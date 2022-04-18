An old favorite of the Chicago River, the common carp, still have ‘Big Shoulders’ downtown

Jeffrey Williams messaged on Tuesday that his brother, Jesse Gonzalez, had upped his personal best carp with a 28-pound common carp caught on corn from the Chicago River downtown.

Carp aren’t the sexiest or most-hyped species in the Chicago River system, but, as far as I know, they are still the biggest.

Plus that photo brings back memories of the Chicago Carp Classic, which drew an international field of anglers when it was a major event in the 1990s.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).