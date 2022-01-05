 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Oddsmakers favor White Sox to win AL Central

The Cubs are expected to finish fourth in the NL Central.

By Sun-Times staff
Oddsmakers predict a White Sox celebration this season.
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

A lockout won’t stop oddsmakers from posting predictions for the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

SportsBetting.ag has the White Sox as favorites to win the AL Central this season and the Cubs coming in fourth in the NL Central:

AL Central

White Sox -175

Detroit Tigers +550

Cleveland Guardians +600

Minnesota Twins +750

Kansas City Royals +1200

NL Central

Milwaukee Brewers +150

St. Louis Cardinals +225

Cincinnati Reds +300

Cubs +650

Pittsburgh Pirates +2500

The Sox are listed behind the Astros and Yankees on the oddsmakers’ board to win the AL championship:

AL pennant

Houston Astros +550

New York Yankees +575

White Sox +600

Tampa Bay Rays +700

Toronto Blue Jays +700

The odds are much longer to win the World Series:

2022 World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers +600

New York Mets +850

Atlanta Braves +950

Houston Astros +1000

New York Yankees +1200

San Diego Padres +1200

White Sox +1600

Tampa Bay Rays +1600

Toronto Blue Jays +1600

