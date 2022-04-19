The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
A little help from friends on bagging first spring gobbler leads to Turkey of the Week

Tucker Cunningham bagged his first spring gobbler, with help from friends, to earn Turkey of the Week.

Dale Bowman By Dale Bowman
   
Tucker Cunningham (left) with his first spring gobbler, taken with calling help from Sam Reese. Photo provided by Dana Andreoli

Tucker Cunningham (left) with his first spring gobbler, taken with calling help from Sam Reese.

Photo provided by Dana Andreoli

Dana Andreoli nominated Tucker Cunningham of Maple Park for Turkey of the Week with his first turkey, from state land near Oregon.

“Tucker got the bird while [Chicagoan] Sam [Cunningham] was helping call - a great team effort!” Andreoli emailed.

The tom had 1-inch spurs and a 9-inch beard.

TOTW, the celebration of hunting wild turkeys in Illinois and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows), runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times as warranted. The online posting here athttps://chicago.suntimes.com/outdoorsgoes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions,email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) orcontact me onFacebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

