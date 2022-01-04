 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

The surprise hits keep coming: More on lake trout caught by perch anglers on the Chicago lakefront

Jayson Hernandez earned Fish of the Week honors for yet another big lake trout caught while perch fishing.

By Dale Bowman
Jayson Hernandez holds his big lake trout, one of many surprise catches by perch anglers on the Chicago lakefront. Provided photo
Jayson Hernandez holds his big lake trout, one of many surprise catches by perch anglers on the Chicago lakefront.
Provided

One of the great bonuses of perch fishing the Chicago lakefront this winter has been the surprise catches of brown trout and lake trout.

Jayson Hernandez kept the saga of big lake trout being caught by perch anglers going. He caught a 32-inch, 10-pound laker at Navy Pier last week.

There have been enough surprise catches that Steve Palmisano at Henry’s Sports and Bait texted, “Don’t forget to bring a landing net.”

Hard-core lakefront angler, Quinn Wunar, after catching both lakers and browns last week, speculated, “That’s why the perch are scattered.”

The big trout can be an adventure on light tackle. Wunar tweeted that he took 40 minutes to land a laker on an ultralight and 4-pound line.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Next Up In Outdoors

The Latest

High school basketball schedule for Jan. 4-Jan. 10

The full schedule for the next seven days.

By Jack Gleason

Meals from a box hold a heaping helping of nostalgia and convenience

Boxed foods aren’t especially cool anymore, but they do have a market.

By TRACEE M. HERBAUGH | Associated Press

City/Suburban Hoops Report Three-Pointer: New Trier’s success, Player of the Year race and a Central IL power emerges

A look at New Trier’s Pontiac run, Nick Martinelli’s Player of the Year surge and Normal’s emergence.

By Joe Henricksen

LISTEN: Reviewing the holiday tournaments | No Shot Clock, Episode 129

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien take a look back at a busy week of high school basketball, reviewing numerous holiday tournaments from all around the state.

By Michael O'Brien

Washington Football Team will announce new nickname on Feb. 2

The organization dropped its old name in July 2020 after decades of complaints that it was racist toward Native Americans and recent pressure from team sponsors.

By Stephen Whyno | Associated Press

3 banks robbed in 4 hours Monday: On the Gold Coast and in Homewood and Woodridge

The FBI did not say if they were related.

By Sun-Times Wire