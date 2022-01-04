The surprise hits keep coming: More on lake trout caught by perch anglers on the Chicago lakefront

One of the great bonuses of perch fishing the Chicago lakefront this winter has been the surprise catches of brown trout and lake trout.

Jayson Hernandez kept the saga of big lake trout being caught by perch anglers going. He caught a 32-inch, 10-pound laker at Navy Pier last week.

There have been enough surprise catches that Steve Palmisano at Henry’s Sports and Bait texted, “Don’t forget to bring a landing net.”

Hard-core lakefront angler, Quinn Wunar, after catching both lakers and browns last week, speculated, “That’s why the perch are scattered.”

The big trout can be an adventure on light tackle. Wunar tweeted that he took 40 minutes to land a laker on an ultralight and 4-pound line.

