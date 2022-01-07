 clock menu more-arrow no yes
FOTOS: La temperatura de Chicago cae bajo cero por primera vez en casi un año

Chicago normalmente registra alrededor de ocho días al año con mínimos bajo cero.

By Sun-Times Wire
Ice forms on the lakefront trail as steam rises from buildings that make up the Chicago skyline. Temperatures dipped to -1 °F Friday morning.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Se emitió un aviso climático de sensación térmica para algunas áreas de Chicago el viernes por la mañana cuando la temperatura cayó bajo cero por primera vez en casi un año.

La lectura oficial en el Aeropuerto Internacional O’Hare llegó a -1 grado a las 8 a.m., la primera vez que la temperatura ha estado bajo cero desde el 14 de febrero, cuando bajó a -5, según el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional.

Chicago normalmente registra alrededor de ocho días al año con mínimos bajo cero.

Un aviso de sensación térmica estuvo vigente hasta las 9 a.m. Se pronosticaron cielos mayormente soleados durante el día pero con un frío intenso. Se anticipaba que la temperatura alcanzara los 14 con ráfagas de viento de hasta 15 mph.

  • 7 de enero del 2022 Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
  • A person jogs around Lincoln Park as temperatures dipped to -1 °F this morning, marking the first sub-zero temperature of the season, according to the National Weather Service Chicago, Friday morning, Jan. 7, 2021. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
  • A frozen tree stands near 31st Street Beach as temperatures dipped to -1 °F this morning, marking the first sub-zero temperature of the season, according to the National Weather Service Chicago, Friday morning, Jan. 7, 2021. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
  • Steam rises from buildings that make up the Chicago skyline as temperatures dipped to -1 °F this morning, marking the first sub-zero temperature of the season, according to the National Weather Service Chicago, Friday morning, Jan. 7, 2021. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
  • Buildings that make up the Chicago skyline is framed by a frozen tree near 31st Street Beach as temperatures dipped to -1 °F this morning, marking the first sub-zero temperature of the season, according to the National Weather Service Chicago, Friday morning, Jan. 7, 2021. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
  • A person walks near the lakefront in Lincoln Park as temperatures dipped to -1 °F this morning, marking the first sub-zero temperature of the season, according to the National Weather Service Chicago, Friday morning, Jan. 7, 2021. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
  • Ice forms on the lakefront trail as steam rises from buildings that make up the Chicago skyline. Temperatures dipped to -1 °F this morning, marking the first sub-zero temperature of the season, according to the National Weather Service Chicago, Friday morning, Jan. 7, 2021. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

