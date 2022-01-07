Temperature drops below zero in Chicago for first time in nearly a year

The Chicago area saw its first below-zero temperatures in almost a year on Friday morning.
The official reading at O’Hare Airport hit minus-1 degrees at 8 a.m., the first time the temperature has been below zero since Feb. 14, when it got down to minus-5, according to the National Weather Service.
Chicago typically logs about eight mornings each year with lows below zero.
A wind chill advisory was issued and stayed in effect until 9 a.m. Skies were mostly sunny, and temperatures stayed in the teens across the region.
Sunny skies are expected Saturday morning, and high temperatures for the day will reach about 32 degrees.
But things will turn by early Saturday afternoon, with the National Weather Service issuing a winter weather advisory, in effect from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Freezing drizzle or rain is expected, with ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch.
The advisory covers includes northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. Travel could become difficult, and motorists are especially warned to beware of slick, icy pavement on bridges and overpasses.
