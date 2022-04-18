The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 18, 2022
Outdoors Sports

An old favorite of the Chicago River, the common carp, still have ‘Big Shoulders’ downtown

Jesse Gonzalez caught his personal-best carp from the Chicago River to earn Fish of the Week.

Dale Bowman By Dale Bowman
   
SHARE An old favorite of the Chicago River, the common carp, still have ‘Big Shoulders’ downtown
Jesse Gonzalez holds his personal-best carp on the banks of the Chicago River downtown. Provided photo

Jesse Gonzalez holds his personal-best carp on the banks of the Chicago River downtown.

Provided

Jeffrey Williams messaged on Tuesday that his brother, Jesse Gonzalez, had upped his personal best carp with a 28-pound common carp caught on corn from the Chicago River downtown.

Carp aren’t the sexiest or most-hyped species in the Chicago River system, but, as far as I know, they are still the biggest.

Plus that photo brings back memories of the Chicago Carp Classic, which drew an international field of anglers when it was a major event in the 1990s.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Next Up In Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: Frog sounds question, inquisitive mink, early hummingbird, big Shabbona walleye
Rare wild turkey sightings along lakefront come to a tragic end
A short life keeps on giving and educating in organ donations; latest is passage of ‘Maddog’s Law’
Three kids and a catfish
Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report: Coho, browns, steelhead, lakers, smallmouth bass, crappie
Young Chicago woman arrows a wild turkey to earn Turkey of the Week
The Latest
A Chicago man has been in connection with a shooting that killed a teen and wounded four others Nov. 28, 2021, in Evanston.
Crime
Woman stabbed to death in Evanston; person of interest in custody
Karen Aphour, 30, was found with several stab wounds Saturday evening in a home on Callan Avenue, authorities said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Camila Alves McConaughey signs copies of her new book “Just Try One Bite” at Barnes &amp; Noble at The Grove on April 02, 2022 in Los Angeles.
Taste
Camila Alves McConaughey takes on junk food-loving grownups in new children’s book
“Just Try One Bite” follows three kids as they try to get their parents to put down the ice cream, cake and chicken fried steak and embrace healthy, whole foods.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 
Three people were killed and four others were shot April 6, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
Shootout at River North hotel leaves one wounded
The man was treated at the scene but refused further medical attention.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Three people were wounded in a shooting Nov. 7, 2021, in South Shore.
Crime
19 people shot in Chicago over weekend, one of them fatally
A 15-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl are among the wounded.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: How should I tell friend she wears too much perfume?
Reader considers feigning an allergy to get the message across.
By Abigail Van Buren
 