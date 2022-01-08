 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Dear Abby: As ex resurfaces, I can’t tell if he’s interested or just wants a friend

The former couple, who have a grown son together, have resumed talking after 22 years apart.

By Abigail Van Buren

DEAR ABBY: I have been talking to my ex-boyfriend of more than 22 years. We have a grown son. We are now in our 50s and talking and texting again. I still love him, and I want a relationship with him, but I’m not sure he wants me back. I don’t know if he’s interested in me or just being friendly.

Can you help? At the end of our last phone call he said, “It’s been a long time. Twenty-two years. We are both different people now. I don’t know if it could be like it was then,” and we said goodnight.

Should I wait for him to text me back? I don’t even know if he’s dating someone. He didn’t say. Please help. — SECOND CHANCE IN THE EAST

DEAR SECOND CHANCE: Continue talking to your ex and let this scenario play out further. Is he initiating these calls and texts, or are you? If it’s him, that’s a hopeful sign. Yes, it is true you are both different people now — but that can be a plus. With the passage of time, you both may have mellowed and matured. If the discussions continue, you will find out soon enough if he’s involved with someone or interested in getting back together. And remember, if he’s just being “friendly,” the son you share is a good reason for keeping that friendship going.

DEAR ABBY: My wife is very protective of our dog, “Spencer.” I agree with her that Spencer should not receive table food. Yesterday, my wife put a large pile of dog vomit on my desk. She said it “proves” I have been feeding Spencer. Her accusation is not true.

I may have done some peculiar things in my time, but I have never put vomit on someone’s desk. How should I respond? — FLABBERGASTED IN IOWA

DEAR FLABBERGASTED: There can be various reasons for a dog having an upset stomach besides having consumed table scraps. Spencer should be checked by a veterinarian to be sure there isn’t something else going on. As to your wife putting vomit on your desk, well, since you asked — I wouldn’t blame you if you made it plain that SHE is in the doghouse.

DEAR ABBY: When someone gives a gift to someone, shouldn’t it be opened in the presence of the giver? My 12-year-old daughter ran cross country, and after the season ended, there was a banquet. At the banquet, several kids approached the coach and gave him cards. We gave him a gift certificate. When my daughter gave him the envelope, he laid it down with the other cards and said, “thanks.” I think he should have opened it and read the contents while my daughter was standing there (my daughter would have been so pleased). What do you think? — LISA IN COLORADO

DEAR LISA: Once a gift is given, it belongs to the receiver to do with as he or she pleases. Your daughter’s coach was under no obligation to open the envelope in your daughter’s presence. If he recognized the envelope contained more than good wishes, he may have wanted to spare the other athletes embarrassment if they could not afford to be as generous as your family.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

