ppd.

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Lisle at Streator, 6:45

Peotone at Coal City, 6:45

Reed-Custer at Herscher, 7:00

Wilmington at Manteno, 7:00

INDEPENDENT

North Shore at Morgan Park Academy, 6:00

U-High at Lake Forest Academy, ppd.

LAKE SHORE

Beacon at Roycemore, 5:30

LITTLE TEN

Hiawatha at LaMoille, 6:30

Indian Creek at Hinckley-Big Rock, 7:00

Leland at Earlville, 7:00

Newark at DePue, 7:00

METRO PREP

Chesterton at Universal, 6:30

Hinsdale Adventist at Islamic Foundation, 5:00

Horizon-McKinley at CPSA, 6:30

NOBLE GOLD

Comer at Butler, 7:00

Johnson at Speer, 7:00

Rowe-Clark at Bulls Prep, 7:00

NORTHEASTERN

Harvest Christian at Alden-Hebron, 7:30

Schaumburg Christian at Christian Life, 7:30

RIVER VALLEY

Momence at Grace Christian, 5:30

SOUTH SUBURBAN BLUE

Lemont at TF North, 7:00

TF South at Oak Forest, 6:30

Tinley Park at Bremen, 6:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN RED

Argo at Oak Lawn, 6:30

Eisenhower at Shepard, 6:30

Richards at Reavis, 6:00

SOUTHLAND

Crete-Monee at Bloom, 6:30

Thornton at Kankakee, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN BLUE

Lincoln-Way East at Bolingbrook, 6:30

Lockport at Sandburg, 6:00

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN RED

Andrew at Lincoln-Way West, 6:30

Stagg at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN CROSSOVER

Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:15

TRI-COUNTY

Lowpoint-Washburn at Ottawa Marquette, 7:00

Seneca at Henry-Senachwine, 7:00

UPSTATE EIGHT

East Aurora at Fenton, 6:30

Glenbard East at Elgin, 7:00

Larkin at Bartlett, 7:00

Streamwood at South Elgin, 7:00

West Chicago at Glenbard South, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN GOLD

Downers Grove South at Proviso East, 6:00

Morton at Hinsdale South, 7:30

Willowbrook at Addison Trail, 7:30

WEST SUBURBAN SILVER

Oak Park-River Forest at Downers Grove North, 7:30

Proviso West at Glenbard West, 7:30

NONCONFERENCE

Aurora Christian at Elmwood Park, 7:00

Chicago Christian at Joliet Catholic, 7:00

Dwight at Beecher, 7:00

Glenbrook South at Hersey, 7:30

IC Catholic at Westmont, 7:30

Iroquois West at Gardner-South Wilmington, 6:45

Leo at Hillcrest, 6:30

Leyden at Wheeling, 7:30

Marist at Brother Rice, 7:00

Marmion at St. Charles East, 7:00

Neuqua Valley at Plainfield North, 6:30

Princeton at Sandwich, 7:00

Rochelle Zell at Christian Heritage, 6:30

Rockford Lutheran at Johnsburg, 7:00

St. Anne at Watseka, 7:30

St. Francis at Ridgewood, 7:00

Timothy Christian at Aurora Central, 7:30

Wheaton Academy at Bishop McNamara, 7:30

Next Up In High School Sports

The Latest

Angel Bat Dawid working to change the music landscape for Black musicians

Dawid first got the itch to play when her father took her and her siblings to see the 1984 film "Amadeus"; she was immediately hooked on the fact that Mozart was so into music as a child.

By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times

Bill Jackson, creative mind behind Dirty Dragon and the Blob, dead at 86

Jackson, who died in California Monday, brought out-of-the-ordinary characters to life through his Chicago children’s television shows, including "Gigglesnort Hotel."

By Clare Spaulding

3 seriously wounded in West Woodlawn shooting

The shooting occurred about 4:55 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Langley Avenue, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

CBS series ‘Bull,’ roiled by backstage controversy, nears its final arguments

Current season, the sixth for the legal drama, will be its last.

By Darel Jevens

City delays decision on Southeast Side metal shredder permit

An assessment of the public health impact of rebranded General Iron operation has been slowed by COVID-related delays, the city said Tuesday.

By Brett Chase

16-year-old boy shot, 11-year-old girl grazed in West Pullman

Both were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where they were reportedly in good condition, according to police.

By Sun-Times Wire