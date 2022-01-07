 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Temperature drops below zero in Chicago for first time in nearly a year

The official reading at O’Hare International Airport hit minus-1 at 8 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday, the weather service expects freezing rain to create hazardous driving conditions in the greater Chicago area.

Ice forms on the lakefront trail as steam rises from buildings that make up the Chicago skyline. Temperatures dipped to -1 °F Friday morning.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The Chicago area saw its first below-zero temperatures in almost a year on Friday morning.

The official reading at O’Hare Airport hit minus-1 degrees at 8 a.m., the first time the temperature has been below zero since Feb. 14, when it got down to minus-5, according to the National Weather Service.

Chicago typically logs about eight mornings each year with lows below zero.

Lea este artículo en español en La Voz Chicago, un servicio presentado por AARP Chicago.

A wind chill advisory was issued and stayed in effect until 9 a.m. Skies were mostly sunny, and temperatures stayed in the teens across the region.

Sunny skies are expected Saturday morning, and high temperatures for the day will reach about 32 degrees.

But things will turn by early Saturday afternoon, with the National Weather Service issuing a winter weather advisory, in effect from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Freezing drizzle or rain is expected, with ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch.

The advisory covers includes northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. Travel could become difficult, and motorists are especially warned to beware of slick, icy pavement on bridges and overpasses.

  • 7 de enero del 2022 Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
  • A person jogs around Lincoln Park as temperatures dipped to -1 °F this morning, marking the first sub-zero temperature of the season, according to the National Weather Service Chicago, Friday morning, Jan. 7, 2021. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
  • A frozen tree stands near 31st Street Beach as temperatures dipped to -1 °F this morning, marking the first sub-zero temperature of the season, according to the National Weather Service Chicago, Friday morning, Jan. 7, 2021. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
  • Steam rises from buildings that make up the Chicago skyline as temperatures dipped to -1 °F this morning, marking the first sub-zero temperature of the season, according to the National Weather Service Chicago, Friday morning, Jan. 7, 2021. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
  • Buildings that make up the Chicago skyline is framed by a frozen tree near 31st Street Beach as temperatures dipped to -1 °F this morning, marking the first sub-zero temperature of the season, according to the National Weather Service Chicago, Friday morning, Jan. 7, 2021. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
  • A person walks near the lakefront in Lincoln Park as temperatures dipped to -1 °F this morning, marking the first sub-zero temperature of the season, according to the National Weather Service Chicago, Friday morning, Jan. 7, 2021. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
  • Ice forms on the lakefront trail as steam rises from buildings that make up the Chicago skyline. Temperatures dipped to -1 °F this morning, marking the first sub-zero temperature of the season, according to the National Weather Service Chicago, Friday morning, Jan. 7, 2021. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

