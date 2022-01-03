 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Dear Abby: Irritable husband goes out for hours, won’t say where

As wife is treated for cancer, man keeps secrets and gets angry with her for the least little thing.

By Abigail Van Buren

DEAR ABBY: I’m undergoing chemo/immunotherapy for cancer every three weeks. For quite some time now, my husband has been going out most days from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. He does not say where he is going, and when he comes home, he says hardly a word. He is angry with me for the least little thing, and being around him gets very unpleasant because he shouts and throws things around.

I need to know what’s going on, why, and if it is innocent — because he won’t say where he’s going and for what purpose. Am I justified in being upset and distressed about this? I am at a point in my life where I need support. I think we both should be more concerned with making our future enjoyable and peaceful.

How should I approach him about this without incurring more anger and putting myself in a worse situation than I am already in? I don’t want to accuse him of anything, but I want to know the truth however hard it may be. — SUSPICIOUS IN NEW YORK

DEAR SUSPICIOUS: Has this been going on since your diagnosis, or do your husband’s absences predate it? Because he becomes angry and defensive when you ask what is going on, stop trying to confront him. Your husband may be angry with you for getting cancer, be incapable of giving emotional support or be stressed to the max and need private time to decompress. Or he may be cheating.

If you can afford it, hire a private detective to provide the information you need. I am so sorry for your pain. At a time like this, the last thing you needed was additional worry.

DEAR ABBY: Our daughter has been married for three years to a wonderful guy she dated for 10 years and loves dearly. Because she doesn’t like his last name, she chose to maintain her maiden name. He understood this soon after they started dating.

She’s now three months pregnant and facing a dilemma about what to name their child. She’s adamant that a hyphenated name is unacceptable. They have tentatively discussed a complete name change for themselves and the child. Her husband was adopted, and she feels there’s no reason his surname must be carried on. He’s OK with keeping his last name but would consider a new one if she suggests something he likes.

The problem is, she hasn’t been able to come up with one he likes. We’re concerned this issue will drag on without being settled until our grandchild arrives. We recently offered limited advice hoping they can work this out between themselves.

I believe her husband is entitled to keep his name, and she as well, but I’m against the child carrying only her name. Any suggestions you could provide to help resolve this would be appreciated before our grandchild is born nameless. — FAMILY DILEMMA IN TEXAS

DEAR FAMILY: My suggestion is that as helpful as you might wish to be, this is something your daughter and son-in-law must work out by themselves. “What’s in a name” is plenty, and because this dilemma is emotionally loaded, you should stay out of it.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Abby shares more than 100 of her favorite recipes in two booklets: “Abby’s Favorite Recipes” and “More Favorite Recipes by Dear Abby.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $16 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Cookbooklet Set, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby

The Latest

Chicago suburbs stand in for Kansas on HBO’s ‘Somebody Somewhere’

The team behind the series, starring comedian Bridget Everett, picked the location to draw from Chicago’s ‘insane’ pool of talent.

By Steve Heisler | For the Sun-Times

For 2022, ‘city that works’ needs to do it better

As it recovers from the pandemic, Chicago has opportunities but also many challenges, including the overarching issue of crime.

By David Roeder

Chicago’s most violent neighborhoods were more dangerous than ever in 2021

Although the increase in murders slowed from 2020, last year was the deadliest since the mid-1990s. Mayor Lightfoot and her City Council critics are at odds about how to reduce the bloodshed going forward.

By Andy Grimm and Tom Schuba

Man shot and killed in South Austin

The man, 20, was standing in the street about 11:15 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Van Buren Street when someone inside a white sedan opened fire, striking him in the neck and back, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

12-year-old boy fatally shot sitting on bed in Englewood residence: police

The boy was sitting with other individuals on a bed in a back bedroom in the 5500 block of South Aberdeen Street about 11:25 p.m. when a male he knew fired a handgun, striking him in the chest, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Horoscope for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

By Georgia Nicols