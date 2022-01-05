Oddsmakers favor White Sox to win AL Central

A lockout won’t stop oddsmakers from posting predictions for the 2022 Major League Baseball season.
SportsBetting.ag has the White Sox as favorites to win the AL Central this season and the Cubs coming in fourth in the NL Central:
AL Central
White Sox -175
Detroit Tigers +550
Cleveland Guardians +600
Minnesota Twins +750
Kansas City Royals +1200
NL Central
Milwaukee Brewers +150
St. Louis Cardinals +225
Cincinnati Reds +300
Cubs +650
Pittsburgh Pirates +2500
The Sox are listed behind the Astros and Yankees on the oddsmakers’ board to win the AL championship:
AL pennant
Houston Astros +550
New York Yankees +575
White Sox +600
Tampa Bay Rays +700
Toronto Blue Jays +700
The odds are much longer to win the World Series:
2022 World Series
Los Angeles Dodgers +600
New York Mets +850
Atlanta Braves +950
Houston Astros +1000
New York Yankees +1200
San Diego Padres +1200
White Sox +1600
Tampa Bay Rays +1600
Toronto Blue Jays +1600