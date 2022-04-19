A little help from friends on bagging first spring gobbler leads to Turkey of the Week

Dana Andreoli nominated Tucker Cunningham of Maple Park for Turkey of the Week with his first turkey, from state land near Oregon.

“Tucker got the bird while [Chicagoan] Sam [Cunningham] was helping call - a great team effort!” Andreoli emailed.

The tom had 1-inch spurs and a 9-inch beard.

TOTW, the celebration of hunting wild turkeys in Illinois and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows), runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times as warranted. The online posting here athttps://chicago.suntimes.com/outdoorsgoes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

