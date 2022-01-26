 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Westinghouse provides its own heat in win over Farragut

Joshua West knew it wouldn’t be an easy game for Westinghouse at Farragut on Wednesday.

By Michael O'Brien
Westinghouse’s Joshua West (4) shots a lay up in the game against Farragut.
Westinghouse’s Joshua West (4) shots a lay up in the game against Farragut.
Quinn Harris/For the Sun-Times

Joshua West knew it wouldn’t be an easy game for Westinghouse at Farragut on Wednesday.

And that was before he and the rest of the Warriors found out there was a problem with the heat in the Admirals gym.

It was so chilly, the officials kept their warmup jackets on throughout the game and one put on a stocking cap during breaks in action.

“I’ve never been in an atmosphere like this, especially this cold,” West said.

The Warriors had an abbreviated pregame warmup and took a while to get comfortable. But West steered them to a 51-48 Red-North/West win, converting the go-ahead three-point play with 21.6 seconds remaining.

“We couldn’t get going and it showed when we started the game,” West said. “Came out rough, shots [weren’t] falling. But we were able to grit it out and make our offense from our defense.”

West, a 6-3 senior guard, finished with a game-high 20 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Isaiah Giles and Askia Bullie each added 11 points for the Warriors.

Westinghouse (11-10, 5-3) needed all of it against a shorthanded Farragut team trying to avoid relegation.

Longtime Admirals coach William Nelson said Farragut moved up to the Red in 1960 and has been there ever since. The Admirals (4-11, 2-7) began the day in a three-way tie for seventh with Lincoln Park and Marshall in the 10-team conference. The bottom two teams will drop to the White next season.

The effects of the pandemic are still being felt at Farragut, which has had players in and out of COVID-19 protocols. The Admirals have just nine players in the program, all on the varsity, and two were out injured on Wednesday.

But the healthy Admirals gave the Warriors everything they could handle. The teams traded leads all night and the margin was never larger than five points.

Giles hit two free throws with 1:29 left to put Westinghouse up 48-46. Farragut sophomore Daniel Murillo put back his own miss to tie it at 48 with 1:07 remaining.

West scored inside and hit the ensuing free throw to break the final tie. Both teams had turnovers in the frantic final seconds and a last-second three-point try by Farragut was off the mark.

“You come in this gym on Christiana [Avenue], you know you’re not walking out with an easy ‘W’,” Westinghouse coach Rafie Fields said. “Unless you take them away early, which we didn’t do.”

But West was the difference, which was no surprise to Fields.

“In our eyes, he’s one of the best two-way players in the state,” Fields said. “He’s proven it night after night in this conference and in nonconference games.”

Justin Pickens, a 6-4 junior, led Farragut with 11 points, 14 rebounds and four steals. Jaylen James had 11 points and five rebounds. and Murillo scored 10.

“I’ve got a real young squad,” said Nelson, a 1978 Farragut grad in his 32nd season at his alma mater. “It’s driving me crazy — so many disruptions trying to get these guys up to speed.”

Six of the Admirals are freshmen or sophomores and just one is a senior. Another senior expected to be a mainstay didn’t return this season because of family issues.

“I’m trying to teach them what it is to play in the Red division,” Nelson said. “It’s tough.”

Next Up In High School Sports

The Latest

Here’s an easy way for CTA president to win over taxpayers: Show up when $26 million is at stake

City Council members griped once again this week about the absence of CTA chief Dorval Carter Jr. at a key committee meeting.

By CST Editorial Board

On Sammy Sosa, the Hall of Fame, and steroids

Sosa’s alleged steroid use kept him from getting into the Hall of Fame. But who is voted in and who is kept out is glaringly inconsistent.

By CST Editorial Board

Northwestern falls short at Michigan

Wildcats’ Julian Roper misses three-pointer at buzzer

By Sun-Times wires

IDPH investigating 2 more COVID-19 testing companies

Northshore Clinical Laboratories and O’Hare Clinical Labs are being investigated amid complaints about long waits for test results among other problems.

By Madeline Kenney

CPS moves to fix process that led to principal’s promotion while under investigation

The CPS inspector general had reported allegations of sex abuse and cover-ups at Marine Leadership Academy, but a top official was promoted to district management anway.

By Nader Issa

Little Village arch gains official landmark status

City Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to make the arch an official Chicago landmark, ending a months-long effort. The designation also marks the first time a Mexican architect’s work has been granted landmark status.

By Josephine Stratman