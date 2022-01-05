Hub Arkush admits ‘big mistake’ for revealing he won’t vote for Aaron Rodgers as MVP

Hub Arkush said Wednesday on The Score that he regrets saying yesterday on the station that he will not vote for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for NFL MVP because of off-the-field issues, particularly his feigning being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Arkush, a longtime Bears and NFL expert for The Score, has received blowback for his comments from many media outlets, and he addressed the situation on the “Bernstein & Rahimi” show.

“I made a big mistake last night, and it doesn’t really have much to do with Aaron Rodgers,” Arkush said. “Being one of the 50 selectors in the AP poll is a real honor and a privilege. The only thing that they ask us is not to tell people who we voted for until the award is presented. And what they really mean is don’t talk about it. And the reason in part is because of exactly what’s happened here.

“The thing that I feel really awful about is most of the other 49 [voters] are acquaintances and a lot of them are friends, and I’ve now put them in an unfortunate position where they have to be asked about it. And that’s just wrong, and I feel awful about it and I really wish it hadn’t happened. The only thing I can do going forward is respect what I failed to respect last night and just not talk about it anymore until after the awards have been given.”

On the “Parkins & Spiegel” show Tuesday, Arkush was asked if he would consider voting for Rodgers, who has been criticized for saying in August that he was “immunized” against COVID-19 when in fact he hadn’t received a vaccine. The Packers put Rodgers on the reserve/COVID-19 list Nov. 3, and he missed the game that week against the Chiefs.

“I don’t think you can be the biggest jerk in the league and punish your team and your organization and your fan base the way he did and be the MVP,” Arkush said. “Has he been the most valuable on the field? Yeah, you could make that argument. But I don’t think he is that much more valuable than Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp or Tom Brady.”

Arkush, who has appeared in the Sun-Times and works for Shaw Media and Pro Football Weekly, owned up to his mistake.

“It’s on me, I screwed up,” he said. “I don’t spend much time on Twitter, I do know that a lot of it is being presented in ways that wasn’t said, but that’s gonna happen. And I do know that some of it sounds awful because I didn’t say very well what I wanted to say.”